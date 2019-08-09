Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 9, 2019

Orchestral Shooting

by

Last Sunday I was in the midst of a cross-country drive mostly on U. S. and state highways (just say No to Interstates!) from the Oregon Coast to the middle of New York State. During the week-long trip I spent nights in my tent in town and county parks. Disconnected from the internet and television, and avoiding the radio except for the occasional fiery sermon, I didn’t check the news. My aural diet was comprised of Beethoven symphonies and a vintage audiobook of Madame Bovary (the novel’s chemical-loving pharmacist and would-be agricultural scientist, Monsieur Homais, proves the perfect guide for an automotive tour through the regions of American agribusiness).

I learned of the mass shootings on Sunday night in Douglas, Wyoming when my sister called my cellphone from Seattle as I was settling down for the night on the banks of the North Fork of the Platte River. Knowing I was on my eastward trek, she wanted to make sure that I avoided Dayton. My chances of dying in a car accident were vastly higher than getting gunned down by a psychopath, but that’s the effect of terrorism: given the immediacy and saturating quality of media coverage, one is virtually forced to think that the insanity could have been visited on you or someone you know.

In Douglas the morning after the shootings, the oil and gas workers (mostly immigrants) and truck drivers were eager to down their breakfasts and get on the road. I heard no talk of guns or gun reform or of the sacrosanct second amendment.

Along my route the flags were at half-mast at post offices and rest stops, though the rituals of national mourning didn’t seem to be slowing the consumption of carbs and carbon. This was no time to fast. At the places I stopped at in Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois I didn’t pick up much talk of the mass shootings of August 4th, 2019. From behind the wheel and at gas stations and parks all seemed unchanged in the Gun-Loving Heartland.

When I had driven across a somewhat more northerly route from San Francisco to Ithaca in 1995 I vividly remember having breakfast at a diner in Smith Center, Kansas, a small town not far from what is claimed as the geographic belly button of the contiguous 48 states. Only a couple of months after the Oklahoma City bombing, the men in the adjacent booth extolled the fun and effectiveness of their assault rifles.

In 1989 I’d gone to a family reunion a couple of hundred miles north of Smith Center in the western part of North Dakota. My great grandfather, a Norwegian named John Bang, had been the first elected sheriff of Dunn County, a region edged by the Breaks of the Little Missouri River.

Half a century since he left the county heroic tales were still being told of the feats of the aptly-named sheriff: the felling with his own fists of a traveling boxing champion; his eloquence at Non-Partisan League meetings; his skill with a fiddle and a shooting iron; his pulling the tail off a bull down in the Breaks in the dead of winter; gunfights with bad guys on the run from Depression Era bank jobs. His saddle, with its engraved sheriff stars on either side of the J. B. monogram, had long sat in my father’s study. My father had also inherited John Bang’s Stetson, but had worn it up a mountain in the North Cascades only to have it snatched by the wind from his head and into the void.

One evening during the North Dakota reunion, a second cousin joined us at the old homestead outside of Dunn Center and presented my father with John Bang’s Winchester rifle. It had remained in the county when my grandfather had sold his farm and headed out to the West Coast to work in the Bremerton Naval Shipyard in 1942. “It wouldn’t be right if this gun didn’t pass along to John Bang’s grandson,” said Dale Bang, a struggling rancher who believed that the U. S. government was sponsoring a clandestine program to manipulate the weather and thereby impoverish and then enslave the American farmer. Earlier at the reunion, Dale had showed me his own photos of the sinister balloons and planes that he tracked across the Great Plains.

In the prairie twilight—or so I remember it, as if in a Western—Dale handed my father the rifle of Bang family legend, the rifle that had brought many an outlaw into the Dunn County jail in Manning, North Dakota and then, when necessary, on to federal justice.

The historic markers along U. S. 20—recently designated the Medal of Honor Highway—still pay tribute to heroes who “Won the West,” and their guns, too. Statues have not been toppled, the plaques of Manifest Destiny have not been removed, though in Wyoming, the highway is marked as the Sand Creek Massacre Trail.

Arriving unscathed back in Ithaca (though with two large cracks in the windshield after a biker gang overtook me on a gravelly stretch in view of Tetons) a couple of days ago I got on-line and read about the latest massacres and their reception. What caught my eye—and Beethoven-soaked ear—was the widely-reported marketing of the Dayton assault rifle built by Anderson Manufacturing in Hebron, Kentucky. The family-owned company’s June 26th video praising the weapons as an “orchestra of metal and hellfire” had already been pulled from its Facebook page.

Such aestheticized diction shocked. Music and the other arts should not be poisoned by association with crazed, violent acts.

Yet Beethoven himself was a master of military music, not just in his hugely popular Wellington’s Victory but in his symphonies, too—from funeral marches, to swashbuckling heroism, to the mimicking of fearsome janissary bands.

For centuries, European monarchs dedicated themselves with equal zeal to war, hunting, and music. They built up their orchestras at the same time and according to the same principles with which they organized their standing armies. The sounds of battle were imitated by singers and instrumentalists for the amusement of princes and their courtiers in concert halls and on opera stages. War itself was aestheticized not just in music but in paintings and architecturally in memorial monuments. Even the sacred works of Bach and Handel could evoke the blood-curdling rattle of sabers and the military destruction of enemies.

With terrible exceptions such as Dunblane, Oslo, and Christchurch, solitary gunman mass shootings are an American phenomenon. The number of annual gun homicides in Japan of any kind can be counted on one hand.

But the history and culture of guns and killing, of war and violence, can be seen and heard everywhere.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:David Yearsley

DAVID YEARSLEY is a long-time contributor to CounterPunch and the Anderson Valley Advertiser. His latest book is Sex, Death, and Minuets: Anna Magdalena Bach and Her Musical NotebooksHe can be reached at  dgyearsley@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 09, 2019
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Militarized Observers: Institutional Daydreams of Ethics End Runs to Weaponize Culture
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Politics of Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Small Stains on the Pavement
Paul Street
Nothing Less Than a Revolution Can Save Us
Timothy Braatz
Atomic Bombs Are Not Lifesavers
Richard Moser
Climate Crisis Means the Ruling Class has Failed. Can the Working Class Inherit the Earth?
Anthony DiMaggio
The “Trump Recovery”: Behind Right-Wing Populism’s Radical Transformation
Daniel Beaumont
Hate, Murder and Perversity: El Paso 2019, Mississippi 1964
Margot Patterson
U.S. Imperialism, Iran and the Context for War
Andrew Levine
Where Have All The Racists Gone?
Richard Rubenstein
Resolving the Democrats’ Dilemma
Michael Simmons
Paul Krassner: Nun Smooching In America
Gary Leupp
Mass-Shootings as Expressions of U.S. Racism
Thomas Knapp
Tweeting Publicly Available Information isn’t “Shameful and Dangerous”
Ralph Nader
Big Pharma: Gouges, Casualties, and the Congressional Remedy!
Charles McKelvey
Reframing the Issues and Taking Direction of the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
The War on Innocence: Palestinian Children in Israeli Military Court
John Steppling
Blood in Our Eyes
Mike Ferner
“Culture Of Violence?” You Betcha, Mr. Trump, But It’s Not The Video Games
Louis Proyect
How Real is the “Eco-Fascist” Threat?
Alvaro Huerta
The Mexican as Endangered Species
Gloria Oladipo
Trump’s New Coal Rules Will Bury Rural America
Ron Jacobs
The Global Lockdown
Jonah Raskin
David Horowitz’s Hate Group, Civil War and the White House   
John Kendall Hawkins
The Sixties: De-tripping, Yeah
Dave Lindorff
Remembering Ted Hall and Klaus Fuchs
Clark T. Scott
Obama Does Not Rhyme With Obama
Olivia Alperstein
The US Should Never Start a Nuclear War
Norman Solomon
Nancy Pelosi’s Bad Attitude Toward Progressives
Bobby Vogel
Can Quentin Tarantino Not Dance?
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
We Should Stop Insulting Animals and Own Our Own Humanity
William Minter
The Green New Deal Must Go Global
Wim Laven
An Open Letter to Venango County Court
Evaggelos Vallianatos
What We Owe Homer
Yves Engler
Trudeau’s Nukes
Roddy Keenan
Wilfred Burchett, Truth-Teller
Winslow Myers
Cowards
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: A People’s City
David Swanson
Long After Hiroshima
Christopher Brauchli
Trump, International Man of Action
Michael Donnelly
Consuming the “Planet of the Humans:” The Most Important Documentary of the Century
David Yearsley
Orchestral Shooting
August 08, 2019
Daniel Warner
UNRWA Accusations: (Im)Perfect Timing
Alice Slater
Hiroshima Unlearned: Time to Tell the Truth About US Relations with Russia and Finally Ban the Bomb 
Nyla Ali Khan
A Wretched Day for Democracy: Revocation of the Special Status of Kashmir
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail