Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 9, 2019

Sometimes There Are Bears Living There

by

As a young boy I grew up in a very small town surrounded by mountains and foothills. I’d sit in my grandfather’s nearby backyard while he told me stories, including those about the many caves in the mountains.

“There are bears living in there sometimes”, he would point out, nodding his head knowingly. I took his word and that of others, at face value in those days. As I got older I went to those “caves”, and walked the lands between them, with an eye to finding out what really was there. I never saw a bear.

These were the years not long after the second world war, which together with the “dirty” thirties, was a time in our history when people were waging low level war on the environment, scratching for anything they could to make a living, feed themselves, and “protect” themselves and what ever they owned, from the bogey man they had been led to believe lurked out there on the land and in the dark.     My grandfather was an avid berry  and mushroom picker, and for years each fall we would travel in his “old” ‘49 ford to the edges of the wild lands that stood, speaking relative to today, unmarred by the heavy industrial hand of humans and corporations.

Not that industrious people weren’t searching and scrounging through the landscape, shooting virtually anything they could; where bears should have been, they’d been exterminated by persecution.

But Canadians had then only begun to destroy the ecological capacity of the land. The methodical destruction was a few decades away. There were no 10 km long clearcuts, mines were small and localized, and the dense road and right-of-way system hammered later into the landscape by the oil and gas industry was obscure in the future.

We picked huckleberries in his favorite places each fall, and I did once see a bear!

Humans can be shockingly efficient at eradicating animals they want to eat or have grown to fear and hate because they believed fairy tales about “born to kill cattle” or hunting down humans. I’d long been curious about these “tales”.

Several decades later I found myself awaiting the capture of “my” first bear. The big picture intention was to determine if, and then how and to what extent roads, oil and gas wells and pipelines, the people that worked this system, and all the ready hangers-on that crowd into a landscape behind this onslaught, known today as cumulative effects, would impact the regional grizzly and black bear population.

The politics of this undertaking were mind bending, but that’s another story, or book.

I remember very well approaching the very first bear, a female grizzly, I and my crew captured. The air was so thick with excitement, anticipation and suspense you could, as the saying goes, “cut it with a knife”. There she was, an immense, magnificent,  hugely impressive bear quite likely terrorized beyond anything we could imagine.

After we immobilized her, attached a radio collar, and released her, I recall feeling a strange sense of knowing something, having stepped into a world few people knew of.

Over the next few years we captured and released almost 50 grizzly bears and 150 black bears (along with 30 moose) and spent thousands of hours investigating their where-abouts and activities. I had already spent a decade doing the same thing with bighorn sheep, mixed with years working with caribou and moose.

There is no doubt these activities were intrusive; at the time it seemed a reasonable tradeoff. It was the early years of wildlife research and thinking people were rightly worried that humans and their ever expanding industrialism were destroying the capacity of a landscape to keep a bear population viable.

Starting then, and even more conclusively today, we know the answer is an unequivocal yes.

This eventually allowed me to participate in over two dozen legal proceedings and over a hundred government administrative and “consultation’ processes.  I was comfortable by then with my standing as a biologist.

Further I had come to know well the democratic, social and environmentally oppressive dynamics of organized people acting for their own financial interest, aided and abetted by governments, including the civil service, and the choke hold they have on citizens, voters and taxpayers.

I guess you could say I’d finally become an armchair biologist.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Brian Horejsi

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 09, 2019
Dean Baker
Confronting Global Warming and Austerity
Conn Hallinan
Climate Chaos Descends on Europe
Robert Fisk
The Coming Drone War Over Lebanon
Howard Lisnoff
Underground Notes From a 2016 Sandernista
Jack Rasmus
What’s the True Unemployment Rate in the US?
John W. Whitehead
America’s Lost Liberties, Post-9/11
Richard C. Gross
There is But One Race: Human
Brian Horejsi
Sometimes There Are Bears Living There
Binoy Kampmark
Robert Mugabe’s Legacy: Revolution, Amity and Decline
Elizabeth Keyes
Somewhere Beyond Corporate Media Yemenis Die
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different​ War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
Robert Hunziker
Extinction Rebellion: What is it?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
The VA as Workers’ Comp: Why Socialized Medicine for Veterans is Worth Defending
David Rosen
Koch’s America: the Rule of the New Robber Barons
Andrew Levine
Trump Year Three: Three Random Late Summer Thoughts
Sarang Narasimhaiah
“Everywhere is Kashmir”: Unraveling Weaponized, Corporatized Hindustan in India’s Northeast
Ramzy Baroud
The War Ahead: Netanyahu’s Elections Gamble Will be Costly for Israel
Chuck Collins
Tax the Rich Before the Rest
Kathleen Wallace
Extinction Via Rugged Individualism
Sam Pizzigati
The Political Economy of the Opioid Epidemic
John Feffer
Burning Down the House
Ron Jacobs
A Battle for Existence
Yoav Litvin
The Case Against the Zionist “Left”
Paul Edwards
The Axis of Atrocity
Ralph Nader
Chuck Todd, Labor Day, and Getting Serious
Ted Rall
Billionaires Who Promise to Save Journalism
Walter Clemens
Why Hong Kong Should Have Self-Rule
Chandra Muzaffar
Concealing the Truth
Jim Hightower
Predator of Our Public Lands
Thomas Knapp
War in All But Name as US State Department Offers Bribes to Pirates of Iranian Ships
Nicky Reid
Any War on Terror is Bullshit
Binoy Kampmark
Inevitable Withdrawal: The US-Taliban Deal
Jill Richardson
Get Ready for Unnatural Disasters This Hurricane Season
George Wuerthner
Juniper Removal is a Red Herring
Chris Wright
Capitalism, Socialism, and Existential Despair
Dean Baker
Jerome Powell, Labor Day Hero?
Robert Koehler
Defying the Nuclear Sword
Laurence H. Shoup
Kamala Harris, Another Establishment Candidate
Nino Pagliccia
Ottawa Goes to Havana to Talk Venezuela, Returns Empty-Handed.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail