Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
July 30, 2019

It Isn’t Rocket Science

by

The gecko’s in the ginkgoes

And the weasel’s got the measles
As the diesels chug
You slump and cough
For cops won’t allow us to shut off
The engines
And Willem Van Spronsen’s in other

dimensions
And oh did I mention,
And oh did you see

They’re knocking on doors
but everyone’s hiding —
The prophet Elijah said:
Leave the doors open
Admit me and feed me red wine
However, the doors remain shut, I suppose
it isn’t yet time
And there’s next to no time —
As everyone watches their watches
And watches the news and views
the ruse and what
Across the whole globe
All sane people know
That the president’s a nut
Get the truck
lock him up
And then what?
Shut the camps
and the prisons
Forgive all the debts,
End the wars
House all the homeless
and feed all the hungry
Plant trillions of trees
And ban cars

 

More articles by:Elliot Sperber

Elliot Sperber is a writer, attorney, and adjunct professor. He lives in New York City and can be reached at elliot.sperber@gmail.com and on twitter @elliot_sperber

