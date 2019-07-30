by

It Isn’t Rocket Science

The gecko’s in the ginkgoes

And the weasel’s got the measles

As the diesels chug

You slump and cough

For cops won’t allow us to shut off

The engines

And Willem Van Spronsen’s in other

dimensions

And oh did I mention,

And oh did you see

They’re knocking on doors

but everyone’s hiding —

The prophet Elijah said:

Leave the doors open

Admit me and feed me red wine

However, the doors remain shut, I suppose

it isn’t yet time

And there’s next to no time —

As everyone watches their watches

And watches the news and views

the ruse and what

Across the whole globe

All sane people know

That the president’s a nut

Get the truck

lock him up

And then what?

Shut the camps

and the prisons

Forgive all the debts,

End the wars

House all the homeless

and feed all the hungry

Plant trillions of trees

And ban cars