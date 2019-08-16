Haiku Fighting
———————-
Defense Spending
Quagmires of blood, fed
troops by Congress-whores for goals
of Vampire Lobbies.
———————-
Twitter Thou Goest?
Darting cyber seas.
Political plankton feeds.
Who will heed my tweets?
———————-
Epstein Suicided
Who’d guess obscene sins
of Epstein so soon eclipsed
by U.S. Murder Inc.?
———————-
enough.
Under coffin’s lid
lies still another stiff kid
lied to by country.
———————-
Peace, Hegemony-style
Redacting conscience,
vulture culture blasts lives gone.
Raped land napalm-calmed.
———————-
Chuck Todd’s Faux Gauntlet
As war-sell generals
Sundays “Meet the Press”, how many
minions meeting death?
———————-
Soldiers’ Soon Enough Epiphany
Needing illusion,
they trust one cares there on high
brass totem. Dream on.
———————-
A Soldier’s Sky
As fretful clouds roam,
branches claw solace from full,
inscrutable moon.
———————-
Young Blood
Citizens ignore
war’s revolving door to horror
young soldiers must brave.
———————-
2019: D.C. and The Bull of Wrongs
What wise forefathers
once gave, Gucci-loafered faux
fathers take away.
———————-
World Now Run By Organized Criminals
Such evil prevails.
Sex trafficked kids, arms deal kills.
Yet Assange/Manning jailed?
———————-
Unnecessary End
Sky falling down soon.
Avaricious idiots
ruin Earth and Man.