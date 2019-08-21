Geopolitics of Arse and Elbow, with Apologies to Schopenhauer.

by

When you don’t know your arse from your elbow they got you by the balls Anonymous

This small article was going to be entitled :‘The World as Will and Misrepresentation’ – hence apologies to Schopenhauer for paraphrase and remnant.

‘Arising’ thus; such the pretension; from a general sense of confusion and anomie which lowdown apperceived as deliberate at ‘Geopolitikal’ level – which seeming to be widespread as to some efficacy.

– Know what I mean as concerns ‘Paranoia/Conspiracy’?

The ‘Heart of Darkness’ difference being between ‘Realpolitik’ and ‘Politics’ most admirably stated succinct or précised in:

And I want to remember it. I never want to forget it… I never want to forget. And then I realized… like I was shot… like I was shot with a diamond… a diamond bullet right through my forehead. And I thought, my God… the genius of that! The genius! The will to do that! Perfect, genuine, complete, crystalline, pure. And then I realized they were stronger than we, because they could stand that these were not monsters, these were men… trained cadres. These men who fought with their hearts, who had families, who had children, who were filled with love… but they had the strength… the strength… to do that. If I had ten divisions of those men, our troubles here would be over very quickly. You have to have men who are moral… and at the same time who are able to utilize their primordial instincts to kill without feeling… without passion… without judgment… without judgment! Because it’s judgment that defeats us?

– It’s Judgment as occurs in a neoliberal context contemporaneous?

It’s Judgment as expressive of Geopolitiks as instanced: as transcendental?

– ‘Will and Misrepresentation’ to ‘World’ interpreted here as entailing ‘Geopolitiks’ much as ‘trained cadres’ working synonymous with ‘the power of mind over mind’ as Bentham introduced as ‘hitherto unprecedented’ back some Centuries ago : for the point as quintessential of any Panopticon: to successfully propagate illusion such in colloquial vernacular and as to the immediacy of epiphenomenology – i.e., ‘confusion’ must prevail widespread at a level where much shit capable of going down and illusion transcends, sense of Thoreau – and as utilitarian or pragmatic efficacy become ‘Neoliberal’ where and whence the Demos, as but extrapolation necessarily referenced don’t know arse from their elbow – as being got at/attained by the squeeze of the cajones/balls euphemised as ‘Austerity such the pragmatic extrapolation’?

‘It’, (Das Id) all about ‘transfer of resources’ such the ontology?

Money is power as polymorphously seeking translation under ‘Divide et Impera’?

Apropos:

– There a geopolitical purpose to ‘criminalization of thought’ as ‘finding’ ramification in an absence of questions as synonymous with obedience to ‘authority’ as ‘mind over mind’ expressive of power’ -there being a clear utility to ‘the death of thought’ as Orwell equated with ‘Orthodoxy'(?); and that the Demos apperceived as tools is but as to ‘Cultural Hegemony’ as Gramsci delineated?

‘We’, sense of Zamyatin, enjoined in ‘Crimethink’ yet Bro/Sis?

Feel ‘guilty’ – because these small quarters sure as Hell don’t!

If you don’t know ‘hell’ yet ….

– Let’s go parabolic to paradigm as to a ‘CounterPunch’ such the ‘Radar Love’ as almost there; let us ask those ‘questions’ as Pynchon managed to define, let us be transcendent of hegemony; let us be as can shoot diamonds thru foreheads; let us question as much as refute: let us ‘be’ as to an absence of ‘Bad Faith’ such the ‘Iron in our Soul’?

For Yo! Demos –

Existentialism as much Essence demands contemplation such the ‘Cui Bono’?

Let us, permit us to articulate such the control and issue of ‘Currency’?

Let us resolve the differentiation as benefits such a small minority which answers the inescapable question?

Such the control as issue of currency indeed!

Oh God, how much these small quarters loathe the control and manipulation as see so many suffer under ‘Thanatos‘ – how much ‘Eros‘ wished for!

Revolutions begin this realm as part of ‘Spectrum’ as to any Status Quo questioned?

‘Common Sense’ as a layer of prejudice as much as to ‘Socialization’ as concomitant of ‘Education’ demandant of refutation?

– But hey, much better the strapline paradigmatic as to rationalization:

‘Shit Happens!’?

-Point being: aforementioned ‘shit’ manufactured as Panopticonic to an ideological metabolism of hegemony as to utility of ‘gain’ apperceived: as of a transfer of resources from ‘poor’ to ‘rich’ effected: and such shit finding synonymy tragic under misrepresentation as of propaganda/misinformation/confusion as would be foodstuff metabolic as much as ideological such the control and manipulation – and at the Geopoplitikal level which the Demos kept in the dark a maxim?

As much as starved to death way of ‘population control’ finds corollary?

– There purpose to the misrepresentation of will as an intermediation?

‘Keep them in the dark and feed them shit’ has purpose panopticonic?

‘Prolegomena’ over, so it goes.

This small article should have been composed in Greek?

Let’s get back to the ‘fugly pragmatics’ as express ‘Austerity’ as but a transfer of resources rationalized.

You see: there being as Orwell intimated three Geopolitical powers now, such the determinism, and as ‘Illusion’ transcends?

‘Eastasia, Eurasia, and Oceania’ such the ‘carve up’?

But wait – do not there exist tentacles of power at a Geopolitikal level which expressive of ‘Panopticon become Polymorphous’ as much as ‘Illusion’ become transcendent as much as Neoliberalism exploited?

Has not ‘Maggies Farm’ become Incorporative Geopolitikal?

Are we not the ‘creatures outside’ as would be blinded by ‘Cultural Hegemony’?

Is there a small minority aka ‘Oligarchic Collective’ as would blind by way of power of mind over mind?

Is there a ‘World as Will and Misrepresentation’ here and now?

Has not ‘social credit’ some synonymy as to ‘Thanatos’?

-Way of ‘power of mind over mind’ approximal?

There a Geopoltikal utility to the dominance of ‘Cyberspace’?

Is ‘War’ nought but an imperative of the Military Industrial (Corporatrist) Complex?

More bullets and bombs required such the denouement?

These small quarters no ‘Fortunate Son’.

By now one should call it a day.

Thing is: one cannot.

One locked horns the moment….

I am just a poor boy

Though my story’s seldom told

I have squandered my resistance

For a pocket full of mumbles, such are promises

All lies and jests

Still a man hears what he wants to hear

And disregards the rest

As Simon and Garfunkel wrote?

A pocket full of mumbles as expropriation; as arrogation as necessitates marginalization as to confusion pragmatic betwixt arse and elbow as differentiation – and as to the squeeze of balls become ‘Incorporative’?

These small quarters ask you as whence egalitarianism become ‘Verboten’?