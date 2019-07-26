Fearless Muckraking
July 26, 2019
How the Young Lords revived community activism at The People’s Church
Weekend Edition
July 26, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
How NAFTA Killed the Green New Deal
T.J. Coles
The Tragic Inevitability of Boris Johnson PM
Chris Floyd
Witness for the Non-Prosecution: Mueller, Pelosi and Trump’s Likely Triumph
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: And Then There Were Three
Eric Draitser
Records Show Palantir Made $60 Million Contracting with ICE for Mobile App
Paul Street
How the People Change History
Jason Hirthler
Vote Blue for Better Wage Slavery
Andrew Levine
Trump: the GOP’s Exterminating Angel
Ramzy Baroud
Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit, Britain and the Permanent Crisis in the Gulf
David Rosen
ERA Back From the Grave?
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Germany and France: Old Demons
John G. Russell
By Any Other Name: American “Frustrationism”
Louis Proyect
Ecological Limits and the Working Class
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson as British PM: Olive Reincarnations and Elvis on Mars
Dave Lindorff
Corporate Media’s Trashing of Bernie Sanders Starts Anew
Thomas Knapp
No Bail is Excessive Bail, Even for Jeffrey Epstein
Dave Lindorff
Hong Kong and Puerto Rico: Two Colonies Doomed to 2nd-Class Status and Remote Central Government Control
Michael Barker
Combatting Surveillance Capitalism: An Orwellian Lesson in History from Ford to Google
Victor Grossman
A Fateful Tug of War
Evaggelos Vallianatos
My First Cousin Odysseus
Ron Jacobs
Genocide from Kissinger to Trump
Jill Richardson
Coming Out in Rural America
Coco Das - Sarah Roark
The Empty Gaze of Mike Pence
Tom Clifford
Northern Ireland and Brexit: Where History and Fantasy Collide
John Stanton
Trump and Supporters: Paranoiacs Following Lee Atwater’s Racist Strategy
Gary Leupp
Trump vs. the Squad, or the Fascist Use of Zionism
George Wuerthner
The BLM’s “Targeted Grazing” Ruse
Ted Snider
Shaping the News: The World’s Not the Way it Seems
James A Haught
Feeding 7.7 billion
Prairie Miller
The Quiet One: Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones Phones In
Eileen Appelbaum
Stop Wall Street Looting Act: a Letter to Elizabeth Warren
Andy Spears
To Save Rural Hospitals, Enact Medicare-for-All
Kathy Kelly
The Ongoing Dread in Gaza: So Many Names, So Many Lives
Robert J. Burrowes
Extinction is Stalking Humanity
Nicky Reid
Smash All the Camps (Or Sympathy For Willem Van Spronsen)
Tracey L. Rogers
Can the Party of Lincoln be Racist? Absolutely
Katherine Newman
Retirement Shouldn’t Mean Poverty
Robert Koehler
The Strongest People on the Planet
Jesse Jackson
South Carolina Heads Down a Dead-End Street in Rejecting Medicaid Expansion
Graham Peebles
From Porn to Tweets and Online Bullying; The Age of Abuse
Winslow Myers
Rotary International as a Model for Statecraft
Charles R. Larson
Review: Jake Wolff’s “The History of Living Forever”
Elliot Sperber
Disappearing Snails
July 25, 2019
Stephen Corry
Mothers Nature and Human: Another Blueprint for Survival
