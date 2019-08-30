Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 30, 2019

Diary: Franketienne

by

The end of the long and dominant history of modernism in Haitian painting which, like with that of most 20th century societies, began with a midcentury batch of artists combining Europe and home, in this case Haiti, is coinciding with the collapse of bourgeois social order in Haiti, the beginning of a collapse that came with the end of the Duvalier regime, the birth of Haitian democracy, and the human rights wins of the 20th century (out of which emerged Jean Bertrand Aristide). A “collapse of social order” is a heavy accusation but it is true in Haiti’s case: Haitian society is today semi-sovereign and primarily relies on money transfers from the diaspora to survive. In other words, modernism continues to die in Haiti, especially in the form of “tropical figuration” of coconut, bananas, nudes, art but continues to sell the most primarily because modernism is the most sellable. An artist putting an end to modernism’s domination and has been doing so is Franketienne.

Franketienne, born in 1936, is a rare and essential bird in Haiti’s cultural geography, as a radical postmodern painter, whose paintings were postmodern when everyone was modern, as a deep criticism of Haitian history, the present, and the world. Franketienne is a playwright, teacher, actor, philosopher, poet, novelist, painter, ex-minister of culture, and happens to have excelled in all of these fields. Once upon a time a communist activist and still a radical, he is now revered by Haiti as the writer of its first major creole language novel Dezafi (Haitian society being a postcolonial one, its elites have not allowed creole to prosper), its first writer of popular intellectual theater, and the founder of an excellent school. Franketienne the painter is well known for being outside of the norm: both central to Haitian painting and a recluse from the painterly mainstream given of what he is engaged in.

Franetienne’s paintings express his postmodernity in deep, trenchant, political criticism grounded in praxis of justice. The theme of his painting is chaos / truth, the very opposite tropicalia. He asks his audience to think of engage with Haiti critically and poetically, foregoing simple conclusions like coconuts, portraits, and beaches, and asking themselves about the chaos in nationhood, human rights, feeling, and motion (opportunity in a context of justice). He has been doing so for years, along with others whose praxis made living in Haiyi perilous.

Body, motion, color, direction: none should be unaddressed when thinking of Franketienne’s work. Franketienne take on the present is meant to inform the demos, the political process. His shapes, colors, etc, are signifiers, pedagogical painting with something profound to say about what we have gone to ourselves and what the present of our chaos is: one in which we are moving in all directions attempting terra firma again, for our living faces a collective thanks to our actions and thoughts. It must be said that the heavy pedagogy in his paintings would make his work great for muralism, which I have yet to see. Perhaps that’s where his painting would gave the most impact: as public life, in the streets.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Adolf Alzuphar

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 30, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: Franketienne
Stephen Martin
In Defence of Gramsci: Geopolitical Morphing and Austerity from an Outsider’s Perspective
August 29, 2019
Jack Rasmus
Trump’s Other Wall
John Steppling
The Reality Brokers (or the Rise of the Automagicians)
Suyapa Portillo Villeda
Under the U.S. Eye: When is the Time for Honduran Democracy?
George Ochenski
Environmental Collaborators, Hang Your Heads in Shame
Dean Baker
Brazil, the Amazon, and Global Warming
Jonah Raskin
PG&E Free: Revolutionary Energy at Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma, California
Max Lawson
Billionaires are a Sign of Economic Failure
Pandion Haliaetus
A Plea From the Animal Kingdom
Binoy Kampmark
The Stupidity of Smart Devices and Smart Cities
Roy Morrison
Global Climate Movement: Darkest Before the Dawn
Andreas Harsono
Indonesia’s Journalists Grapple With Islamism
Manuel García, Jr.
Night and Day, Being and Nonbeing
Lawrence Wittner
Trump has Blocked Wage Gains for American Workers
August 28, 2019
Louisa Willcox
Endangering the Ark
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Trade War and the Emerging Corporatist-Fascist State
Susan Babbitt
Fire and the “Changing Narrative” Thing
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Greek Way to a Green Planet
Vishaka George
Why is the Climate Changing Like This?
Daniel Warner
Algerians Patiently Protest
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of Religion
J.P. Linstroth
Bolsonaro Fiddles While the Amazon Burns
Dean Baker
CEOs Say Shareholders Won’t Be No. 1 Anymore. Turns Out They Already Weren’t
Yves Engler
Canada and Bolsonaro
Shubh Mathur
The World is Watching Kashmire
Phil Rockstroh
Captain Pia Klemp Arrives as David Koch Departs the United States of Altamont
August 27, 2019
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Trump, Greenland and Manifest Destiny
Mike Miller
From Protest to Power
Thomas S. Harrington
Hong Kong: Their Head-Bashers … and “Ours”
Colin Todhunter
Boris Johnson, GMOs and Glyphosate: Irresponsible, Negligent and Criminal?  
Peter Bolton
The Week Trump Hit Peak Megalomania
Nick Licata
Is Trump Outorganizing the Democrats?
Thomas Knapp
Will the DNC Snatch Defeat from the Jaws of Victory Yet Again?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Are Sanders and Warren Throwing a Lifeline to the Military-Industrial Complex?
Howard Lisnoff
The Horsemen of the Apocalypse Fuel the Fires of Hate and Destruction
Harry Blain
Should We Fight a War on White Terrorism?
Nino Pagliccia
Argentina: The Political Pendulum may be Swinging Left Again in Latin America
Ted Rall
Freedom of the Press? Not in the U.S.
Jake Lynch
Peace Journalism for the Koreas Negotiations
August 26, 2019
Paul Street
“Hereby Ordered”: On Trump, Capital, Fascism, and China in a World on Fire
Marshall Auerback
Trump Never Had a Grand Strategy for China: They Were Just Tariff Tantrums
Jacques R. Pauwels
The Hitler-Stalin Pact of August 23, 1939: Myth and Reality
Robert Fisk
The Fourth Afghan War is About to Escalate
David Macaray
The Death of Political Satire
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail