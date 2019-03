by

Once upon a time

You saw a dragonfly

And knew it was a dragonfly

Because it was a simpler time

When dragonflies were dragonflies

But, now, when dragonflies are drones,

You know, you just don’t know at all

If that thing there’s recording you

And even if it isn’t, it’s still crazy.

It’s true.

It’s crazy, not you.

Actually, you’re crazy too.

A dragonfly has never been a dragonfly