Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 11, 2019

Biden on the Relaunch Pad: He’s Worse Than You Thought

by

Drawing by Nathaniel St. Clair

When the New York Times front-paged its latest anti-left polemic masquerading as a news article, the March 9 piece declared: “Should former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. enter the race, as his top advisers vow he soon will, he would have the best immediate shot at the moderate mantle.”

On the verge of relaunching, Joe Biden is poised to come to the rescue of the corporate political establishment — at a time when, in the words of the Times, “the sharp left turn in the Democratic Party and the rise of progressive presidential candidates are unnerving moderate Democrats.” After 36 years in the Senate and eight as vice president, Biden is by far the most seasoned servant of corporate power with a prayer of becoming the next president.

When Biden read this paragraph in a recent Politico article, his ears must have been burning: “Early support from deep-pocketed financial executives could give Democrats seeking to break out of the pack an important fundraising boost. But any association with bankers also opens presidential hopefuls to sharp attacks from an ascendant left.”

The direct prey of Biden’s five-decade “association with bankers” include millions of current and former college students now struggling under avalanches of debt; they can thank Biden for his prodigious services to the lending industry. Andrew Cockburn identifies an array of victims in his devastating profile of Biden in the March issue of Harper’s magazine. For instance:

*  “Biden was long a willing foot soldier in the campaign to emasculate laws allowing debtors relief from loans they cannot repay. As far back as 1978, he helped negotiate a deal rolling back bankruptcy protections for graduates with federal student loans, and in 1984 worked to do the same for borrowers with loans for vocational schools.”

*  “Even when the ostensible objective lay elsewhere, such as drug-related crime, Biden did not forget his banker friends. Thus the 1990 Crime Control Act, with Biden as chief sponsor, further limited debtors’ ability to take advantage of bankruptcy protections.”

*  Biden worked diligently to strengthen the hand of credit-card firms against consumers. At the same time, “the credit card giant MBNA was Biden’s largest contributor for much of his Senate career, while also employing his son Hunter as an executive and, later, as a well-remunerated consultant.”

Media mythology about “Lunch Bucket Joe” cannot stand up to scrutiny. His bona fides as a pal of working people are about as solid and believable as those of the last Democratic nominee for president.

But Biden’s fealty to corporate power has been only one aspect of his many-faceted record that progressives will widely find repugnant to the extent they learn about it.

Since the #MeToo movement began, some retrospective media coverage has assessed Biden’s highly problematic role in chairing the Clarence Thomas – Anita Hill hearings of the Senate Judiciary Committee. And in recent days, Washington Post reporting has brought into focus his backstory of pandering to white racism against African-Americans during much of his Senate career.

As a 32-year-old senator, in 1975, Biden commented: “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’ I don’t buy that.”

More attention is also needed to Biden’s role as Judiciary Committee chair pushing through the now-notorious landmark 1994 crime bill. In the process of championing the bill, Biden warned of “predators on our streets” during a 1993 speech on the Senate floor.

“It doesn’t matter whether or not they were deprived as a youth,” Biden proclaimed. “It doesn’t matter whether or not they had no background that enabled them to become socialized into the fabric of society. It doesn’t matter whether or not they’re the victims of society. The end result is they’re about to knock my mother on the head with a lead pipe, shoot my sister, beat up my wife, take on my sons.”

Now, a new Iowa poll shows Biden and Bernie Sanders neck and neck in the first-in-the-nation contest for the nomination, with the rest of the candidates far behind in the state. For quite a while, Biden has been sharpening his hatchet to swing at progressive populism in general — and Bernie in particular.

In typical Biden style, the former vice president is eager to stake out the middle of the road, between ultra-predatory capitalism and solidarity with working-class people. At an October 2017 gathering in Alabama, he said: “Guys, the wealthy are as patriotic as the poor. I know Bernie doesn’t like me saying that, but they are.” Later, Biden elaborated on the theme when he told an audience at the Brookings Institution, “I don’t think five hundred billionaires are the reason we’re in trouble. The folks at the top aren’t bad guys.”

As Branko Marcetic pointed out in Jacobin last summer, “at a time when left-wing populism is increasingly accepted as the antidote to Trump and the GOP’s nativist and corporate-friendly pitch, Biden stands as a remnant of precisely the sort of left-averse, triangulating Democratic politics that Hillary Clinton was relentlessly criticized for personifying.”

Biden makes clear his distaste for the current progressive populist wave. “I know some want to single out big corporations for all the blame,” he wrote in a blog post. “It is true that the balance has shifted too much in favor of corporations and against workers. But consumers, workers, and leaders have the power to hold every corporation to a higher standard, not simply cast business as the enemy or let industry off the hook.”

One of the many industries that Biden has a long record of letting “off the hook” is the war business. In that mode, Biden did more than any other Democratic senator to greenlight the March 2003 invasion of Iraq.

It wasn’t just that Biden voted for the Iraq war on the Senate floor five months before it began. During the lead-up to that vote, in August 2002, as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, he presided over sham hearings — refusing to allow experts who opposed an invasion to get any words in edgewise — while a cavalcade of war hawks testified in the national spotlight.

“It is difficult to over-estimate the critical role Biden played in making the tragedy of the Iraq war possible,” Middle East studies professor Stephen Zunes wrote. “More than two months prior to the 2002 war resolution even being introduced, in what was widely interpreted as the first sign that Congress would endorse a U.S. invasion of Iraq, Biden declared on August 4 that the United States was probably going to war. In his powerful position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he orchestrated a propaganda show designed to sell the war to skeptical colleagues and the America public by ensuring that dissenting voices would not get a fair hearing.”

Joe Biden’s friendly TV persona appeals to many. He smiles well and has a gift of gab. Most political journalists in the mass media like him. He’s an apt frontrunner for the military-industry complex and the corporate power structure that it serves. Whether Biden can win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will largely depend on how many voters don’t know much about his actual record.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Norman Solomon

Norman Solomon is executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, where he coordinates ExposeFacts. Solomon is a co-founder of RootsAction.org.

New from
CounterPunch

March 12, 2019
Eduardo Gudynas
Military Moves into Environmental Management in South America
Robert Fisk
Trump is Trying to Pay His Way to an Annihilation of Palestinian Statehood, and an Erasure of Israel’s Crimes
Patrick Cockburn
The Political Class’s Disregard for Irish Life
Kathy Kelly
Can We Divest from Weapons Dealers?
Medea Benjamin
How US Sanctions are Hurting Iran: A Firsthand Report
Roger S. Gottlieb
American Greatness?
Dean Baker
Can Journalism Be Saved? A Tax Credit System for Creative Work
Binoy Kampmark
China, Australia and Coal Mania
Cesar Chelala
Improving Health in Africa
Mike Garrity
Undisturbed Sagebrush-Juniper Habitat is Vital for the Wildlife   of the West
Joseph Lombardo
Live From Venezuela
Randall A. Shields
It’s Time.
Martin Billheimer
Night Life of the Odd: Jean Ray’s Whisky Tales
March 11, 2019
Kathy Kelly
Judging U.S. War Crimes
Nick Pemberton
Killing a Mockingbird
M. G. Piety
On Biblical Inerrancy: Some Reflections for United Methodists and Other “Christians”
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Robots in the Vast Memory Palace of Myth
George Ochenski
Dying to Make a Living: the Shame of Industrial Mortality
Louisa Willcox
Action Jackson: Of Poachers, Grizzlies and Coexistence
David Schwartzman – Quincy Saul
The Path to Climate Justice Passes Through Caracas
Norman Solomon
Biden on the Relaunch Pad: He’s Worse Than You Thought
Martha Rosenberg
The Downside of the World’s Love Affair with Shrimp
Dean Baker
What’s Behind the Weak February Jobs Report
Ralph Nader
Who will Displace the Omniciders?
Laura Flanders
Making American Journalism Great and Different
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Panic: The Retail Apocalypse Isn’t Disaster, It’s Progress
Elliot Sperber
Dragonfly or Drone
Weekend Edition
March 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
Border Security: What and Who is it Good For?
Paul Street
As the World Burns: Hurtling Towards an Unlivable Planet
Rob Urie
Gender, Class and Capitalism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Flag Humpers
Charles Pierson
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the Bomb
Sudip Bhattacharya
Capitalism and the Reactionary Power of White Identity Politics
David Rosen
“Deaths of Despair”: Trump and the White Working Class
Joseph Natoli
No Strategies to Erase Damage Already Done
Nicolas J S Davies
The Conflict of Our Time: U.S. Imperialism vs the Rule of Law
Kenn Orphan
The Blindness of Empire
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Gears Up for War on Venezuela
Sarah Gertler
Criticizing Israel isn’t Anti-Semitic, Here’s What Is
Nino Pagliccia
Washington’s Escalation for Venezuela’s Oil
John Feffer
The Trump/Kim Bromance: It’s Gross, But Let’s Hope It Leads to a Third Date
Brian Cloughley
Trump Moves the World Closer to Wars
Rev. William Alberts
Biblically-Legitimized Imperialism
Ron Jacobs
Hijack the Starship, Major Tom
Sam Husseini
Ilhan Omar’s Choice
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail