September 6, 2019
Green Mountain Veterans: Ron Jacobs
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
Robert Hunziker
Extinction Rebellion: What is it?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
The VA as Workers’ Comp: Why Socialized Medicine for Veterans is Worth Defending
David Rosen
Koch’s America: the Rule of the New Robber Barons
Andrew Levine
Trump Year Three: Three Random Late Summer Thoughts
Sarang Narasimhaiah
“Everywhere is Kashmir”: Unraveling Weaponized, Corporatized Hindustan in India’s Northeast
Ramzy Baroud
The War Ahead: Netanyahu’s Elections Gamble Will be Costly for Israel
Chuck Collins
Tax the Rich Before the Rest
Kathleen Wallace
Extinction Via Rugged Individualism
Sam Pizzigati
The Political Economy of the Opioid Epidemic
John Feffer
Burning Down the House
Ron Jacobs
A Battle for Existence
Yoav Litvin
The Case Against the Zionist “Left”
Paul Edwards
The Axis of Atrocity
Ralph Nader
Chuck Todd, Labor Day, and Getting Serious
Ted Rall
Billionaires Who Promise to Save Journalism
Walter Clemens
Why Hong Kong Should Have Self-Rule
Chandra Muzaffar
Concealing the Truth
Jim Hightower
Predator of Our Public Lands
Thomas Knapp
War in All But Name as US State Department Offers Bribes to Pirates of Iranian Ships
Nicky Reid
Any War on Terror is Bullshit
Binoy Kampmark
Inevitable Withdrawal: The US-Taliban Deal
Jill Richardson
Get Ready for Unnatural Disasters This Hurricane Season
George Wuerthner
Juniper Removal is a Red Herring
Chris Wright
Capitalism, Socialism, and Existential Despair
Dean Baker
Jerome Powell, Labor Day Hero?
Robert Koehler
Defying the Nuclear Sword
Laurence H. Shoup
Kamala Harris, Another Establishment Candidate
Nino Pagliccia
Ottawa Goes to Havana to Talk Venezuela, Returns Empty-Handed.
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Democrats: To Beat Trump, You Need to Buck Your Leadership
Adolf Alzuphar
Migrants Should Automatically be Offered Care, Education, Housing, Food, and the Right to Vote
Christopher Brauchli
The High Price of Fake Degrees
Rick Baum
Biden’s Unappealing Fundraising Appeal Letter to My Mother
John Kendall Hawkins
Changing Light Bulbs in the Cosmos with Charles Simic
Eve Ottenberg
Race Riots
Louis Proyect
The Crimes of the Criminal Justice System
Charles R. Larson
Review: Lucy Ellmann’s “Ducks, Newburyport”
Elliot Sperber
The Desertification of the Mind
September 05, 2019
Bruce E. Levine
Curious “Anti-Authoritarian” Definitions and Divides
