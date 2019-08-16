by

Haiku Fighting

———————-

Defense Spending

Quagmires of blood, fed

troops by Congress-whores for goals

of Vampire Lobbies.

———————-

Twitter Thou Goest?

Darting cyber seas.

Political plankton feeds.

Who will heed my tweets?

———————-

Epstein Suicided

Who’d guess obscene sins

of Epstein so soon eclipsed

by U.S. Murder Inc.?

———————-

enough.

Under coffin’s lid

lies still another stiff kid

lied to by country.

———————-

Peace, Hegemony-style

Redacting conscience,

vulture culture blasts lives gone.

Raped land napalm-calmed.

———————-

Chuck Todd’s Faux Gauntlet

As war-sell generals

Sundays “Meet the Press”, how many

minions meeting death?

———————-

Soldiers’ Soon Enough Epiphany

Needing illusion,

they trust one cares there on high

brass totem. Dream on.

———————-

A Soldier’s Sky

As fretful clouds roam,

branches claw solace from full,

inscrutable moon.

———————-

Young Blood

Citizens ignore

war’s revolving door to horror

young soldiers must brave.

———————-

2019: D.C. and The Bull of Wrongs

What wise forefathers

once gave, Gucci-loafered faux

fathers take away.

———————-

World Now Run By Organized Criminals

Such evil prevails.

Sex trafficked kids, arms deal kills.

Yet Assange/Manning jailed?

———————-

Unnecessary End

Sky falling down soon.

Avaricious idiots

ruin Earth and Man.