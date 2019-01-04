Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 4, 2019

Trump’s Wasteful Military Venture

by

The media frenzy surrounding Trump’s political posturing about his wall during the latest government shutdown should not distract us from the fact that 5,000 active duty soldiers remain stationed at the border. This deployment is wasteful, not only of taxpayer dollars, but of potential, valuable experiences that the working people who are our troops could be receiving.

Why engage in this venture? According to now former Defense Secretary Mattis, “in terms of readiness, it’s actually, I believe, so far improving our readiness for deployments.” While that hardly sounds like a ringing endorsement, one must ask what deployments might the administration be planning and why? It is even more bizarre given that Trump has decided to remove soldiers from Afghanistan and Syria.

Such mixed signals highlight the mission’s lack of a clear purpose. Even its name – originally called Operation Faithful Patriot – has changed due to disputes over the reason for the troop’s presence on the border to confront a few thousand Central American asylum seekers. Some have alleged that the deployment was an attempt to rally political support before the midterm elections. Regardless, the deployment’s lack of a coherent objective, as President Trump has given no specifics, has hurt troop morale. With an estimated cost of $200 to $300 million, this use of tax dollars is impossible to justify, as is the waste of soldiers’ time.

What is clear is that military enlistment is potentially a vehicle for upward mobility. Now, perhaps more than ever, this is relevant for who is joining up. Active duty soldiers in the United States Armed Forces are disproportionately rural, people of color, and middle class. According to one study, 44% of military recruits come from rural areas, whereas less than 20% of the country’s total population reside in the countryside. People of color – African-American, Latino, and Asian – make up over 40% of enlisted personnel. Economically, middle-class people enlist at a higher rate than either the poor or the rich.

Whether they reside in rural areas, are people of color, or members of the middle class, working families in the United States currently struggle with job insecurity, an ever-increasing cost of living, and the reality that economically they will do worse than past generations.

Military service is about, or at least it should be about, more than war. It is a way to gain job experience in professions, including engineering, mechanics, and nursing. From the military, working people acquire skills that they put to use in the service of our country and then later, to get ahead in life.

In this deployment, what have the soldiers done at the border? According to one report, “very little.” They live in tents with little electricity and without hot meals and they receive no special pay for this operation because there is no combat. Troops cannot actively assist in border security given that the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act restricts the ability of the military to enforce domestic law – immigration law included. This was made clear on November 25th, when a group of migrants allegedly rushed the Tijuana/San Diego border to enter the United States. It was not military personnel, but border patrol agents, who shot tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

If troops are to be deployed within the United States, then why not set them to work at sites in the aftermath of natural disasters, such as the fires that ravaged California, or the hurricanes that devastated Florida and Puerto Rico? There’s plenty of opportunity for military personnel to use and hone their skills in a positive way. Stringing barbed wire for a mission with unclear objectives is hardly the highest and best use of their time.

The reality is that military personnel work for their country and their families. Unfortunately for them, this current operation contributes nothing to their training, as they labor for little more than stroking the President’s vanity and boosting his political ambitions.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Anthony Pahnke

Anthony Pahnke is a Professor of International Relations at San Francisco State University. His research covers development policy and social movements in Latin America. He can be contacted at anthonypahnke@sfsu.edu

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
January 04, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
“If Bernie Runs?” Wrong Question
Rob Urie
Capitalism and Race Redux
Jeffrey St. Clair
Yemen, Where No One Hears You Scream
Anthony DiMaggio
The Shutdown as Fascist Creep: Profiling Right-Wing Extremism in America
CounterPunch
Our Top Stories of 2018
Andrew Levine
Russia and the Liberals
Pete Dolack
Why Are Leftists Cheering the Potential Demise of Rojava’s Socialist Experiment?
Kenn Orphan
Burning Books, Banning Art, and the Persistence of American Puritanism
Chris Orlet
On Pocahontas: Democrats, Press Must Stop Playing Into the Master Manipulator’s Hands
Nicolas J S Davies
The Hidden Structure of U.S. Empire
Louis Proyect
Sanders, Warren and the DSA
Gabriel Kuhn – Micke Nordin
Class War in Sweden
Robert Fisk
Judge Richard Goldstone Suffered for Turning His Back on Gaza, But Not as Much as the Palestinians He Betrayed
Dave Lindorff
Surprise Ruling Opens New Avenue for Mumia to Win New Trial on his Murder Conviction
Bruce Neuburger
Migration, Injustice and the Horrific Irony of It All
Nick Pemberton
Will Bernie Sanders Will Be Our President in 2020?
Judith Deutsch
A Tale of Two Toilets: Profiting from Necessity?
Graham Peebles
Tribal Nationalism vs Global Unity
Creston Davis
Things Hidden from the Beginning of the World: Between Ozymandias and Gaia
Evaggelos Vallianatos
How I Fell in Love With Greek Art
Robert Fantina
Happy New Year?
Stephen Zunes
Despite Everything, the US Troops Should Leave Syria
Jesse Logan
There’s Got to be a Better Way: Of Friends, Science, Politics and Bears
Michael Schwalbe
What It Means to Put Class First
Jack Tuholske
It’s Time to Get Serious About CO2 Pollution
Binoy Kampmark
Brexit Armageddon
Ron Jacobs
Capitalist Word Play
Anthony Pahnke
Trump’s Wasteful Military Venture
Peter Crowley
Democrats: Make Labor a Priority for 2020
Rick Baum
Unions Need to End Pay Inequality Within Their Ranks
Jeff Sher
Alexandria in Pelosistan
Daniel Warner
Yellow Vests, Modern Junk Politics and Robespierre
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Can Nepal Realistically Look to China as an Alternative Trade Partner?
Nicole Patrice Hill – Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Troubles of “Invasive” Plants: Collateral Damage, Monsanto, and the Tragedy of Pinyon-Juniper eradication
Robert Koehler
A Loose Canon for Peace
Jimmy Centeno
A Philosophy of Liberation in Pressing Times
Max Parry
Why France’s Yellow Vest Protests Are Ignored by “The Resistance” in the U.S.
Edward Curtin
Loving Me Was Easier: A Parable for the Perplexed
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Jonah Raskin
Walking on the Aussie Wild Side: The Counterculture Down Under with Michael Wilding
Thomas Knapp
Why I am Still a Cryptocurrency Enthusiast, 2019 Edition
Elliot Sperber
Time Travelers of the World Unite
January 03, 2019
John Davis
Burn Lands
John G. Russell
Of Color, Crime and Punishment
Tom Clifford
The Chinese Economy at 70: Slowing Down Amid a Protracted Trade War
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail