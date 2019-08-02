Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
Home
Articles
Recent Articles
Magazine
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Subscriber Access
Subscribe
Donate
Archives
Search Authors
About
JOIN LIST
Privacy Policy
Books
T-shirts
podcasts
FAQs
Media of the Day
August 2, 2019
Guy Clark – Desperados Waiting For A Train
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Marshall Sahlins
The Opioid and Trump Addictions: Symptoms of the Same Malaise
Andrew Levine
Democrats, How Do I Hate Thee?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Measure for Half-Measure
Paul Street
CNN’s Attempted Hit Job on Sanders and Warren
Ajamu Baraka
Trump and Black Misleadership Class: Collaborators in the Defense of White Power
T.J. Coles
Ship of Fools: Britain, America and the Iranian Oil Tanker Incidents
Doug Johnson Hatlem
The Big Lie Democratic Centrists Are Telling About 2018
Melvin Goodman
The Last of the Adults on Trump’s National Security Team
Medea Benjamin
Guardianship System Eased, but Saudi Arabia Still Oppresses Women
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Environmental Crimes of the Trump Administration
Jeff Cooper
An American Jew Looks at the Palestine Question
Joseph Natoli
Something Wrong
Paul Tritschler
One Day in August
W. T. Whitney
Sidelined US Embassy and Mystery Illnesses Spell Trouble for Cuba
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Just Let Trump Spend the Whole War Department Budget on Building Walls
Mohsen Abdelmoumen
Dr. Raouf Halaby: “All the Gulf Arabs Are Sleeping in The Same Bed with Israel”
Victor Lasa
This is How Spanish Social-Democracy Ends
George Wuerthner
Trump’s Plan to Cut the Public Out of Public Lands Decisions
Robert Fantina
The MEK: Illusion vs. Reality
Peter Bolton
What Bernie Sanders Gets Wrong About Healthcare
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Save Money By Forcing People to Go Hungry
Mark Ashwill
Coming to Terms with the Past by Honoring Historical Truth: The Case of Fulbright University Vietnam
Jeffrey Sommers
State Legislature in the ‘Koch Belt’ Denies Wisconsin Healthcare and Return of Taxpayer Dollars from DC
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Fires in Arctic Ice, Exposed on Mountains of the Heart
Jonah Raskin
Melville Our Contemporary
John Kendall Hawkins
All You Need is Hate
Thomas Knapp
Human Sacrifice: A Grand Old American Political Tradition
Nino Pagliccia
Sao Paulo Forum: Defending Venezuela is Defending Our America
David Swanson
Poor Wittle CNN
Ron Jacobs
Israel-The Largest US Aircraft Carrier in the World
J.P. Linstroth
Borders On Insanity?
Lawrence Wittner
Dear Moderators of the Presidential Debates: How About Raising the Issue of How to Avert Nuclear War?
Harvey Wasserman
40 Ways Ohio Now Proposes Nuclear Suicide
Ralph Nader
Trump’s Effective Intimidation of the Powerful Federal Reserve
Meena Miriam Yust - Arshad Khan
Can Recycling Really Solve the Plastic Problem?
Robert Koehler
The Inner Nixon
Rachel Hodes
What “Abolish ICE” Really Means
Barbara Gottlieb
The Research is In: Stop Fracking ASAP!
Cesar Chelala
The U.S. is in Debt to Central America
Chelli Stanley
Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories
Jesse Jackson
The Threats Facing American Democracy
Joseph Grosso
To Be or Not To Be Woke: The Follies of Political Correctness
Mel Gurtov
Our Racist President
Christopher Ketcham
Instagram Apotheosis!
Louis Proyect
Tales of the Camorra
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Copyright © CounterPunch
All rights reserved.
counterpunch@counterpunch.org
Mailing Address
CounterPunch
PO Box 228
Petrolia, CA 95558
Telephone
1(707) 629-3683
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
Business
Becky Grant
Business Manager
counterpunchbiz@gmail.com
Deva Wheeler
Subscription and merchandise fulfillment
counterpunchdeva@gmail.com