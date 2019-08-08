Fearless Muckraking
August 8, 2019
Purple Mountains “All My Happiness is Gone” – RIP David Berman
August 08, 2019
Daniel Warner
UNRWA Accusations: (Im)Perfect Timing
Alice Slater
Hiroshima Unlearned: Time to Tell the Truth About US Relations with Russia and Finally Ban the Bomb
Nyla Ali Khan
A Wretched Day for Democracy: Revocation of the Special Status of Kashmir
Jonathan Power
Iran on the Precipice
Dean Baker
NAFTA v. New NAFTA: Making a Bad Deal Worse
Raouf Halaby
Jake Tapper Taps Into Racist Trope
Fran Shor
White Terrorism
Sanket Jain
Buffaloed by the Climate in Kolhapur
Aviva Chomsky
Jobs, the Environment, and a Planet in Crisis
Chelli Stanley
Visions of Peace: Dreams of a New Way
Robert Dodge
Hiroshima and the New Arms Race – No Winners
Huzaifa Shahbaz
Mobilizing Muslim Resistance to the War in Yemen
August 07, 2019
John G. Russell
The “Feel Better” President: Making Racism Fashionable Again
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Slash And Burn Brexit Cabinet
David Schultz
The New Politics of the White (Supremacist) Evangelical Republican Party
George Ochenski
Steve Bullock’s Attacks on Vitally-Needed Progressive Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Cheering a New Arms Race: The End of the INF
John W. Whitehead
The Rise of the American Gestapo
Karl Grossman
The Promise of Offshore Wind
Nia Harris, Cassandra Stimpson and Ben Freeman
More Money, Fewer Jobs: the Stubborn Truth About Employment and the Defense Industry
Chandra Muzaffar
White Supremacy Goes Prime Time
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Let Mass Shooters and the New York Times Destroy Freedom of Speech
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
On Medicare’s 54 Birthday
August 06, 2019
Michael Hudson
Global Warming and U.S. National Security Diplomacy
Alan Nasser
Blue No Matter Who? Lesser Evilism in the Age of Trump
Paul Street
From the “Beacon to the World of the Way Life Should Be”: Some Online Reflections on Mass-Shootings #249 and 250
John O'Kane
Reparations and the Student Debt Wars
Robert Hunziker
Pounding Heat Clobbers Greenland
Eric Draitser
Fear and Loathing at the Pow-Wow
Patrick Cockburn
Sectarianism is Alive and Well in Northern Ireland – and Boris Johnson is Recklessly Picking at the Scabs
Jack Rasmus
China-US Trade War: From Buenos Aires to Osaka and Beyond
John Feffer
The GOP’s Sinister New Nationalism
Paul Edwards
Tainted Meat Market
Ted Rall
Here is Exactly Why Congress Won’t Act on Gun Violence, Climate Change, Impeaching Trump or Anything Else
Winslow Myers
We Need to Talk
William Gudal
Rolling Snake Eyes?
August 05, 2019
Marshall Auerback
Signs of Recession Are Hitting Europe—And Its New Central Bank President May Not Be Up for the Challenge
Conn Hallinan
Rivers of Dust: Water and the Middle East
Robert Fisk
Lies and buffoonery: How Boris Johnson’s fantasy world casts dark shadows in the Middle East
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan: In Search of Monsters to Not Destroy
Dean Baker
Newsflash: Trump and DeVos Do Not Want to Get Government Out of For-Profit College Industry
Howard Lisnoff
Two Foxes and a Hen: Sexual Assault in the Military
Binoy Kampmark
The Retainer Solution: the European Union, Libya and Irregular Migration
Eve Ottenberg
The Case for Socialism
Susie Day
The War on Drugs in Mexico is Also a War on Journalists
