Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 10, 2019

 Slip of the Imperial Mask

by

O’Reilly then said about Putin: “But he’s a killer, though. Putin’s a killer.”

Trump responded: “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”–Feb 4, 2017

I remember the day well. It was the day when the leader “of the free world” gave a hint of the true state of affairs in that allegedly “free” world.

To this day I’m not sure why he said it. Why would Trump give free ideological ammunition against his own empire? Certainly not out of a feeling of remorse or some sense of historical justice. More likely then it was perhaps as a thinly veiled threat to those, worldwide, who would seek to oppose him? Something like: “You know what we are and we’re so powerful that we no longer even fear publicly telling you up front about it”.

Yes, on that day President Trump punctured the still pervasive “myth of American innocence”.A topic which has been profusely written about by Noam Chomsky among others.

American hands are dirty. They drip with blood. They are an Orwellian power continuously existing through totalitarian contradictions. Their carefully constructed mask of freedom, hides the most insidious forms of slavery.

But they are not alone. To maintain an Empire one needs allies. And these they have in abundance. They are not just the globalized elites who rule the world but any who manage to benefit and prosper through their rule. Thus American Empire is not just an elite phenomenon but, crucially, a class cutting one. Witness the recent election and massive support for Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, a cliched American puppet that doesn’t even seek to hide that fact egoistically trumpeting his facsimile to Trump. Even here in once radicalized Brazil, Empire is no longer afraid to proudly speak its name.

The roots of Trump’s remark reach deep into the heart of Empire. Another infamous quote, this time from Karl Rove underpins its formative strength. “We are an Empire now and when we act we create our own reality”. Rove is indeed partially correct. Power does create, shape, and guide subjectivities. It creates persuasive master narratives supported by boots on the ground, blaring media, vast sums of capital, and, most importantly, organizational and technological methods and means of control. Empire manufactures Truth. Empire becomes the ultimate Truth in the hearts and minds of millions. So much so that TINA (There is NO alternative) has become the hymn and mantra of our age.

As epitomized by Trump and his momentary slip of the tongue, America is made up of ruthless, cunning, highly intelligent, smiling killers; Shakespeare’s penetrating quote comes to mind here: “There’s daggers in men’s smiles”. The continual condescending smirk on Trump’s face is worthy of any Shakespearean villain.

But Trump did not make Empire. He was made by it. Profited by it. Lived by and was impeccably loyal to its tenets and techniques (as was every other American president). But, interestingly, he is the first to publicly distance himself from it as a thing of self-righteous beauty (American Exceptionalism) and instead openly reveal its decidedly Machiavellian nature.

And this is new. Ever since Bush II, there has been a strong undercurrent of what I would call the “New Machiavellianism”. Essentially it is the willingness of those in power to openly declare the instrumental and technical nature of American power as its own justification. To point to overwhelming global power as a fact to be used in whatever manner those in power ultimately choose. To reference an even older quote by Plato’s Thrasymachus, the 21st century is still a world where “the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must”.

Thus, this one time? slip of the Imperial Mask bodes nothing good. It is a sign not only of the increasing arrogance of American power; but of its globally secure basis. Materially and ideologically, American power advances, expands, deepens. Alternatives to it do not multiply but are systematically attenuated. Like many in the past, ours is an Age of Empire; compared to those empires of the past this one is unprecedented in its material bounty, amazingly subtle in occluding the realities of its ever fluctuating boundaries, and expert in exercising surreptitious methods of control over its pragmatically hedonistic subjects.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dan Corjescu

New from
CounterPunch

January 10, 2019
Bruce E. Levine
Uncommon U.S. Justice: The 100thAnniversary of a Tough Lefty’s Victory
Edward Curtin
What Are We Working For?
Dan Corjescu
 Slip of the Imperial Mask
John Feffer
Will Trump Rule by Decree?
Ashley Smith
The Wrong Kind of Unity Against Trump
Nick Turse
Bases, Bases, Everywhere … Except in the Pentagon’s Report
Binoy Kampmark
Gabon and Coup Mania
Jesse Jackson
Trump Administration is Intent on Weakening Civil Rights Enforcement
Linda Ford
Women Politicals of the American Empire
Julian Rose
‘The Fusion Doctrine’ A Totalitarian Takeover
Russell Mokhiber
Center for Science in the Public Interest, Greg Jaffe, Cornell and GMOs
January 09, 2019
David Schultz
Tax the Rich?  History Proves Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez May be Correct
Kenneth Surin
“Invasions”: the Desperate Need to Distract From the Brexit Shambles
Susan Roberts
Is the Historical Subject Returning, Wearing a Yellow Vest?
George Ochenski
The Return of Constitutional Government?
Roy Keene
Why are We Still Logging Our Forests?
Frederick B. Mills, William Camacaro and Roger D. Harris
Multifaceted Attack Against Venezuela on Eve of Maduro Inauguration
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Land Grabbers: the Threat of Giant Agriculture
Tom Engelhardt
Living on a Quagmire Planet: This Could Get a Lot Uglier
David Underhill
Climacide: Survival Rebranding
Edward Hunt
Is There Still Hope for Rojava?
Russell Mokhiber
Center for Science in the Public Interest Greg Jaffe Cornell and GMOs
Dave Lindorff
At Last! A Workable Reason to Impeach the MFer
Lawrence Wittner
Do We Really Need Billionaires?
Scott Tucker
Abolish Wage Slavery: Productivism as an Extractive Industry
Andrew Stewart
Professors Protest the CCRI J-Term: a Symptom of What is Changing in the Democratic Party
Glenn Sacks
Obama’s Education Secretary Arne Duncan Slams LA Teachers for Strike 
January 08, 2019
Paul Street
Trump Can Relate … and So Can MSNBC’s Stephanie Rhule
Serge Halimi
Forgotten France Rises Up
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit Bluster: a Sorry Tale About a Country that Wanted to ‘Take Back Control’
Kathy Manley
For the First Time Since 9/11, There are a Few Hopeful Signs in the Preemptive Prosecutions of Muslims
Michael Welton
Art of the Monstrous: Burtynsky and the Anthropocene
John W. Whitehead
Break the Cycle: Say No to the Government’s Cruelty, Brutality and Abuse
David Macaray
The Quintessential American
Paul Buhle
Who Would Believe It? Annals of the New Left Era
Chelli Stanley
#ShutdownStories: Americans Become Intimately Familiar with U.S. Government Form of Repression
Patrick Jordan – Steve Kelly
When Worlds Collide
Glenn Sacks
LA Teachers’ Strike: Dispatch #1
Dean Baker
Things That Could Trouble Investors in 2019
Louis Proyect
The 2019 Iranian Film Festival
January 07, 2019
Chris Floyd
Don’t Speak, Memory: Resistance Apes Trump in Weaponizing Amnesia
Howard Lisnoff
Nineteen Sixty-Nine: A Look Back at Protest
Boris Kagarlitsky
The Spontaneous Politics of the Masses: Slavoj Žižek and the Yellow Vests
David Nibert - Taylor Ford
It’s Too Late for Trump’s Wall
Ramzy Baroud
Early Elections: Who Will Dethrone ‘The King of Israel’?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail