Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 4, 2019

Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition

by

Cryptocurrencies had a rough ride in 2018. As of January 7, 2018, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap.com came to more than $800 billion, its highest point ever. As I write this on January 3, 2019, that total market capitalization is down to about $130 billion — about 1/6th of the market’s high point.

You might be surprised to learn that I’m still a cryptocurrency fan. But, just to be up front, yes, I am.

Not because I’m sitting on a huge pile of the stuff (as of this moment, my cryptocurrency holdings are worth less than $100 US), nor because I expect to make a killing speculating (when I get some crypto, I generally spend it without waiting very long to see if it increases in value).

I’m still enthusiastic about cryptocurrency because I’ve seen what it can do and make plausible predictions about what it will be able to do in the future. Cryptocurrency seizes control of money from governments and puts it in the hands of people. With improvements in its privacy aspects, that’s only going to become more true. In short, cryptocurrency fuels freedom.

But can it last? Will it win? I think that the last year, far from dispelling that notion, reinforces it. Let me explain.

Two kinds of noise related to cryptocurrency seem to have faded in tandem with the market cap’s downward trend. As one might expect, the ultra-bullish “Bitcoin will go to $100,000 real soon now!” voices have gone down in number and volume. But so have the voices comparing cryptocurrency to a Ponzi scheme or to the 17th century “tulip bubble.”

Yes, there are exceptions. One is Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman, who still seems to think that transaction costs and lack of “tethers” to fiat government currencies will make crypto a bad bet. Of course, Krugman also said, in 1998, that “[b]y 2005 or so, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s.” So however expert he may be in other areas, I doubt I’m alone in discounting his predictive abilities when it comes to technological advancements.

This year-long market correction has been exactly that — a correction toward real values. After a period of hype (“Initial Coin Offerings” based on bizarre use cases) and scams (“pump and dumps” cons based on new fly-by-night “altcoins”), the wheat is separating from the chaff, the fraud is settling down to a level consistent with the rest of human activity, and the financial “mainstream” attitude has gone from dismissive to curious to “how do we get in on this?”

Cryptocurrency is getting better and better at what it was meant to do. It facilitates transactions without regard to political borders, it safeguards the records of those transactions through a distributed ledger system (“blockchain”), and to varying degrees (depending on which currency and the individual user’s habits) it protects the privacy of those who use it from prying eyes.

Cryptocurrency, and the freedom it entails, are here to stay. Welcome to the future.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
January 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
“If Bernie Runs?” Wrong Question
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Race Redux
Jeffrey St. Clair
Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream
Anthony DiMaggio
The Shutdown as Fascist Creep: Profiling Right-Wing Extremism in America
CounterPunch
Our Top Stories of 2018
Andrew Levine
Russia and the Liberals
Pete Dolack
Why Are Leftists Cheering the Potential Demise of Rojava’s Socialist Experiment?
Kenn Orphan
Burning Books, Banning Art, and the Persistence of American Puritanism
Chris Orlet
On Pocahontas: Democrats, Press Must Stop Playing Into the Master Manipulator’s Hands
Nicolas J S Davies
The Hidden Structure of U.S. Empire
Louis Proyect
Sanders, Warren and the DSA
Gabriel Kuhn – Micke Nordin
Class War in Sweden
Robert Fisk
Judge Richard Goldstone Suffered for Turning His Back on Gaza, But Not as Much as the Palestinians He Betrayed
Dave Lindorff
Surprise Ruling Opens New Avenue for Mumia to Win New Trial on his Murder Conviction
Bruce Neuburger
Migration, Injustice and the Horrific Irony of It All
Nick Pemberton
Will Bernie Sanders Will Be Our President in 2020?
Judith Deutsch
A Tale of Two Toilets: Profiting from Necessity?
Graham Peebles
Tribal Nationalism vs Global Unity
Creston Davis
Things Hidden from the Beginning of the World: Between Ozymandias and Gaia
Evaggelos Vallianatos
How I Fell in Love With Greek Art
Robert Fantina
Happy New Year?
Stephen Zunes
Despite Everything, the US Troops Should Leave Syria
Jesse Logan
There’s Got to be a Better Way: Of Friends, Science, Politics and Bears
Michael Schwalbe
What It Means to Put Class First
Jack Tuholske
It’s Time to Get Serious About CO2 Pollution
Binoy Kampmark
Brexit Armageddon
Ron Jacobs
Capitalist Word Play
Anthony Pahnke
Trump’s Wasteful Military Venture
Peter Crowley
Democrats: Make Labor a Priority for 2020
Rick Baum
Unions Need to End Pay Inequality Within Their Ranks
Jeff Sher
Alexandria in Pelosistan
Daniel Warner
Yellow Vests, Modern Junk Politics and Robespierre
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Can Nepal Realistically Look to China as an Alternative Trade Partner?
Nicole Patrice Hill – Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Troubles of “Invasive” Plants: Collateral Damage, Monsanto, and the Tragedy of Pinyon-Juniper eradication
Robert Koehler
A Loose Canon for Peace
Jimmy Centeno
A Philosophy of Liberation in Pressing Times
Max Parry
Why France’s Yellow Vest Protests Are Ignored by “The Resistance” in the U.S.
Edward Curtin
Loving Me Was Easier: A Parable for the Perplexed
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Jonah Raskin
Walking on the Aussie Wild Side: The Counterculture Down Under with Michael Wilding
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Elliot Sperber
Time Travelers of the World Unite
January 03, 2019
John Davis
Burn Lands
John G. Russell
Of Color, Crime and Punishment
Tom Clifford
The Chinese Economy at 70: Slowing Down Amid a Protracted Trade War
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail