August 15, 2019

Overpopulation a Cover Story for Money-Cancer System

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

It is not “the rising tide of human numbers” simpliciter that loots, pollutes and destroys the life carrying capacities of the planet. It is what all over-populationists conveniently ignore:

(1) the much still exponentially self-multiplying tides of private money demand on the earth’s resources that drives every degenerate trend in the planet’s life carrying capacities, and

(2) its ultimate driver of limitlessly self-maximizing private profit to the top which now puts more demand on the earth’s resources by a few plutocrats than by 90% of the population .

Over-population ideology is a pre-conscious cover story for this real causal mechanism of  the planetary omnicide.

This cover story cannot tell the difference between the majority number of human beings with less than three dollars a day of demand on the earth’s resources and the US family with $100 million dollars a day multiplying its ‘investment’ demand every minute on every level of life support depredation.

The solution is not many more deaths, as over-populationists seem to enjoy, but economic reason – rationing demand to human life needs.

More articles by:John McMurtry

John McMurtry is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada whose work is translated from Latin America to Japan. He is the author of the three-volume Philosophy and World Problems published by UNESCO’s Encyclopedia of Life Support Systems (EOLSS), and his most recent book is The Cancer Stage of Capitalism: from Crisis to Cure.

August 12, 2019
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Farm Rot is Eating America Alive
Robert Fisk
Rattling the Nuclear Cage: India, Pakistan, Israel, Iran and the US
John Feffer
Trump: Out of the Graveyard and Into the Pyre?
Howard Lisnoff
At the End of the Barrel of a Gun
Eric Draitser
Dear Progressives for Warren: Your Class Is Showing
David Rosen
Postmodern Sexual Identity
