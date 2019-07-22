Emergency Alert For the Wild Rockies

by

We need your help to keep fighting Trump, we are desperate.

Inspired by Yellowstone grizzly bear scientists Frank and John Craighead, the Alliance for the Wild Rockies formed in 1988 to protect the whole ecosystems and connecting wildlife corridors that comprise the Wild Rockies bioregion. Our mission is to protect habitat, especially the unprotected roadless/undeveloped areas that make the region the wildest remaining in the Lower 48.

The Trump Administration, many western politicians, the timber industry, and collaborative environmental groups complain that the Alliance for the Wild Rockies files and wins too many lawsuits on illegal national forest timber sales. Isn’t it odd that none of these groups have a problem with the Forest Service, BLM, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services breaking federal laws when they propose to clearcut forests that provide habitat for elk, native fish, and grizzly bears — but they do have a problem with a very small non-profit group exercising our First Amendment rights to challenge government decisions?

The problem is because we are not afraid to stand up to Trump and the timber industry we are almost out of money to keep fighting for habitat for native species. All of our lawsuits against the Trump administration has drained our bank account. We need help now or many of the Trump administration’s plans for massive clearcuts and bulldozing roads into roadies areas will go unchallenged.

This is an emergency. We are down to a few months of operating expenses. Please consider donating the Alliance for the Wild Rockies by going to our website.

Trump, the timber industry and their allies seem to have forgotten that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution very specifically guarantees all Americans the right to challenge government decisions. Just to refresh their memory, here’s the exact text of the First Amendment. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

But we need money to do this. We are one of the smallest environmental groups in the country yet nobody wins more cases against the Forest Service than the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson put it in great perspective in a recent op-ed column, writing: “Most constitutional rights are not lost by coup d’etat — at least not in America. When we forfeit our constitutional rights, we do so because of neglect, ignorance and attrition — the old adage of ‘use it or lose it.’ We don’t; and we are.” If we don’t have the money to keep suing the federal government, these rights and the habitat for native species such as grizzly bears and lynx could be lost.

Thanks to your donations, the Alliance will continue to work to make the federal government follow the laws and start following the recommendations of their own scientists — which have clearly found logging doesn’t reduce wildfires. The only difference more logging makes is more roads will be built, more streams will be filled with silt, more elk habitat will be clearcut, and timber corporations will get hundreds of millions more in taxpayer-funded subsidies.

Please help us exercise oversight of the federal agencies tasked with managing this precious resource before more native species go extinct. Please help the Alliance for the Wild Rockies keep fighting for native species.