Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 31, 2018

The Hand that Won’t Sign the Paper: Adani’s Stalling Project

by

It should be a sign for this Indian giant, a company that has done much to illustrate the ethical and moral bankruptcy in Australia’s political classes.  Despite support stretching from Canberra to rural Queensland, lifted by the fantasy of job creation, Adani is yet to dig the earth of what would have been one of the largest mining complexes on the planet.

For one thing, a downsizing was announced suggesting a more compact operation that would supposedly fly under the radar of detractors.  From its initial, lofty ambitions of a $16.5 billion investment, Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow now suggests a less extravagant $2 billion reliant on existing rail infrastructure.  Even here, the mission to establish a new coal mine seems grotesque given the dire warnings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. While Adani mines, the world cooks.

There is more than a sense that Adani is a poisoned chalice best avoided by all concerned – unless you are an Australian energy or resources minister incapable of evaluating history or the future prospects of fossil fuels.  This point is particularly problematic given the admission by Indian officials that coal is going off the books at such a rate that the Carmichael project is destined to become the most muddle headed of white elephants.  Indeed, existing thermal coal power in India costs twice what renewable generation does.

The outlook for such analysts as the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis is glum for the coal romantics and fossil fuel adorers. “Exports have declined since 2015,” goes its report last month, “and more contraction is expected. High export revenues entirely reflect current high prices which are themselves partially a result of declining investment in thermal coal mining.”

Banks have refused to grant a line of finance. Insurance and reinsurance companies have resisted supplying cover for the coal mine – among them, AXA, SCOR, FM Global, QBE and Suncorp.  Some insurance companies – Allianz, Munich Re, Swiss Re, Zurich and Generali – have environmental policies that preclude engagement with the project.

The hope for Adani is that various ditherers and the morally lax might still be in the market to cover this enterprise of pure environmental buccaneering: US re-insurer giants such as AIG, AXIS Capital and Berkshire Hathaway have yet to make their stance on this clear.

Such reluctance was prompted, in no small part, by the efforts of 73 environmental organisations, topped by a letter to 30 global insurance and reinsurance companies sent earlier this month.  Such groups have been unrelenting in emphasising the dangers posed by the Carmichael project.  These do not only entail the mining operations themselves but the rail line linked to the export terminal that would threaten the Great Barrier Reef. Biodiversity and a World Heritage Site remain vulnerable targets before a company renowned for its rapacity towards worker and environment.

Other animals have also become talismans of resistance to the project, assuming titanic proportions for opponents.  The Black-throated finch has become something of an activists’ cult, marked by the Black-throated Finch Recovery Team’s insistence that Adani’s reassurances in their protection and preservation are, at best, woeful.  A promise to conduct surveys twice a year hardly counted, and the expertswere being given the cold shoulder in what was deemed a “closed book consultation”.  Adani insists on those who sing appropriate tunes.

The company’s response has been that of a diligent, agonised box ticker keen on following process.  “The claims that the process has not been ‘followed on a number of different levels,’” wenta rebuking spokesperson for the company last year, “is without basis as Adani has followed the legislation and conditions set in close consultation with the Federal and Queensland governments.”

Then there is a sticking point that refuses to go away: Adani’s promised, seemingly unquenchable thirst.  Up to 12.5 billion litres of water drawn from the Suttor River in central Queensland is being sought to aid the open-cut coal effort. The misnamed Environment Minister’s portfolio, inhabited by the near invisible Melissa Price, did not feel any pressing concerns for conducting an assessment on how damaging such a move would be.

Again, Adani is there with qualifiers and dismissive counters, which are hard things to pull off, given the persistent trouble of drought in Queensland: the issue of the mandatory water trigger, which comes into play in such significant projects, shouldonlyapply to water used in the coal extraction process, rather than its overall plan of water usage which it has conveniently softened as a water strategy.  As the Australian Department of the Environment and Energy explains, “stand-alone proposals which involve only associated infrastructure, such as pipelines, are not captured by the water trigger because they do not directly involve the extraction of coal”. Such bureaucratic riddling does well in Canberra.

The Australian Conservation Foundation is not impressed, and is taking the matter to the Federal Court.  By not considering the issue of how broad the water trigger was, Price had erred in a matter of law.  As things stand, Price and her colleagues, in connivance with Adani, are erring on a lot more besides, making the campaign against the mine a fundamental counter against permissible and ultimately scandalous environmental vandalism.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

December 31, 2018
Binoy Kampmark
The Hand that Won’t Sign the Paper: Adani’s Stalling Project
Weekend Edition
December 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
George Wuerthner
Wolf Killing is an Unfair and Destructive Subsidy
Weekend Edition
December 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
American Amnesia: What’s Missing From Our Collective Memory?
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Totem Thieves
Andrew Levine
Who Cares Which Democrat Comes Out on Top?
Ariel Gold
Elections Don’t Make Israel a Democracy
Louis Proyect
Putin and Russia’s Turn to Capitalism
Brian Cloughley
Japan Wants to Jettison Its Vow to “Forever Renounce War”
Jonah Raskin
Fuck You, Dying American Empire: Reflections of an Aging Anti-Imperialist
Ramzy Baroud
A Question Every American Must Confront: Apartheid Israel or US Democracy?
Robert Fisk
Trump vs. Mattis: Beware When Men of War Come to the Rescue
Kenn Orphan
Bearing Witness to Extinction
Joseph Natoli
What is It About the American Character?
Katie Fite
The Terrible Destruction of Pinyon-Juniper Forests
Philip Doe
Fracking Future Shock in Colorado   
John W. Whitehead
Government Shutdown or Not, the Police State Will Continue to Flourish
Sameer Dossani
What Ireland’s Pro-Choice Referendum Teaches Us About Democracy
Ron Jacobs
Trump’s Military Moves
Kim C. Domenico
The Cure for White Supremacy Lies in Religion and Art 
Dean Baker
Thoughts on Putin, Economic Downturns and Democracy
Bill Quigley
Ten 2018 Extinction Awards
Dave Lindorff
Keep Walking, Nothing Important to See Here
Ralph Nader
25 Ways the Canadian Health Care System is Better than Obamacare
Lindsay Koshgarian
Stop Wasting Money on the Pentagon
Jim Goodman
Dairy Farming is Dying, After 40 Years, I’m Done
ANIS SHIVANI
Quit America! The Case for Moral Disengagement from American Politics
Leslie Watson Malachi
We’re Learning the Truth About Voter Fraud
Colin Todhunter
Reckless Gamble for Profit that Placed Indian Cotton Farmers in Corporate Noose
United Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation
An Open Letter to the Public, RCMP, Canadian and Provincial Governments
Norah Vawter
The Green New Deal: Let’s Shake Things Up
Jake Johnston
Is Haiti Awakening to Change?
John Grant
Tale of a Number-One Cold-Blooded Bastard
Patrick Walker
Schumer vs. the Climate: Manchin’s Criminally Insane Promotion
Barbara Kantz
14,000 Hours: A Village in Recovery
Joshua Frank
My Top Five Albums of 2018
Jeffrey St. Clair
Aisle Seat: the 20 Best Films of 2018
December 27, 2018
Kenneth Surin
The Brexit Pantomime and the Drone “Invasion”
David Altheide
Selling Fear and Amusement: News as Entertainment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Crime and Punishment in an Age of the Jungle
Aidan O'Brien
Since When Did the Irish Words “Sinn Féin” Mean Pro-Empire?
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail