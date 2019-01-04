Time Travelers of the World Unite

by

It’s ok, they say, to dream

of killing evil men

As long as they’re already dead

A scientist, a presidential candidate

and others discuss this

in books, interviews

in respectable venues

And all do agree — as the planet’s polluted

to death — that it’s fine

To kill them in the cradle

via time machine

The presidential candidate’s not asked

if there are candidates

For this prospective self-defense at present

But how would he reply?

He’d certainly have the wrong people

in mind

the right ones — those responsible —

in future generations kids

can dream of killing all of them

And maybe you and I will sit

and witness just this very thing

Should future kids build time machines