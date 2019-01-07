Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
Home
Articles
Recent Articles
Magazine
Current Issue
Back Issues
Subscribe
Subscriber Access
Subscribe
Donate
Archives
Search Authors
About
JOIN LIST
Books
T-shirts
podcasts
FAQs
Media of the Day
January 7, 2019
J Mascis – Live on KEXP
More articles by:
CP Editor
January 08, 2019
Paul Street
Trump Can Relate … and So Can MSNBC’s Stephanie Rhule
Serge Halimi
Forgotten France Rises Up
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit Bluster: a Sorry Tale About a Country that Wanted to ‘Take Back Control’
Kathy Manley
For the First Time Since 9/11, There are a Few Hopeful Signs in the Preemptive Prosecutions of Muslims
Michael Welton
Art of the Monstrous: Burtynsky and the Anthropocene
John W. Whitehead
Break the Cycle: Say No to the Government’s Cruelty, Brutality and Abuse
David Macaray
The Quintessential American
Paul Buhle
Who Would Believe It? Annals of the New Left Era
Chelli Stanley
#ShutdownStories: Americans Become Intimately Familiar with U.S. Government Form of Repression
Patrick Jordan – Steve Kelly
When Worlds Collide
Glenn Sacks
LA Teachers’ Strike: Dispatch #1
Dean Baker
Things That Could Trouble Investors in 2019
Louis Proyect
The 2019 Iranian Film Festival
January 07, 2019
Chris Floyd
Don’t Speak, Memory: Resistance Apes Trump in Weaponizing Amnesia
Howard Lisnoff
Nineteen Sixty-Nine: A Look Back at Protest
Boris Kagarlitsky
The Spontaneous Politics of the Masses: Slavoj Žižek and the Yellow Vests
David Nibert - Taylor Ford
It’s Too Late for Trump’s Wall
Ramzy Baroud
Early Elections: Who Will Dethrone ‘The King of Israel’?
J.P. Linstroth
Preventing Brazilian Indigenous Genocide and Protecting the Amazon
Binoy Kampmark
Biting into Apple: The Giant’s Revenues Fall
Dean Baker
If China is Suffering So Much From Trump’s Trade War, Why is Its Surplus Up So Much?
Mel Gurtov
Happy New Year from Kim Jong-un
Conn Hallinan
“Are You Serious?” Awards, 2018
Ralph Nader
“It’s Your Congress, People!” Make it Work for You!
Weekend Edition
January 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
“If Bernie Runs?” Wrong Question
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Race Redux
Jeffrey St. Clair
Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream
Anthony DiMaggio
The Shutdown as Fascist Creep: Profiling Right-Wing Extremism in America
CounterPunch
Our Top Stories of 2018
Andrew Levine
Russia and the Liberals
Pete Dolack
Why Are Leftists Cheering the Potential Demise of Rojava’s Socialist Experiment?
Dave Lindorff
Surprise Ruling Opens New Avenue for Mumia to Win New Trial on his Murder Conviction
Kenn Orphan
Burning Books, Banning Art, and the Persistence of American Puritanism
Chris Orlet
On Pocahontas: Democrats, Press Must Stop Playing Into the Master Manipulator’s Hands
Nicolas J S Davies
The Hidden Structure of U.S. Empire
Louis Proyect
Sanders, Warren and the DSA
Gabriel Kuhn – Micke Nordin
Class War in Sweden
Robert Fisk
Judge Richard Goldstone Suffered for Turning His Back on Gaza, But Not as Much as the Palestinians He Betrayed
Bruce Neuburger
Migration, Injustice and the Horrific Irony of It All
Sam Husseini
Elizabeth Warren Pierces Through Rhetoric on Economy, Muddles on Foreign Policy
Nick Pemberton
Will Bernie Sanders Will Be Our President in 2020?
Judith Deutsch
A Tale of Two Toilets: Profiting from Necessity?
Graham Peebles
Tribal Nationalism vs Global Unity
Creston Davis
Things Hidden from the Beginning of the World: Between Ozymandias and Gaia
Evaggelos Vallianatos
How I Fell in Love With Greek Art
CounterPunch
Tells the Facts and Names the Names
Published since 1996
Copyright © CounterPunch
All rights reserved.
counterpunch@counterpunch.org
Mailing Address
CounterPunch
PO Box 228
Petrolia, CA 95558
Telephone
1(707) 629-3683
Editorial
Jeffrey St. Clair, Editor
Joshua Frank, Managing Editor
Nathaniel St. Clair, Social Media
Alexander Cockburn, 1941-2012
Business
Becky Grant
Business Manager
counterpunchbiz@gmail.com
Deva Wheeler
Subscription and merchandise fulfillment
counterpunchdeva@gmail.com