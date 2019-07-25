Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
July 25, 2019

The Ten Suggestions

by

1) Stay well-informed and be on the alert for disinformation; besides mainstream media, check out alternative papers and the Internet, especially the international press.

2) Maintain empathy for the motivation of terrorists and sympathizers, bearing in mind that they are victims of their own conditioning.

3) Start saving the world by acting in every aspect of your daily life as though you were a role model for all humankind.

4) Understand and forgive your foibles instead of guilt-tripping yourself.

5) Resist police-state legislation passed in the guise of security.

6) Pro-choice or not, don’t abort your inner child.

7) With the stench and sadness of death so much in the air, practice loving those you cherish while they’re still alive.

8) Keep feeling hopeful by finding your balance between total despair and the 100th Monkey fable. As Harry Chapin said, “If we don’t act like there’s hope, there is no hope.” And remember, placebos work.

9) Pay attention to Godspin, such as, “I never said Promised Land, I said I’d see what I could do.”

10) When eating a sandwich at the delicatessen, be sure to remove the toothpick before taking your first bite.

 

More articles by:Paul Krassner

Paul Krassner is the editor of The Realist

July 25, 2019
