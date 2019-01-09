Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 9, 2019

The Return of Constitutional Government?

by

The partial shutdown of the federal government is about to set a new and dubious record for the longest in our nation’s history. Amazingly, this happened while one party controlled Congress and the presidency, illustrating the Republicans’ incredible failure to successfully govern during Donald Trump’s two-year tenure. But all that changed with the historic re-ascendency of Rep. Nancy Pelosi to speaker of the House, leading the new majority of Democrats elected in the blow-out mid-term rejection of Trump’s chaotic, destructive presidency.

Our government is constitutionally established with three “separate but equal” branches: The Legislative, Executive and Judicial. The Legislative, Congress, writes the laws and appropriates funding; the Executive, the president, implements the laws with the funding provided; and the Judicial ensures that society adheres to the rights, principles and responsibilities enumerated in the Constitution.

Unfortunately, for the last two years we’ve had a bizarre form of governance where an inexperienced and unskilled president tried to rule by imperial fiat. Simply put, if Trump didn’t want it, Congressional Republican majorities didn’t do it. Those who rightfully disagreed with this mutation and sought to fulfill their oath to serve the Constitution, not their political party, were castigated, demeaned and sometimes even driven from office.

This is not how it’s supposed to work, which is perhaps why it didn’t work. Congress has the responsibility to propose, debate and approve laws and appropriations no matter what the president may or may not support. For those who may have forgotten, that’s just what the Republican majorities in Congress did for the last six years of the Obama presidency, caring little what he did or didn’t want and stymieing any of his appointments or policy initiatives they didn’t like.

To say the worm has turned would be an exaggeration since the Republicans still hold the Senate majority. But it’s safe to say with the divided Congress, we will no longer see undue power vested in the president but quite the opposite — which is a return to Constitutional governance.

Speaker Pelosi, the target of savage degradation by Trump, including targeting her in the mid-terms as a goad to Republican voters, understands very well how government is supposed to work. With 31 years in Congress and now in her historic second speakership, few have more experience in the challenges and opportunities the new Democratic House majority brings.

Moreover, Pelosi leads the most diverse Democratic majority in history with the highest number of women, minority and LGBTQ representatives ever seated in Congress. Those new members have no tolerance for Trump’s white nationalism and have declared to fight for the equality and opportunity guaranteed for all citizens in the Constitution, regardless of race, sex or religion.

Within hours of re-taking the speaker’s gavel, Pelosi’s new majority passed bills to reopen and fund government — but without the billions Trump has demanded for his wall. What they do, however, is ensure hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers will be able to go back to work, pay their bills, take care of their families and fulfill the functions for which they were hired.

Now it’s time for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to start performing his job as a member of a separate but equal Congress. McConnell’s claim that he won’t pass bills without pre-approval by Trump is an abdication of his congressional responsibility.

Trump doesn’t like what’s in the legislation? Fine, let him veto them and see if Congress overrides his veto. That’s how government is supposed to work — not by congressional obeisance to the president.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

January 09, 2019
George Ochenski
The Return of Constitutional Government?
Roy Keene
Why are We Still Logging Our Forests?
Frederick B. Mills, William Camacaro and Roger D. Harris
Multifaceted Attack Against Venezuela on Eve of Maduro Inauguration
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Land Grabbers: the Threat of Giant Agriculture
David Underhill
Climacide: Survival Rebranding
Tom Engelhardt
Living on a Quagmire Planet: This Could Get a Lot Uglier
Edward Hunt
Is There Still Hope for Rojava?
Russell Mokhiber
Center for Science in the Public Interest Greg Jaffe Cornell and GMOs
Dave Lindorff
At Last! A Workable Reason to Impeach the MFer
Lawrence Wittner
Do We Really Need Billionaires?
Scott Tucker
Abolish Wage Slavery: Productivism as an Extractive Industry
Andrew Stewart
Professors Protest the CCRI J-Term: a Symptom of What is Changing in the Democratic Party
Glenn Sacks
Obama’s Education Secretary Arne Duncan Slams LA Teachers for Strike 
January 08, 2019
Paul Street
Trump Can Relate … and So Can MSNBC’s Stephanie Rhule
Serge Halimi
Forgotten France Rises Up
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit Bluster: a Sorry Tale About a Country that Wanted to ‘Take Back Control’
Kathy Manley
For the First Time Since 9/11, There are a Few Hopeful Signs in the Preemptive Prosecutions of Muslims
Michael Welton
Art of the Monstrous: Burtynsky and the Anthropocene
John W. Whitehead
Break the Cycle: Say No to the Government’s Cruelty, Brutality and Abuse
David Macaray
The Quintessential American
Paul Buhle
Who Would Believe It? Annals of the New Left Era
Chelli Stanley
#ShutdownStories: Americans Become Intimately Familiar with U.S. Government Form of Repression
Patrick Jordan – Steve Kelly
When Worlds Collide
Glenn Sacks
LA Teachers’ Strike: Dispatch #1
Dean Baker
Things That Could Trouble Investors in 2019
Louis Proyect
The 2019 Iranian Film Festival
January 07, 2019
Chris Floyd
Don’t Speak, Memory: Resistance Apes Trump in Weaponizing Amnesia
Howard Lisnoff
Nineteen Sixty-Nine: A Look Back at Protest
Boris Kagarlitsky
The Spontaneous Politics of the Masses: Slavoj Žižek and the Yellow Vests
David Nibert - Taylor Ford
It’s Too Late for Trump’s Wall
Ramzy Baroud
Early Elections: Who Will Dethrone ‘The King of Israel’?
J.P. Linstroth
Preventing Brazilian Indigenous Genocide and Protecting the Amazon
Binoy Kampmark
Biting into Apple: The Giant’s Revenues Fall
Dean Baker
If China is Suffering So Much From Trump’s Trade War, Why is Its Surplus Up So Much?
Conn Hallinan
“Are You Serious?” Awards, 2018
Ralph Nader
“It’s Your Congress, People!” Make it Work for You!
Weekend Edition
January 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
“If Bernie Runs?” Wrong Question
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Race Redux
Jeffrey St. Clair
Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream
Anthony DiMaggio
The Shutdown as Fascist Creep: Profiling Right-Wing Extremism in America
CounterPunch
Our Top Stories of 2018
Andrew Levine
Russia and the Liberals
Pete Dolack
Why Are Leftists Cheering the Potential Demise of Rojava’s Socialist Experiment?
Dave Lindorff
Surprise Ruling Opens New Avenue for Mumia to Win New Trial on his Murder Conviction
Kenn Orphan
Burning Books, Banning Art, and the Persistence of American Puritanism
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail