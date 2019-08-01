Fearless Muckraking
August 1, 2019

Should I Speak of Distant Oppression?

by

Generations of my people were never butchered
for their land or turned into roaming refugees;
my elders were not tortured for talking back;

I was not forced to see a sister or mother raped;
my son and daughter never ran for their lives;
they could simply walk to school and come home.

When I go to sleep at night, I do not hear screams;
I do not hear voices begging for mercy; I do not
hear laughter from uniformed boys made canines.

I am quickly passing through on my way to a limbo
no less real than this manufactured roasting earth:
God bless America. Love it or leave it. What next?

* This poem first appeared on the author’s personal blog, The Practicing Poet: Dialogue to Creativity, Poetry, and Liberation.

July 29, 2019
Michael Hudson
The Coming Savings Writedowns
George Burchett
For a Peaceful and United Korea
Robert Hunziker
Alaska Governor Demolishes Climate Research
Robert Fisk
From Nazi Germany to Ottoman Turkey, Genocides Begin in the Wilderness, Far From Prying Eyes
Dean Baker
The Dangerously Irresponsible Arguments of the “Responsible” Budget Gang
Chelli Stanley
Mueller and Trump: Blah Blah Blah
Binoy Kampmark
The Tiwi Islands, the Catholic Church and King Joe of Melville Island
