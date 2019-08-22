Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 22, 2019

Breaking the Web of Life

by

Bison and Mt. Moran, Bridger-Teton National Forest. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

You wouldn’t expect someone who spent his entire life in high-rise penthouses to understand much about the stunning complexity of Earth’s natural environment and the millions of species that depend on what is called the interconnected “web of life.” And sure enough, while the Sixth Great Extinction is ongoing and accelerating, President Trump is changing the Endangered Species Act through administrative rules, not to rise to the challenge of stopping extinctions, but to make it easier for commercial and extractive enterprises such as oil, gas, mining, logging, ranching, road-building and development to actually exacerbate the rate of extinctions.

Every day we get more truly bad news about the state of Earth’s environment — from rising and warming seas to scorching droughts, ice caps melting, massive storms wreaking billions in damages, and ongoing deforestation that removes the planet’s best mechanism — trees — for fighting the overload of human-caused carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the planetary temperatures continue their inexorable rise, with July posting the hottest global temperatures ever recorded in more than 250 years.

There is general scientific consensus that a million species now face almost certain extinction and as technology has advanced, the planetary pillage has grown by leaps and bounds. Now the seas can be plundered by electronically locating schools of fish, which are then swept up in gigantic nets that capture both target and non-target species indiscriminately. Feller-bunchers roar through dwindling forests at an astounding pace, with one machine and operator doing the work that used to require dozens of loggers. Enormous tractors till vast factory farms, which are then drenched in herbicides and pesticides that both kill target and non-target species of plants and insects.

So what does Trump do in the face of these daunting challenges? Like everything else he’s done in his disastrous presidency, he’ll make it worse. The changes include gutting the “critical habitat” designation that is intended to preserve the habitat necessary for the recovery of threatened and endangered species. In short, if no members of the species are present on the land, in the rivers, or ocean, then it can’t be designated as critical habitat. When you consider the vast areas required by such species as salmon or bull trout for their annual spawning migrations, the change will basically ensure their extinction.

Trump will also alter the definition of “foreseeable future” in an attempt to discount the impacts of climate change, giving his political appointees the option to define how far into the future they look and only consider changes that are “likely” to occur according to their own desires.

Finally, adding insult to injury, Trump wants a “cost-benefit” analysis by his political appointees to determine whether or not it’s worth it to keep a species from extinction. Court actions are already being launched by states that note the Endangered Species Act specifically states: “Economic considerations have no relevance to the determinations regarding the status of species.”

It’s worthwhile to ask why anyone would knowingly drive millions of species to extinction. The sad truth is that Trump knows, as one of the least popular presidents in history, that his re-election chances rely on the economy. In his incredibly limited and poorly informed view, that’s best done by gutting regulations on industry — such as the Endangered Species Act — despite the long-term damages to the nation, the planet and humanity. We cannot survive once the complex “web of life” is broken and it’s long past time for our politicians and citizens to acknowledge that reality and stop the terminal insanity emanating from Trump’s White House.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 22, 2019
George Ochenski
Breaking the Web of Life
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Brexit Helter Skelter
Enrique C. Ochoa – Gilda L. Ochoa
It’s About Time for Ethnic Studies in Our K-12 Schools
Steve Early
A GI Rebellion: When Soldiers Said No to War
Clark T. Scott
Sanders And Bezos’s Shared, Debilitating, Basic Premise
Dan Corjescu
The Metaphysics of Revolution
Mark Weisbrot
Who is to Blame for Argentina’s Economic Crisis?
Howard Lisnoff
To Protect and Serve
Cesar Chelala
A Palestinian/Israeli Experiment for Peace in the Middle East
Binoy Kampmark
No Deal Chaos: the Brexit Cliff Face and Operation Yellowhammer
Josue De Luna Navarro
For True Climate Justice, Abolish ICE and CBP
Dean Baker
The NYT’s Upside Down Economics on Germany and the Euro Zone
August 21, 2019
Craig Collins
Endangered Species Act: A Failure Worth Fighting For?
Colin Todhunter
Offering Choice But Delivering Tyranny: the Corporate Capture of Agriculture
Michael Welton
That Couldn’t Be True: Restorying and Reconciliation
John Feffer
‘Slowbalization’: Is the Slowing Global Economy a Boon or Bane?
Johnny Hazard
In Protest Against Police Raping Spree, Women Burn Their Station in Mexico City.
Tom Engelhardt
2084: Orwell Revisited in the Age of Trump
Binoy Kampmark
Condescension and Climate Change: Australia and the Failure of the Pacific Islands Forum
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
The Dead Letter Office of Capitalist Imperium: a Poverty of Mundus Imaginalis 
George Wuerthner
The Forest Service Puts Ranchers Ahead of Grizzlies (and the Public Interest)
Stephen Martin
Geopolitics of Arse and Elbow, with Apologies to Schopenhauer.
Gary Lindorff
The Smiling Turtle
August 20, 2019
James Bovard
America’s Forgotten Bullshit Bombing of Serbia
Peter Bolton
Biden’s Complicity in Obama’s Toxic Legacy
James Phillips
Calm and Conﬂict: a Dispatch From Nicaragua
Karl Grossman
Einstein’s Atomic Regrets
Colter Louwerse
Kushner’s Threat to Palestine: An Interview with Norman Finkelstein
Nyla Ali Khan
Jammu and Kashmir: the Legitimacy of Article 370
Dean Baker
The Mythology of the Stock Market
Daniel Warner
Is Hong Kong Important? For Whom?
Frederick B. Mills
Monroeism is the Other Side of Jim Crow, the Side Facing South
Binoy Kampmark
God, Guns and Video Games
John Kendall Hawkins
Toni Morrison: Beloved or Belovéd?
Martin Billheimer
A Clerk’s Guide to the Unspectacular, 1914
Elliot Sperber
On the 10-Year Treasury Bonds 
August 19, 2019
John Davis
The Isle of White: a Tale of the Have-Lots Versus the Have-Nots
John O'Kane
Supreme Nihilism: the El Paso Shooter’s Manifesto
Robert Fisk
If Chinese Tanks Take Hong Kong, Who’ll be Surprised?
Ipek S. Burnett
White Terror: Toni Morrison on the Construct of Racism
Arshad Khan
India’s Mangled Economy
Howard Lisnoff
The Proud Boys Take Over the Streets of Portland, Oregon
Steven Krichbaum
Put an End to the Endless War Inflicted Upon Our National Forests
Cal Winslow
A Brief History of Harlan County, USA
Jim Goodman
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue is Just Part of a Loathsome Administration
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail