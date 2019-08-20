by

On the 10-Year Treasury Bonds

Unless there is radical change

The 10-year Treasury bond

Can be, with some certainty, expected

To yield a world substantially hotter

And far more polluted —

In which the air is poison

And the forests all are wrecked

The oceans have no coral reefs left,

Next to no fish

And will be flooding greater sections

Of the globe’s coasts,

Yielding untold numbers of refugees,

Disease, and war

will be more widely spread

Heat waves will leave millions dead

In weeks, each summer,

And hurricane season will never end —

And you and your children and others

You love may very well by then

Have died a preventable death —

How much would you invest