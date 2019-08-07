Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 7, 2019

Don’t Let Mass Shooters and the New York Times Destroy Freedom of Speech

by

“Online communities like 4chan and 8chan have become hotbeds of white nationalist activity,” wrote the editors of the New York Times  on August 4 in the wake of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Then: “Law enforcement currently offers few answers as to how to contain these communities.”

Wait, what? Is the Times really implying what it looks like they’re implying? Yes.

“Technology companies have a responsibility to de-platform white nationalist propaganda and communities as they did ISIS propaganda,” the editorial continues. “And if the technology companies refuse to step up, law enforcement has a duty to vigilantly monitor and end the anonymity, via search warrants, of those who openly plot attacks in murky forums.”

Translation: The New York Times has announced its flight from the battlefield of ideas. Instead of countering bad ideas with good ideas, they want Big Tech and Big Government to forcibly suppress the ideas they disagree with.

Not so long ago, the Times’s editors endorsed a very different view:

“One of the Internet’s great strengths is that a single blogger or a small political group can inexpensively create a Web page that is just as accessible to the world as Microsoft’s home page. But this democratic Internet would be in danger if the companies that deliver Internet service changed the rules so that Web sites that pay them money would be easily accessible, while little-guy sites would be harder to access and slower to navigate. Providers could also block access to sites they do not like.”

Now the Times says providers have a “responsibility” to block access to sites the Times doesn’t like. That’s quite a change. And an ugly one.

There are plenty of good reasons, both moral and practical, to oppose the suppression of white nationalist and other “extremist” web platforms.

Free speech is a core moral value for any society that aspires to freedom of any kind and to any degree. We must — MUST — have the right to form our own opinions, and to express those opinions, no matter how ugly others may find those opinions. Without that freedom, no other freedoms can survive.

As a practical matter, “extremists,” like everyone else, will choose to state, promote, and argue for their beliefs. If they can do so in public, those beliefs can be engaged and argued against. If they can’t do so in public, they’ll do so in private, without anyone to convince them (and those they quietly bring into their circles over time) of the error of their ways. The rest of us won’t have a clue what might be in the offing — until the guns come out, that is.

It’s appalling to see the New York Times endorsing an end to the freedom that undergirds its very existence and the prerogatives of every other newspaper and soapbox speaker in America. The only substantive difference between the editors’ position and that of the El Paso shooter, allegedly one Patrick Crusius, is that the shooter did his own dirty work.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
August 07, 2019
John G. Russell
The “Feel Better” President: Making Racism Fashionable Again
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Slash And Burn Brexit Cabinet
David Schultz
The New Politics of the White (Supremacist) Evangelical Republican Party
George Ochenski
Steve Bullock’s Attacks on Vitally-Needed Progressive Policies
Binoy Kampmark
Cheering a New Arms Race: The End of the INF
John W. Whitehead
The Rise of the American Gestapo
Karl Grossman
The Promise of Offshore Wind
Nia Harris, Cassandra Stimpson and Ben Freeman
More Money, Fewer Jobs: the Stubborn Truth About Employment and the Defense Industry
Chandra Muzaffar
White Supremacy Goes Prime Time
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Let Mass Shooters and the New York Times Destroy Freedom of Speech
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
On Medicare’s 54 Birthday
August 06, 2019
Michael Hudson
Global Warming and U.S. National Security Diplomacy
Alan Nasser
Blue No Matter Who? Lesser Evilism in the Age of Trump
Paul Street
From the “Beacon to the World of the Way Life Should Be”: Some Online Reflections on Mass-Shootings #249 and 250
John O'Kane
Reparations and the Student Debt Wars
Robert Hunziker
Pounding Heat Clobbers Greenland
Eric Draitser
Fear and Loathing at the Pow-Wow
Patrick Cockburn
Sectarianism is Alive and Well in Northern Ireland – and Boris Johnson is Recklessly Picking at the Scabs
Jack Rasmus
China-US Trade War: From Buenos Aires to Osaka and Beyond 
John Feffer
The GOP’s Sinister New Nationalism
Paul Edwards
Tainted Meat Market
Ted Rall
Here is Exactly Why Congress Won’t Act on Gun Violence, Climate Change, Impeaching Trump or Anything Else
Winslow Myers
We Need to Talk
William Gudal
Rolling Snake Eyes?
August 05, 2019
Marshall Auerback
Signs of Recession Are Hitting Europe—And Its New Central Bank President May Not Be Up for the Challenge
Conn Hallinan
Rivers of Dust: Water and the Middle East
Robert Fisk
Lies and buffoonery: How Boris Johnson’s fantasy world casts dark shadows in the Middle East
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan: In Search of Monsters to Not Destroy
Dean Baker
Newsflash: Trump and DeVos Do Not Want to Get Government Out of For-Profit College Industry
Howard Lisnoff
Two Foxes and a Hen: Sexual Assault in the Military
Binoy Kampmark
The Retainer Solution: the European Union, Libya and Irregular Migration
Eve Ottenberg
The Case for Socialism
Susie Day
The War on Drugs in Mexico is Also a War on Journalists
Priti Gulati Cox
Patterns of Occupied Palestine: Part 2 of Uncountable
Manuel García, Jr.
Thoughts on the El Paso Mass Murderer
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Marshall Sahlins
The Opioid and Trump Addictions: Symptoms of the Same Malaise
Andrew Levine
Democrats, How Do I Hate Thee?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Measure for Half-Measure
Paul Street
CNN’s Attempted Hit Job on Sanders and Warren
Ajamu Baraka
Trump and Black Misleadership Class: Collaborators in the Defense of White Power
T.J. Coles
Ship of Fools: Britain, America and the Iranian Oil Tanker Incidents
Doug Johnson Hatlem
The Big Lie Democratic Centrists Are Telling About 2018
Melvin Goodman
The Last of the Adults on Trump’s National Security Team
Medea Benjamin
Guardianship System Eased, but Saudi Arabia Still Oppresses Women
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Environmental Crimes of the Trump Administration
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail