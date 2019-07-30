It Isn’t Rocket Science
The gecko’s in the ginkgoes
And the weasel’s got the measles
As the diesels chug
You slump and cough
For cops won’t allow us to shut off
The engines
And Willem Van Spronsen’s in other
dimensions
And oh did I mention,
And oh did you see
They’re knocking on doors
but everyone’s hiding —
The prophet Elijah said:
Leave the doors open
Admit me and feed me red wine
However, the doors remain shut, I suppose
it isn’t yet time
And there’s next to no time —
As everyone watches their watches
And watches the news and views
the ruse and what
Across the whole globe
All sane people know
That the president’s a nut
Get the truck
lock him up
And then what?
Shut the camps
and the prisons
Forgive all the debts,
End the wars
House all the homeless
and feed all the hungry
Plant trillions of trees
And ban cars