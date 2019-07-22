Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 22, 2019

Emergency Alert For the Wild Rockies

by

Beartooth Mountains, Montana. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

We need your help to keep fighting Trump, we are desperate.

Inspired by Yellowstone grizzly bear scientists Frank and John Craighead, the Alliance for the Wild Rockies formed in 1988 to protect the whole ecosystems and connecting wildlife corridors that comprise the Wild Rockies bioregion.  Our mission is to protect habitat, especially the unprotected roadless/undeveloped areas that make the region the wildest remaining in the Lower 48.

The Trump Administration, many western politicians, the timber industry, and collaborative environmental groups complain that the Alliance for the Wild Rockies files and wins too many lawsuits on illegal national forest timber sales.  Isn’t it odd that none of these groups have a problem with the Forest Service, BLM, or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services breaking federal laws when they propose to clearcut forests that provide habitat for elk, native fish, and grizzly bears — but they do have a problem with a very small non-profit group exercising our First Amendment rights to challenge government decisions?

The problem is because we are not afraid to stand up to Trump and the timber industry we are almost out of money to keep fighting for habitat for native species.  All of our lawsuits against the Trump administration has drained our bank account. We need help now or many of the Trump administration’s plans for massive clearcuts and bulldozing roads into roadies areas will go unchallenged.

This is an emergency.  We are down to a few months of operating expenses.  Please consider donating the Alliance for the Wild Rockies by going to our website.

Or you can mail us a check.  Our address is:

Alliance for the Wild Rockies
P.O. Box 505
Helena, MT 59624

Trump, the timber industry and their allies seem to have forgotten that the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution very specifically guarantees all Americans the right to challenge government decisions. Just to refresh their memory, here’s the exact text of the First Amendment. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

But we need money to do this. We are one of the smallest environmental groups in the country yet nobody wins more cases against the Forest Service than the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

Former Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson put it in great perspective in a recent op-ed column, writing: “Most constitutional rights are not lost by coup d’etat — at least not in America. When we forfeit our constitutional rights, we do so because of neglect, ignorance and attrition — the old adage of ‘use it or lose it.’ We don’t; and we are.”  If we don’t have the money to keep suing the federal government, these rights and the habitat for native species such as grizzly bears and lynx could be lost.

Thanks to your donations, the Alliance will continue to work to make the federal government follow the laws and start following the recommendations of their own scientists — which have clearly found logging doesn’t reduce wildfires. The only difference more logging makes is more roads will be built, more streams will be filled with silt, more elk habitat will be clearcut, and timber corporations will get hundreds of millions more in taxpayer-funded subsidies.

Please help us exercise oversight of the federal agencies tasked with managing this precious resource before more native species go extinct.  Please help the Alliance for the Wild Rockies keep fighting for native species.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mike Garrity

Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
July 22, 2019
Michael Hudson
U.S. Economic Warfare and Likely Foreign Defenses
Evaggelos Vallianatos
If Japan Continues Slaughtering Whales, Boycott the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Mike Garrity
Emergency Alert For the Wild Rockies
Dean Baker
The U.S.-China Trade War: Will Workers Lose?
Jonah Raskin
Paul Krassner, 1932-2019: American Satirist 
David Swanson
U.S. Troops Back in Saudi Arabia: What Could Go Wrong?
Robert Fisk
American Visitors to the Gestapo Museum Draw Their Own Conclusions
John Feffer
Trump’s Send-Them-Back Doctrine
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Landscape of Anguish and Palliatives: Predation, Addiction and LOL Emoticons in the Age of Late Stage Capitalism
Karl Grossman
A Farmworkers Bill of Rights
Gary Leupp
Omar and Trump
Robert Koehler
Fighting Climate Change Means Ending War
Susie Day
Mexicans Invade US, Trump Forced to Go Without Toothbrush
Elliot Sperber
Hey Diddle Diddle, Like Nero We Fiddle
Weekend Edition
July 19, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Blob Fought the Squad, and the Squad Won
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
It Was Never Just About the Chat: Ruminations on a Puerto Rican Revolution.
Anthony DiMaggio
System Capture 2020: The Role of the Upper-Class in Shaping Democratic Primary Politics
Andrew Levine
South Carolina Speaks for Whom?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Big Man, Pig Man
Bruce E. Levine
The Groundbreaking Public Health Study That Should Change U.S. Society—But Won’t
Evaggelos Vallianatos
How the Trump Administration is Eviscerating the Federal Government
Pete Dolack
All Seemed Possible When the Sandinistas Took Power 40 years Ago
Ramzy Baroud
Who Killed Oscar and Valeria: The Inconvenient History of the Refugee Crisis
Ron Jacobs
Dancing with Dr. Benway
Joseph Natoli
Gaming the Climate
Marshall Auerback
The Numbers are In, and Trump’s Tax Cuts are a Bust
Louisa Willcox
Wild Thoughts About the Wild Gallatin
Kenn Orphan
Stranger Things, Stranger Times
Mike Garrity
Environmentalists and Wilderness are Not the Timber Industry’s Big Problem
Helen Yaffe
Cuban Workers Celebrate Salary Rise From New Economic Measures
Brian Cloughley
What You Don’t Want to be in Trump’s America
David Underhill
The Inequality of Equal Pay
David Macaray
Adventures in Script-Writing
David Rosen
Say Goodbye to MAD, But Remember the Fight for Free Expression
Nick Pemberton
This Is Heaven!: A Journey to the Pearly Gates with Chuck Mertz
Dan Bacher
Chevron’s Oil Spill Endangers Kern County
J.P. Linstroth
A Racist President and Racial Trauma
Binoy Kampmark
Spying on Julian Assange
Rose Ramirez – Dedrick Asante-Mohammad
A Trump Plan to Throw 50,000 Kids Out of Their Schools
David Bravo
Precinct or Neighborhood? How Barcelona Keeps Rolling Out the Red Carpet for Global Capital
Ralph Nader
Will Any Disgusted Republicans Challenge Trump in the Primaries?
Dave Lindorff
The BS about Medicare-for-All Has to Stop!
Arnold August
Why the Canadian Government is Bullying Venezuela
Tom Clifford
China and the Swine Flu Outbreak
Missy Comley Beattie
Highest Anxiety
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail