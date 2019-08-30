Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 30, 2019

The Tragic Comedy in “Buying Greenland” from Denmark

by

President Donald Trump’s recent proposition to buy Greenland generated curious headlines and reactions around the world. Many have focused their attention on the comical reaction to his offer: not for sale, absurd. Trump’s disregard for Greenland’s self-governing-autonomy and his unsophisticated approach to negotiation and problem-solving are on full display.

The public, as Trump’s employer, should be truly alarmed by this behavior. It is not just his typical failed international relations approach, but it is bumbling predatory cruelty that alienates the vast majority of the world.

The facts are clear: Trump wanted to buy something that was not for sale, he wanted to buy it from someone in no position to sell it, and he was disappointed and angry about being declined. It was as absurd as your friend being upset that you will not sell your neighbor’s car to him. Trump clearly has missed the part where Greenland could join the U.S. if they wanted to.

Trump presents two temperaments for managing conflict, neither of which obtains in successful statecraft. He either competes with ham-handed ruthlessness, or gaslights and avoids. His calculations reflect his own interests, either he is willing to fight for something he wants or he gives up in a hissy fit. It is a strategy that may work well in some business transactions, like buying and selling when there is little or no expected future business relationship. The substantive component—the buy—can be served through hard negotiation and success is reflected in the price paid for a quality product. Anger and disappointment over a price, however, are unlikely to sweeten a deal, while they may sour one.

What Trump consistently misses are temperaments that recognize someone else’s interests. Compromise is strategy where you sacrifice some of what you want in order to get some of what you want; most grade-school-aged-kids have learned this lesson. The next level is learning how to identify what you don’t value so highly and what the other might value quite highly. Giving that to another makes them a winner and you can more easily ask for that which they may not value as much but which you hold in high regard.

Accommodation does not exist in Trump’s menu of options. We accommodate when we do for others and expect nothing in return. It is a friendly behavior, something which frequently has considerable rewards. It helps relationships grow, in everyday relationships or diplomatically, like in relationships between the U.S. and Denmark.

Trump’s view of Greenland’s potential 50 billion barrels of oil, and other untapped resources completely misses the worth and value of relationships. The hyper-focus on substantive considerations of material value completely ignores other details like emotional satisfaction; the Danish are happier and score higher in quality of life than Americans. Again, I think most adolescents learn: it is not what you say but how you say it.

Experts in peace studies and conflict resolution have found considerable evidence relating to best practices and predictions for problem-solving and negotiation. The most durable outcomes are achieved through collaborative processes. They are noted for being both more time and resource intensive, and also for being the only means for true win-win outcomes. Competitive, zero-sum, and coercive strategies can potentially deliver short term results, as can avoidance, but they miss important satisfactions. You want your opponent to think at the end of the day, “I came out better than if we never negotiated and I am open to good faith negotiations with this other in the future.”

Under such critical evaluation it is painfully clear that Trump’s efforts go beyond failure and into the realm of hurting U.S. interests. His predictably poor strategy delivered an expected outcome. He has done damage to a history of trust; he truly does not understand that trust and truth matter, and has further degraded American credibility.

Scholarly research shows collaborative solutions are the only real option for addressing complex human and humanitarian struggles we are now facing. Electing leaders bent on nationalistic, profiteering selfish interests will continue to produce problems. Win-win outcomes will be the only hope for the future. Sadly, the costs of delays in quality leadership are devastating. Species are going extinct while inept leaders push dishonest agendas and acres are burning while corruption protects profits. Machiavelli may have even revisited his declaration that it is better to be feared than loved if you can’t be both, if he was exposed to our planet currently charting a course to annihilation; adaptation and evolution are marks of true leadership.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Wim Laven

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 30, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Wim Laven
The Tragic Comedy in “Buying Greenland” from Denmark
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: Franketienne
Stephen Martin
In Defence of Gramsci: Geopolitical Morphing and Austerity from an Outsider’s Perspective
August 29, 2019
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s Other Wall
John Steppling
The Reality Brokers (or the Rise of the Automagicians)
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
Under the U.S. Eye: When is the Time for Honduran Democracy?
George Ochenski
Environmental Collaborators, Hang Your Heads in Shame
Dean Baker
Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming
Jonah Raskin
PG&E Free: Revolutionary Energy at Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma, California
Max Lawson
Billionaires are a Sign of Economic Failure
Pandion Haliaetus
A Plea From the Animal Kingdom
Binoy Kampmark
The Stupidity of Smart Devices and Smart Cities
Roy Morrison
Global Climate Movement: Darkest Before the Dawn
Andreas Harsono
Indonesia’s Journalists Grapple With Islamism
Manuel García, Jr.
Night and Day, Being and Nonbeing
Lawrence Wittner
Trump has Blocked Wage Gains for American Workers
August 28, 2019
Louisa Willcox
Endangering the Ark
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Trade War and the Emerging Corporatist-Fascist State
Susan Babbitt
Fire and the “Changing Narrative” Thing
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Greek Way to a Green Planet
Vishaka George
Why is the Climate Changing Like This?
Daniel Warner
Algerians Patiently Protest
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of Religion
J.P. Linstroth
Bolsonaro Fiddles While the Amazon Burns
Dean Baker
CEOs Say Shareholders Won’t Be No. 1 Anymore. Turns Out They Already Weren’t
Yves Engler
Canada and Bolsonaro
Shubh Mathur
The World is Watching Kashmire
Phil Rockstroh
Captain Pia Klemp Arrives as David Koch Departs the United States of Altamont
August 27, 2019
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Trump, Greenland and Manifest Destiny
Mike Miller
From Protest to Power
Thomas S. Harrington
Hong Kong: Their Head-Bashers … and “Ours”
Colin Todhunter
Boris Johnson, GMOs and Glyphosate: Irresponsible, Negligent and Criminal?  
Peter Bolton
The Week Trump Hit Peak Megalomania
Nick Licata
Is Trump Outorganizing the Democrats?
Thomas Knapp
Will the DNC Snatch Defeat from the Jaws of Victory Yet Again?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Are Sanders and Warren Throwing a Lifeline to the Military-Industrial Complex?
Howard Lisnoff
The Horsemen of the Apocalypse Fuel the Fires of Hate and Destruction
Harry Blain
Should We Fight a War on White Terrorism?
Nino Pagliccia
Argentina: The Political Pendulum may be Swinging Left Again in Latin America
Ted Rall
Freedom of the Press? Not in the U.S.
Jake Lynch
Peace Journalism for the Koreas Negotiations
August 26, 2019
Paul Street
“Hereby Ordered”: On Trump, Capital, Fascism, and China in a World on Fire
Marshall Auerback
Trump Never Had a Grand Strategy for China: They Were Just Tariff Tantrums
Jacques R. Pauwels
The Hitler-Stalin Pact of August 23, 1939: Myth and Reality
Robert Fisk
The Fourth Afghan War is About to Escalate
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail