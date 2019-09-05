Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 5, 2019

FDA Finds Unexpected Antibiotic Resistance Genes in ‘Gene-Edited’ Dehorned Cattle

by

Gene-editing is seen by many as the ultimate in precision breeding. Polled cattle, whose horns have been genetically removed, have been presented as exemplars of this–a socially beneficial use of precise genome engineering. Such hornless cattle were produced in 2016 by Recombinetics, Inc., of St. Paul, Minnesota, a development that was reported in the journal Nature Biotechnology (Carlson et al, 2016).

In that publication, Recombinetics researchers reported detecting no unexpected alterations, such as insertions or deletions of DNA, as a result of the gene-editing procedure. They concluded “our animals are free of off-target events” (Carlson et al, 2016).

The Carlson claim, along with other assertions of precision, have comprised the major ingredient of a larger global argument, led by the biotech sector, in favour of light (or no) oversight of animals and plants produced through gene-editing.

Thus, in a commentary titled ‘Regulate genome-edited products, not genome editing itself‘ which accompanied the Carlson publication, academic researchers led by Dana Carroll, some of whom are associated with Recombinetics, stated:

“Any mutations leading to obviously deleterious phenotypes would be eliminated from breeding programs. Other hypothetical risks, such as a modified protein that turned out to be allergenic to humans, might equally well arise naturally in the absence of human intervention. The effects of genome editing are largely identical to those of the natural processes that continually create variation in the genomes of food animals. From this point of view, it is hard to see why the process of genome editing to introduce defined genetic changes should be regulated” (Carroll et al., 2016)

But, in a paper just published online (July 28th, 2019), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) researchers re-examined the DNA of the genetically dehorned calves, whose genome sequences had been posted online by Recombinetics (Norris et al., 2019). In fact, the two calves’ genomes did contain unintended DNA alterations.

One calf was found by FDA to have an unintended duplication of the polled gene locus; while the DNA of both calves contained two antibiotic resistance genes, along with various other gene sequences of bacterial origin. The inadvertently introduced bacterial sequences were found close to the editing site. Of the two antibiotic resistance genes found by FDA, one confers Neomycin/Kanamycin resistance and the other Ampicillin resistance.

[The new FDA research is posted on the bioxriv server as a preprint (https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/715482v1).]

The presence of the previously undetected antibiotic resistance genes in gene-edited cattle raises issues of biosafety given that there is a strong global push to limit the spread of genes conferring antibiotic resistance. This is because every cell of the gene-edited cattle with the polled locus will also contain the resistance genes, allowing them to easily be transferred to bacteria.

The FDA researchers’ discovery of bacterial DNA in the genome of the calves raises more general regulatory questions about gene-editing too, beyond a lack of precision.

The unexpected DNA sequences detected by the FDA researchers originate from the plasmid (a DNA carrier) used by Recombinetics to introduce the polled DNA sequence. As the commentators themselves, arguing for regulatory exemption, proposed in 2016:

“Given that the United States has no specific legislation regulating animal breeding, there would appear to be no authority for the FDA to regulate varieties that carry naturally occurring alleles produced using genome editing”. (Carroll et al., 2016)

But what the new FDA finding demonstrates is that the Recombinetics gene-edited cattle do contain DNA unnatural to cattle, despite the claims of their developers to the contrary. Thus FDA does have the authority to regulate.

Other researchers have in the past called on genetic engineers to rigorously exclude potential contaminating DNA, such as unwanted bacterial plasmid DNA, as part of standard experimental procedures (Wilson et al., 2006). This, Recombinetics apparently failed to do.

FDA’s demonstration that gene-editing techniques can, unbeknownst to the developer, introduce foreign DNA is likely to be seen as a significant blow to the no-regulation argument. It is also a powerful vindication of the EU approach, which is to regulate gene-edited organisms as GMOs.

Jonathan Latham edits Independent Science News, where this article first appeared.

Allison Wilson is Science Director at The Bioscience Resource Project.

References

Daniel F Carlson, Cheryl A Lancto, Bin Zang, Eui-Soo Kim, Mark Walton, David Oldeschulte, Christopher Seabury, Tad S Sonstegard & Scott C Fahrenkrug (2016) Production of hornless dairy cattle from genome-edited cell lines. Nature Biotechnology 34, pages 479–481.

Carroll, D., Van Eenennaam, A. L., Taylor, J. F., Seger, J., & Voytas, D. F. (2016). Regulate genome-edited products, not genome editing itself. Nature Biotechnology 34: 477–479.

Norris, Alexis. L., Stella S. Lee, Kevin J. Greenlees, Daniel A. Tadesse, Mayumi F. Miller, Heather Lombardi (2019) Template plasmid integration in germline genome-edited cattle. doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/715482

Wilson, Allison K., Jonathan R. Latham, and Ricarda A. Steinbrecher (2006) Transformation-induced mutations in transgenic plants: analysis and biosafety implications. Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Reviews 23.1 : 209-238.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 05, 2019
Bruce E. Levine
Curious “Anti-Authoritarian” Definitions and Divides
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Targeting the Tongass National Forest for Amazon-like Destruction
Walter Clemens
Donald Trump: A Hero of Our Time?
Dean Baker
Severance Pay: Corporate Obligation to Long-Term Workers
George Ochenski
Come Home to Montana, Wanderin’ Steve Bullock, There’s Work to Do
Peter Bolton
The Problem With Warren
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
FDA Finds Unexpected Antibiotic Resistance Genes in ‘Gene-Edited’ Dehorned Cattle
Binoy Kampmark
Tradition, Marketing and Blacked Cognac
Jacques R. Pauwels
The Hitler-Stalin Pact, a Reply
Thomas Knapp
Your Vote, Your Voice: Don’t Waste It
Serge Halimi
The EU’s Ursula von der Leyen: Who Voted for Her?
Stephen Martin
Brexit and Ye Olde Ordo Ab Chao as But Another Nine Inch Stab Neoliberal
September 04, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Bojo Johnson’s Latest Scurvy Trick
Kenn Orphan
Apartheid Had Always Been the Plan
Robert Hunziker
Killing the Ocean
Victor Grossman
German Elections: a Mixture of Joy and Great Sorrow
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Secrets: How the Trump Administration Keeps the Public in the Dark About Yellowstone’s Bears
Alvaro Huerta
Reflections of a White Studies Survivor
W. T. Whitney
Colombian Peace Agreement in Peril: Rebels Return to Armed Struggle   
John W. Whitehead
American Gulag: Our Prisons Get More Oppressive by the Day
Patrick Bond
Fighting Fossil Fuels in South Africa: Campaigners Invoke Specters of Climate Chaos
Clark T. Scott
 The Impossibility of Intransigent Transcendence
Howard Lisnoff
Losing My Religion
Steven Krichbaum
Wildfires: Focus on Defensible Space, Not Large Scale Logging
Kani Xulam
When Evil Devoured a Good Man
Binoy Kampmark
East Timor and Australia: a Loveless Affair at Twenty
September 03, 2019
Nick Pemberton
Replacing Ideology With Class
Phil Doe
Chaos and Old Night: Fracking’s Hell Fires Still Burn Bright in Colorado
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson’s Slo-Motion Coup Eerily Recalls the Rise of Erdogan
David Mattson
Living With Grizzlies
Thomas Klikauer
East German Neo-Nazis Celebrate After Big Election Win
Dean Baker
No Recession for 2020
Parth M.N.
Hailstorms at 109°F Wreck Farming in Latur, India
Binoy Kampmark
Unhinged Before the Fall: Boris Johnson, Parliament and Brexit
Ellen Brown
The Key to a Sustainable Economy is 5,000 Years Old
Andrew Moss
The Many Faces of Immigration Resistance
Mark Ashwill
Whose Bread I Eat, His Song I Sing: An International Education Nonprofit and a Devil’s Bargain
Pradeep Baisakh
Starved for Five Days, Disabled Child Succumbs in Indian Province
Rivera Sun
Sparking Change: How Movements Pass on Inspiration
Elliot Sperber
Revolution or Death 
September 02, 2019
John G. Russell
America’s White Problem Revisited
Martha Rosenberg
How Animal Researchers Stay Out of the News
Robert Fisk
The Crazed, Rogue Leader is in Washington Not Tehran
George Wuerthner
What the New Yorker Got Wrong About Forests and Wildfires
Melvin Goodman
James Comey, Whistleblower
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail