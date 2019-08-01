by

Should I Speak of Distant Oppression?

Generations of my people were never butchered

for their land or turned into roaming refugees;

my elders were not tortured for talking back;

I was not forced to see a sister or mother raped;

my son and daughter never ran for their lives;

they could simply walk to school and come home.

When I go to sleep at night, I do not hear screams;

I do not hear voices begging for mercy; I do not

hear laughter from uniformed boys made canines.

I am quickly passing through on my way to a limbo

no less real than this manufactured roasting earth:

God bless America. Love it or leave it. What next?

