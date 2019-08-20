Fearless Muckraking
August 20, 2019

On the 10-Year Treasury Bonds 

Unless there is radical change
The 10-year Treasury bond
Can be, with some certainty, expected
To yield a world substantially hotter
And far more polluted —
In which the air is poison
And the forests all are wrecked
The oceans have no coral reefs left,
Next to no fish
And will be flooding greater sections
Of the globe’s coasts,
Yielding untold numbers of refugees,
Disease, and war
will be more widely spread
Heat waves will leave millions dead
In weeks, each summer,
And hurricane season will never end —
And you and your children and others
You love may very well by then
Have died a preventable death —
How much would you invest

 

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

FacebookTwitterRedditEmail