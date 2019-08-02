Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 2, 2019

You Don’t Save Money By Forcing People to Go Hungry

by

The Trump administration has proposed a rule that will cut an estimated 3 million eligible people off food stamps while depriving half a million eligible children of school lunch.

I’ve been on food stamps.

I spent most of my life with mental illness, and it was not diagnosed until a few years ago. Not knowing there was a reason everything was so difficult for me, I pushed myself until I could push no more.

I got good grades in school, and went to college on a scholarship. I got my degree and then got a full-time job like I thought I was supposed to.

I began getting severe migraines every day at the age of 14. That was my body telling me that I was doing more than I could handle and I needed to stop and heal. I had a migraine every day for 23 years. Working was hellish and painful, and I still tried.

When I could no longer handle an office job, I tried being self-employed and working from home. I could never make enough to really get by on. Then I went on food stamps. It didn’t mean I could stop working. I got $70 a month so I could eat, but I still had to pay rent and put gas in my car, and for that, I worked.

Food stamps did its job for me. It helped me get through a tough time until I could get back on my own two feet.

I’m fortunate I didn’t have children. If I did, my kids would have suffered through my financial insecurity through no fault of their own. But food stamps and school lunch would have helped ensure they had a chance in life despite being born to a mom too sick to make ends meet.

While the moral righteousness of food stamps justifies the program on its own, there are other benefits to it as well.

Food stamps are a huge stimulus to the economy. Families spend their SNAP benefits to buy food from local businesses like grocery stores, and that creates jobs — from the store clerk stocking the shelves, to the truck driver transporting the food, to the farmers and ranchers producing the food.

For every $5 the U.S. government spends on food stamps, it generates $9 in economic activity. That’s an incredibly effective stimulus.

Federal school breakfast and lunch programs do more than help food security too — they help kids succeed. Imagine trying to pay attention or take a test while you’re hungry. School breakfast and lunch helps kids from low income families break the cycle of poverty when they grow up, because it helps them benefit more from their education.

The movement to cut low-income people who are eligible for food stamps and school lunch off of those programs isn’t just immoral, it’s short-sighted.

The Trump administration claims the measure will save money because there will be less federal spending on helping hungry people eat. In addition to the cruelty of “saving money” by taking food from the hungry, it will also ultimately harm the nation by removing the economic stimulus that food stamps provide and making it that much harder for half a million already poor kids to do well in school.

Forcing kids to go hungry is a lose-lose.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Marshall Sahlins
The Opioid and Trump Addictions: Symptoms of the Same Malaise
Andrew Levine
Democrats, How Do I Hate Thee?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Measure for Half-Measure
Paul Street
CNN’s Attempted Hit Job on Sanders and Warren
Ajamu Baraka
Trump and Black Misleadership Class: Collaborators in the Defense of White Power
T.J. Coles
Ship of Fools: Britain, America and the Iranian Oil Tanker Incidents
Doug Johnson Hatlem
The Big Lie Democratic Centrists Are Telling About 2018
Melvin Goodman
The Last of the Adults on Trump’s National Security Team
Medea Benjamin
Guardianship System Eased, but Saudi Arabia Still Oppresses Women
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Environmental Crimes of the Trump Administration
Jeff Cooper
An American Jew Looks at the Palestine Question
Joseph Natoli
Something Wrong
Paul Tritschler
One Day in August
W. T. Whitney
Sidelined US Embassy and Mystery Illnesses Spell Trouble for Cuba
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Just Let Trump Spend the Whole War Department Budget on Building Walls
Mohsen Abdelmoumen
Dr. Raouf Halaby: “All the Gulf Arabs Are Sleeping in The Same Bed with Israel”
Victor Lasa
This is How Spanish Social-Democracy Ends
George Wuerthner
Trump’s Plan to Cut the Public Out of Public Lands Decisions
Robert Fantina
The MEK: Illusion vs. Reality
Peter Bolton
What Bernie Sanders Gets Wrong About Healthcare
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Save Money By Forcing People to Go Hungry
Mark Ashwill
Coming to Terms with the Past by Honoring Historical Truth: The Case of Fulbright University Vietnam
Jeffrey Sommers
State Legislature in the ‘Koch Belt’ Denies Wisconsin Healthcare and Return of Taxpayer Dollars from DC
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Fires in Arctic Ice, Exposed on Mountains of the Heart
Jonah Raskin
Melville Our Contemporary
John Kendall Hawkins
All You Need is Hate
Thomas Knapp
Human Sacrifice: A Grand Old American Political Tradition
Nino Pagliccia
Sao Paulo Forum: Defending Venezuela is Defending Our America
David Swanson
Poor Wittle CNN
Ron Jacobs
Israel-The Largest US Aircraft Carrier in the World
J.P. Linstroth
Borders On Insanity?
Lawrence Wittner
Dear Moderators of the Presidential Debates: How About Raising the Issue of How to Avert Nuclear War?
Harvey Wasserman
40 Ways Ohio Now Proposes Nuclear Suicide
Meena Miriam Yust - Arshad Khan
Can Recycling Really Solve the Plastic Problem?
Robert Koehler
The Inner Nixon
Rachel Hodes
What “Abolish ICE” Really Means
Barbara Gottlieb
The Research is In: Stop Fracking ASAP!
Cesar Chelala
The U.S. is in Debt to Central America
Chelli Stanley
Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories
Jesse Jackson
The Threats Facing American Democracy
Joseph Grosso
To Be or Not To Be Woke: The Follies of Political Correctness
Mel Gurtov
Our Racist President
Christopher Ketcham
Instagram Apotheosis!
Louis Proyect
Tales of the Camorra
August 01, 2019
Linn Washington Jr.
Presidential Racism: Shining Example of America’s Somber Status Quo
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail