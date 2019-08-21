by

The smiling turtle looks like he’s

About to break into a laugh He’s been

Waiting a long time for the punch-line

I am not smiling

My mirror has misted up

I feel the closeness of the swamp

I think we are sinking

Into the muck of our business

We have to call off the meeting

We have to rethink our mission statement

Count off by fours Form work-groups

Shout out the names of trouble and

Make peace with the gravity

Of our situation Admit

That things aren’t going as planned

I have no ID for this I’m not

Going to pass I’m

Freaking out I need a powerful talisman

Too late for a hybrid

Will the electric car save us?

Will the great wall stand against the tide?

We should have this whole thing under control

By 2025 Will someone just get that

Little sinking country off my back?

I’m trying to be a good nobody

I’m trying to remember

How to make an organic sandwich

I’m trying to remember my name

But I’m too close to the truth And

When you get this close to anything

It disintegrates into subatomic stuff

And I’m just saying This is freaky

My Mama never prepared me for this

She loved to sing Oklahoma, when the wind

Comes sweeping down the plain

And the wavin’ wheat can sure smell sweet

When the wind comes right behind the rain. . .

My mother would be lost here

Her eyes would ask Where are we?

I don’t know where this is, Mom The only

Signs that make sense are the ones

Too far away to read Signs of change