Time Travelers of the World Unite

It’s ok, they say, to dream
of killing evil men
As long as they’re already dead
A scientist, a presidential candidate
and others discuss this
in books, interviews
in respectable venues
And all do agree — as the planet’s polluted
to death — that it’s fine
To kill them in the cradle
via time machine
The presidential candidate’s not asked
if there are candidates
For this prospective self-defense at present
But how would he reply?
He’d certainly have the wrong people
in mind
the right ones — those responsible —
in future generations kids
can dream of killing all of them
And maybe you and I will sit
and witness just this very thing
Should future kids build time machines