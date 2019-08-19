Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 19, 2019

Dear Guys Who Got Arrested for Throwing Water on NYPD Cops

by

You hosed Harlem. You bedewed Brownsville. You wetted Woodhaven. News media report that you’ve sprayed or doused water – yes,vile, menacingly wet water – on police officers in incidents all over New York City. No one knows where you will strike next.

You: young, smirking, and – need we add – black. Shown on social media brazenly enjoying yourselves as you dampen the physical forms of noble NYPD cops – cops who were, at that time anyhow, not killing anyone. What if that water you threw had rusted their guns? I’m sorry if I sound intolerant, but as a white urban liberal, I feel you have shown really bad behavior.

You’ve had your fun. And now, finally, some of you have started to get arrested.

Even though one of you guys actually turned yourself in, I doubt if any of you realize the harm you’ve done to our urban liberal establishment. You may be miffed about what happened to Eric Garner, but this is no way to show your displeasure. I mean, when I think of all the time I spent voting for Mayor Bill de Blasio – I just want to scream.

Now, thanks to you, news outlets are running incendiary headlines like: “Dousing cops with water is assault and should be treated that way”! “‘You’re the cause’: NYPD unions blame ‘anti-cop’ politicians for water dousing incidents”! Moreover, they say, “attacked officers refused to confront their tormentors.”

The reason they didn’t confront you is that they were using restraint, as ordered by our liberal establishment, headed up by our mayor. So when officers got soaked in the line of duty, dealing with “disorderly” people who, during a major heat wave, turned on a fire hydrant; or when officers handcuffed some guy with an open arrest warrant, they (surprise!) didn’t rough anybody up. Cops just took their soaking, perilous though it was, and then went to find a nice, union-provided blow dryer.

But once you guys made the news, the President of the United States, the U.S. Vice President, and the head of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association were only a few of the Republican establishment who piled on to express outrage. Former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani called current Mayor de Blasio a “Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor.” This forced de Blasio to deny his communist roots by tweeting the exact same thing as President Trump – that what you did was “completely unacceptable.”

You also forced Mayor de Blasio to go on Sean Hannity and perform various humiliatingly reassuring riffs on, “We are arresting each and every one of the folks that did any assaults.”

I certainly hope your bad behavior will not cost de Blasio the presidency. You know, I actually think you’re dangerous.

It’s OK for me to call you dangerous because New York’s Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has also called you that.

So I hope you see the mess you made. Jumaane is a fine Democrat and politician; he was only trying to help. And 27 respected black professionals, including Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, rushed to sign a letter, condemning – yes, condemning! – your moistening of New York’s Finest.

As a white urban liberal, I feel I can reach across racial divides here to say that these efforts at damage control are basically a form of survival. If people see cops using “restraint,” the NYPD will fear losing its standing in the hood as an occupying force. So progressive politicos, to protect their standing, create the new crime of Dousing While Black.

Unfortunately, damage is not controlled. All this has inspired two white Republican Assemblymen, Mike LiPetri and Michael Reilly, to introduce a headline-grabbing bill that would make throwing water on cops a felony, carrying a possible prison sentence of up to four years. Yes, thanks to you, there is now bipartisan support for a new water-to-prison pipeline. Which, to New York City, makes sense. Because, even though NYC police may have beaten and shot and strangled unarmed black and brown people since the NYPD began in 1845, YOU threw WATER on them.

I’m sure you have your social grievances. But why didn’t you go to some reputable protest organization with your complaints? Some fight-the-power group that announces their demonstrations on Facebook? You might have gotten some catchy sound bites, poster-board signs with nifty fonts, palm cards – even a protest permit from the NYPD.

This is such a shame. Because maybe, if we white, middle-class urban liberals stopped feeling the need to condemn you, we might stop shutting you out of the world.

Because you guys are a deep part of this world. It’s not like you haven’t tried. But even after decades of civil rights and militancy and cries for a Black revolution and works of literary genius by Richard Wright and Jacqueline Woodson and Ta-Nehisi Coates and Toni Morrison – we still don’t see you. I, for instance, know who Bigger Thomas is. But who are you guys who throw water on cops? Nothing much beyond some upsetting headlines.

For watering armed police, guys like you might go to prison for years. Whereas the most drastic punishment for officer Daniel Pantaleo would be if he were simply to lose his job. Speaking of jobs, maybe your big mistake was committing water offenses that were not work-related. Maybe Pantaleo’s saving grace was that he performed that chokehold during work hours, as a cop.

Or maybe if Pantaleo had dumped a bucket of water over Eric Garner, he’d be in prison today.

This first appeared on Gay City News.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Susie Day

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 20, 2019
James Bovard
America’s Forgotten Bullshit Bombing of Serbia
Peter Bolton
Biden’s Complicity in Obama’s Toxic Legacy
James Phillips
Calm and Conﬂict: a Dispatch From Nicaragua
Karl Grossman
Einstein’s Atomic Regrets
Colter Louwerse
Kushner’s Threat to Palestine: An Interview with Norman Finkelstein
Nyla Ali Khan
Jammu and Kashmir: the Legitimacy of Article 370
Dean Baker
The Mythology of the Stock Market
Daniel Warner
Is Hong Kong Important? For Whom?
Frederick B. Mills
Monroeism is the Other Side of Jim Crow, the Side Facing South
Binoy Kampmark
God, Guns and Video Games
John Kendall Hawkins
Toni Morrison: Beloved or Belovéd?
Martin Billheimer
A Clerk’s Guide to the Unspectacular, 1914
Elliot Sperber
On the 10-Year Treasury Bonds 
August 19, 2019
John Davis
The Isle of White: a Tale of the Have-Lots Versus the Have-Nots
John O'Kane
Supreme Nihilism: the El Paso Shooter’s Manifesto
Robert Fisk
If Chinese Tanks Take Hong Kong, Who’ll be Surprised?
Ipek S. Burnett
White Terror: Toni Morrison on the Construct of Racism
Arshad Khan
India’s Mangled Economy
Howard Lisnoff
The Proud Boys Take Over the Streets of Portland, Oregon
Steven Krichbaum
Put an End to the Endless War Inflicted Upon Our National Forests
Cal Winslow
A Brief History of Harlan County, USA
Jim Goodman
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue is Just Part of a Loathsome Administration
Brian Horejsi
Bears’ Lives Undervalued
Thomas Knapp
Lung Disease Outbreak: First Casualties of the War on Vaping?
Susie Day
Dear Guys Who Got Arrested for Throwing Water on NYPD Cops
Weekend Edition
August 16, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Uncle Sam was Born Lethal
Jennifer Matsui
La Danse Mossad: Robert Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Rob Urie
Neoliberalism and Environmental Calamity
Stuart A. Newman
The Biotech-Industrial Complex Gets Ready to Define What is Human
Nick Alexandrov
Prevention Through Deterrence: The Strategy Shared by the El Paso Shooter and the U.S. Border Patrol
Jeffrey St. Clair
The First Dambuster: a Coyote Tale
Eric Draitser
“Bernie is Trump” (and other Corporate Media Bullsh*t)
Nick Pemberton
Is White Supremacism a Mental Illness?
Jim Kavanagh
Dead Man’s Hand: The Impeachment Gambit
Andrew Levine
Have They No Decency?
David Yearsley
Kind of Blue at 60
Ramzy Baroud
Manifestos of Hate: What White Terrorists Have in Common
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The War on Nature
Martha Rosenberg
Catch and Hang Live Chickens for Slaughter: $11 an Hour Possible!
Yoav Litvin
Israel Fears a Visit by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib
Neve Gordon
It’s No Wonder the Military likes Violent Video Games, They Can Help Train Civilians to Become Warriors
Susan Miller
That Debacle at the Border is Genocide
Ralph Nader
With the Boeing 737 MAX Grounded, Top Boeing Bosses Must Testify Before Congress Now
Victor Grossman
Warnings, Ancient and Modern
Meena Miriam Yust - Arshad Khan
The Microplastic Threat
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail