Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 14, 2019

Random Murder in the Age of Aquarius

by

Photograph Source: Rmvisuals – CC BY-SA 4.0

“’Tis not contrary to reason to prefer the destruction of the whole world to the scratching of my finger.”

—David Hume, 1711-1776 (A Treatise on Human Nature)

Most of us would agree that, on one level, random mass shootings don’t make any sense whatever, no matter which approach—clinical or sociological—we take to explain them. But on another level—the level on which rage, despair, hopelessness, and alienation reside—we might agree that mindless, random murder makes as much sense as anything else.

Existential philosophy of the early and mid-20th century maintained that the central problem facing Western Civilization was “abstraction.” Modern man had come to view the world as an abstract concept. Rather than the gritty, space-time, here-and-now entity we inhabit, they saw it as a “data point.” And by abstracting the world, we became desensitized to it. In a word, we allowed ourselves to become numb.

Indeed, Western Civilization has become so alienated from its existence, so removed from it, so detached, that existence itself is no longer capable of providing meaning. And, according to the theory, when people have become so detached that they lose their sense of “connectedness” with the world, they gradually become sociopathic.

This pathology manifests itself as self-destructiveness or violence. And let’s be clear. This theory is confined solely to advanced societies. People in poor, under-developed countries don’t go around committing random murders. They may kill other people—even butcher them—but the murders they commit tend to “make sense.”

I knew a fellow (“Jake”) who served thirty-three months in a medium security California penitentiary after being convicted of possession of PCP with intent to sell. The large amount of PCP (a Listerine bottle full of it), coupled with having previously been arrested for possession of marijuana and pills, led to the thirty-three months, a sentence his family lawyer considered excessive.

Perhaps to shock or impress us, Jake told a group of us that while he was incarcerated he had a cellmate (a “cellie”) who was serving time for murder. When we asked, predictably, if having a cellmate who was a murderer didn’t spook him, he replied that he wasn’t frightened at all. That was because he knew the “whole story.”

Jake’s cellie, a man in his early twenties, had a girlfriend whom he’d dated since high school. Even though he was still very much in love with her, and hoped that they’d eventually get married, she had apparently lost interest, because without warning, she abruptly announced that she was breaking up with him.

Making it worse, after she dumped him, she began dating another man—a guy the cellie vaguely knew (mainly by reputation), but whom he despised.

The cellie told Jake that he couldn’t get out his head the image of his girlfriend and this other guy engaging in sexual intercourse. It was eating away at him. Moreover, he said that one image in particular drove him absolutely berserk. He pictured her performing oral sex on this guy.

Inevitably, he attacked the man in a Denny’s parking lot, and beat him to death with a tire iron. Because Jake knew the circumstances that led to the murder, he said he had no reason to fear violence from him. The way he saw it, murder was a one-time deal for the cellie, and brutal or not, it was a crime that you could understand without having to try too hard.

Which brings us to Gore Vidal. Maybe Vidal was just trying to be his usual outrageous self, but he came at the question of American pathology from a slightly different angle. He identified the Declaration of Independence as the source of the problem. Vidal noted that we are the only country in history whose government charter makes reference to the “pursuit of happiness.”

No other country in the world has ever explicitly reminded its citizens of the fact that they are entitled to be happy. Not only entitled, but maybe even obligated. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And according to Vidal, because so many Americans are deeply unhappy, they feel that they have failed. Which results in more unhappiness. Which causes them to engage in pathological behavior. It’s only a theory.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:David Macaray

David Macaray is a playwright and author. His newest book is How To Win Friends and Avoid Sacred Cows.  He can be reached at dmacaray@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 14, 2019
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Russian Blast Points to Danger of New Nuclear Arms Race
Richard Eskow
Jeffrey Epstein’s Eyes
Jonah Raskin
Woodstock Nation Revisited: Abbie Hoffman, Joan Baez and the Culture Vultures of Capitalism
David Macaray
Random Murder in the Age of Aquarius
Karl Grossman
Lyme Disease and Biowarfare
Dean Baker
In a Tight Labor Market, the Profit Share of Income is Falling
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson Recklessly Picks at the Scabs of Ireland’s Violent Past
Dan Corjescu
Epstein, Faction, and Neopatrimonialism
Robert Jensen
From the Royal to the Prophetic to the Apocalyptic: The Case for a Saving Remnant
Tom Engelhardt
Ambush at Kamikaze Pass
John W. Whitehead
We’re All Enemies of the State
M. G. Piety
Educating Ourselves About Violence
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Case Against Voting for President
Elliot Sperber
The New Mayor of New York
August 13, 2019
John Marciano
Massacres at Home and Abroad
Forrest Hylton
Medellín Diary: Remembering Our Dead
Nancy Marie Mithlo
Tarantino’s ‘Dead Indians’ and the Roots of American Violence
Rick Baum
The Federal Reserve Board’s Recent Figures on the Outrageous Unequal Distribution of Wealth
Robert Hunziker
Sea Level Rise!
Dean Baker
Thoughts on China’s Currency
Patrick Cockburn
The British Still Haven’t Learned the Lessons of the Troubles
Binoy Kampmark
China Hysteria Down Under
Thomas Knapp
Sneering at “Conspiracy Theories” is a Lazy Substitute for Seeking the Truth
Kim C. Domenico
Careerism and the War Machine
Robert Koehler
Dead Canaries
Dan Bacher
Winnemem Wintu Chief Asks Delta Tunnel Amendment Negotiators
James A Haught
The Biggest News of the 21st Century
August 12, 2019
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Farm Rot is Eating America Alive
Robert Fisk
Rattling the Nuclear Cage: India, Pakistan, Israel, Iran and the US
John Feffer
Trump: Out of the Graveyard and Into the Pyre?
Howard Lisnoff
At the End of the Barrel of a Gun
Eric Draitser
Dear Progressives for Warren: Your Class Is Showing
David Rosen
Postmodern Sexual Identity
Binoy Kampmark
Conspiracy, Death and Jeffrey Epstein
Laura Finley
Difficult Discussions, Not-So-Difficult Answers
Josh Hoxie
Five Ways the Economy is Stacked Against the Young
Rob Okun
Are We Ready Now to Put Shooters’ Gender at Center of Gun Debate?
Phil Rockstroh
Bodies on the Ground and the Rise and Rise of the Economic Elite
Graham Peebles
The Need for Unity in Ethiopia
Cesar Chelala
Lunch at the St. Regis New York
Weekend Edition
August 09, 2019
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Militarized Observers: Institutional Daydreams of Ethics End Runs to Weaponize Culture
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Politics of Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Small Stains on the Pavement
Paul Street
Nothing Less Than a Revolution Can Save Us
Timothy Braatz
Atomic Bombs Are Not Lifesavers
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail