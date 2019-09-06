Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 6, 2019

Chuck Todd, Labor Day, and Getting Serious

by

Labor Day has come and gone. To most people it’s a day off and a splash of sales. The symbolism and meaning that inspired this national holiday back in 1894 has long since dissipated. Labor Day parades are affairs of the past, with very few exceptions, and those that still exist are facing dwindling participation – in the era of Donald the corporatist, no less.

Part of this neglect stems from major unions and their large locals. Labor leaders, year after year, miss the opportunity to speak through the local and national media about what’s on their mind regarding the state of workers today. I have urged labor leaders to develop a media strategy for Labor Day, since it is their one big day to give interviews and submit op-eds. Having major events or demonstrations on the needs of working families would invite coverage.

Even the usual excuse that the corporate press is not that interested goes away on Labor Day. The major labor chiefs just don’t take advantage of this yearly opportunity. That is one reason why over the years, raising the minimum wage; adopting card checks for union-desiring workers; pressing for full Medicare for All; and repealing the notorious, anti-union Taft Hartley Act of 1947 have remained at such low visibility.

On the other hand, the editors and reporters are not exactly reaching out for, say, interviews of Richard Trumka, the former coal miner who rose through the ranks and became the head of the AFL-CIO labor federation in Washington, DC. Trumka vs. Trump has a nice ring to it, but someone has to hit the bell.

This Labor Day, The Washington Post and the New York Times had touching stories of workers in various jobs from a human interest point of view. There was little space devoted to labor policies, labor reforms, worker safety, the persistent private pension crisis, and the huge power imbalance in labor/management relations.

NBC’s Meet the Press, anchored by Chuck Todd, is symptomatic of the media’s indifference to showcasing Labor leaders on Labor Day.

Chuck Todd, the quick witted former citizen organizer, has lost control of his show to his corporate masters in New York City. He cannot even stop them from replacing his show entirely on the few Sundays when the NBC profiteers think there are more profits showing a major tennis, golf, or soccer tournament. My repeated complaints about this blackout to NBC chief, Andrew Lack, or to the corporatist chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, have received no reply.

Obviously, Chuck is working in a tough environment for any self-respecting journalist. But this past Sunday, Meet the Press reached a new low from its beginnings under the news-savvy Lawrence Spivak over 70 years ago. Meet the Press has become a ditto-head to the regular news shows’ saturation coverage. Todd covered Hurricane Dorian and the shootout in Texas, along with whether Joe Biden is too old for the Presidency. Repetitious and dull – he added nothing new for the audience.

The shrinking range of Meet the Press has been going on for some years. It focuses, with other network shows, on questioning politicians or their surrogates – sometimes the same guests on multiple shows – about inconsistencies, gaffes, thoughtless statements, or current political controversies. We don’t need to see yet another round with Trump’s Kellyanne Conway, who plays with Todd’s sharp questions.

The NBC corporate masters tell or signal to Todd who he can invite for his roundtable. He should never have corporatists from the American Enterprise Institute without having people from the Economic Policy Institute, Public Citizen, or Common Cause.

Brit Hume, before he went over to Fox, once told me that the real purpose of the Sunday shows was to let the Washington politicians have their say so they stay off the back of the networks. That was his way of explaining why the questions put to them were not as tough or deep as they could be.

Todd can be a tough questioner, but he is trapped in a cul-de-sac of predictability, trivia, and redundancy that demeans his talents.

Along with the other Sunday morning network news shows, Todd stays away from the all-important civic community – historically and presently the fountainhead for our democratic society. It is hard to name any blessing of America, great or small, that did not start with the work or demands of citizens. Improved civil rights and liberties, safer consumer products, workplace conditions and environments, nuclear arms treaties, and much more began this way. Citizen groups continue as watchdogs, documenting, litigating, lobbying, and pushing the powers that be on behalf of the American people.

In 1966, I was invited on Meet the Press by the legendary Lawrence Spivak to first highlight, on Sunday national TV, what needs to be done about unsafe cars. That helped auto safety action to move faster in Congress. The civic leaders of today are largely shut out from these forums. Civic startups cannot reach larger audiences and shape the politics of the day.

None of this is unknown to Chuck Todd. He has allowed his hands to be tied with golden handcuffs. One can almost sense his impatience with his roundtable guests spouting guarded opinions or conventional speculations suited to their current careers. But Chuck is very polite with them and his interviewees. As he has said, if you really go after these guests, they won’t come back next time. But why such a small pool? There are plenty of other fresh, courageous, accurate voices he can invite “next time.” It’s that his corporate bosses won’t let him.

Todd has much more potential than to continue his increasingly trivialized, though sometimes temporarily sensationalized, role as an anchor of a withering show “brought to you by Boeing.” He should request reassignment or resign for more significant journalistic challenges. He really doesn’t need the money anymore.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a consumer advocate, lawyer and author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different​ War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
Robert Hunziker
Extinction Rebellion: What is it?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
The VA as Workers’ Comp: Why Socialized Medicine for Veterans is Worth Defending
David Rosen
Koch’s America: the Rule of the New Robber Barons
Andrew Levine
Trump Year Three: Three Random Late Summer Thoughts
Sarang Narasimhaiah
“Everywhere is Kashmir”: Unraveling Weaponized, Corporatized Hindustan in India’s Northeast
Ramzy Baroud
The War Ahead: Netanyahu’s Elections Gamble Will be Costly for Israel
Chuck Collins
Tax the Rich Before the Rest
Kathleen Wallace
Extinction Via Rugged Individualism
Sam Pizzigati
The Political Economy of the Opioid Epidemic
John Feffer
Burning Down the House
Ron Jacobs
A Battle for Existence
Yoav Litvin
The Case Against the Zionist “left”
Paul Edwards
The Axis of Atrocity
Ralph Nader
Chuck Todd, Labor Day, and Getting Serious
Ted Rall
Billionaires Who Promise to Save Journalism
Walter Clemens
Why Hong Kong Should Have Self-Rule
Chandra Muzaffar
Concealing the Truth
Jim Hightower
Predator of Our Public Lands
Thomas Knapp
War in All But Name as US State Department Offers Bribes to Pirates of Iranian Ships
Nicky Reid
Any War on Terror is Bullshit
Binoy Kampmark
Inevitable Withdrawal: The US-Taliban Deal
Jill Richardson
Get Ready for Unnatural Disasters This Hurricane Season
George Wuerthner
Juniper Removal is a Red Herring
Chris Wright
Capitalism, Socialism, and Existential Despair
Dean Baker
Jerome Powell, Labor Day Hero?
Robert Koehler
Defying the Nuclear Sword
Laurence H. Shoup
Kamala Harris, Another Establishment Candidate
Nino Pagliccia
Ottawa Goes to Havana to Talk Venezuela, Returns Empty-Handed.
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Democrats: To Beat Trump, You Need to Buck Your Leadership
Adolf Alzuphar
Migrants Should Automatically be Offered Care, Education, Housing, Food, and the Right to Vote
Christopher Brauchli
The High Price of Fake Degrees
Rick Baum
Biden’s Unappealing Fundraising Appeal Letter to My Mother
John Kendall Hawkins
Changing Light Bulbs in the Cosmos with Charles Simic
Eve Ottenberg
Race Riots
Louis Proyect
The Crimes of the Criminal Justice System
Charles R. Larson
Review: Lucy Ellmann’s “Ducks, Newburyport”
September 05, 2019
Bruce E. Levine
Curious “Anti-Authoritarian” Definitions and Divides
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Targeting the Tongass National Forest for Amazon-like Destruction
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail