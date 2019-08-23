Tears / Ayizan Velekete

I’m made of clouds, I’m made of seas
I’m made of different colored leaves, torn into tears
I’m neither purposed nor amassed to be a tipping catastrophe
I am no longer in need of steel beams and dry concrete
I won’t scream while we all will
Burn into daffodils
right here where I’ve heard existence be
And it’s all coming down one day
Houses placed to grace the bay
What it was will be its fate
What it was will be its face
I’ll hold my hand high to touch the sky
Right when the sun comes back around
I’ve been thinking of your mind
How you want the world to change
What if we all stay the same
What about your rainbow
I guess we’ll know when there’s a fire
There were no two ways to sing the moon
I used to say ’til I met you
Your stories of forests and caves
Were a match for photography
I know someday we’ll walk those rocks
Decide to sleep on molten ground
Until then here comes a wave
I know someday we’ll cross our old chains
There we’ll place persimmon leaves
There we’ll sing the song we love
Give thanks to sun and sea.