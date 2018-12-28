Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 28, 2018

We’re Learning the Truth About Voter Fraud

by

For years, Republicans in North Carolina have tried to roll back voter rights in the interest of “preventing fraud.”

But now, one of their own — Republican Mark Harris in the state’s 9th congressional district — stands credibly accused of paying a consultant who may have stolen or altered absentee ballots cast for his opponent. Officials have refused to certify the vote.

As we press for accountability, it’s important that we also seek moral and factual clarity about voting more generally.

In the month after the November elections, claims of so-called “voter fraud” seem to have reached a dizzying new level. Some politicians have even implied that counting votes equates to stealing an election.

But counting every vote in any election is a legal and moral obligation. On the other hand, any attempt to secretly steal ballots — like in Bladen County, North Carolina, where residents reported strangers coming to their door and demanding their ballots — isn’t just shameless. It’s also illegal.

Those who perpetrated this scheme in Bladen County must be held accountable. As importantly, these crimes must not be used to justify the kind of racially discriminatory voting restrictions that some Republican legislators have pushed in the name of preventing “voter fraud.”

Most veteran voters know, and every first-time voter must learn, that the Voting Rights Act was one of the great victories of the civil rights movement. In addition to protecting voters who’d been brutalized and barricaded from the ballot box, the law served as a national affirmation of a clear moral truth: It’s wrong to keep people from exercising their right to vote.

Tragically, attempts to keep political power away from African Americans and other groups endure. When arch-conservatives on the Supreme Court gutted one of the most important protections in the Voting Rights Act in 2013, legislators across the old Confederacy enacted new voting restrictions and drew new voting districts.

These more recent voter suppression laws have been described by a federal court as “targeting African Americans with almost surgical precision.”

When those who defend voter suppression laws refuse to acknowledge that those laws are designed to influence election outcomes by preventing people from voting, we must be democracy’s moral compass.

And when they say restrictive voter ID laws and other barriers to the ballot are necessary to stop “voter fraud,” we must call it what it is — voter suppression. The kind of “fraud” they talk about — someone voting under another person’s name or voting when they’re not legally eligible to do so — almost never happens.

Every vote matters, and every eligible vote should always be counted. That’s how we know who won.

To suggest that black voters and Democrats are somehow stealing elections through “voter fraud” is to suggest that there’s something sinister about taking the time needed to count each and every vote, as President Trump and others claimed during ballot counts in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona.

Unfortunately, some have suggested that the delayed certification in North Carolina is somehow a sign that Democrats want to “try and steal an election” there, too — even when available evidence suggests that, if anything, it was supporters of the Republicans who tried to steal the election.

What is stealing an election is keeping people from voting.

Regardless of political affiliation, our public officials must embrace these truths. As the late Senator Edward Kennedy once said, “For all those whose cares have been our concern, the work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die.”

So let us press on for morality in our processes and unburdened participation in our democracy — not just for a few, but for all.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Leslie Watson Malachi

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
American Amnesia: What’s Missing From Our Collective Memory?
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Totem Thieves
Andrew Levine
Who Cares Which Democrat Comes Out on Top?
Louis Proyect
Putin and Russia’s Turn to Capitalism
Brian Cloughley
Japan Wants to Jettison Its Vow to “Forever Renounce War”
Jonah Raskin
Fuck You, Dying American Empire: Reflections of an Aging Anti-Imperialist
Ramzy Baroud
A Question Every American Must Confront: Apartheid Israel or US Democracy?
Robert Fisk
Trump vs. Mattis: Beware When Men of War Come to the Rescue
Kenn Orphan
Bearing Witness to Extinction
Joseph Natoli
What is It About the the American Character?
Katie Fite
The Terrible Destruction of Pinyon-Juniper Forests
Philip Doe
Fracking Future Shock in Colorado   
John W. Whitehead
Government Shutdown or Not, the Police State Will Continue to Flourish
Sameer Dossani
What Ireland’s Pro-Choice Referendum Teaches Us About Democracy
Ron Jacobs
Trump’s Military Moves
Kim C. Domenico
The Cure for White Supremacy Lies in Religion and Art 
Dean Baker
Thoughts on Putin, Economic Downturns and Democracy
Bill Quigley
Ten 2018 Extinction Awards
Dave Lindorff
Keep Walking, Nothing Important to See Here
Ralph Nader
25 Ways the Canadian Health Care System is Better than Obamacare
Lindsay Koshgarian
Stop Wasting Money on the Pentagon
Jim Goodman
Dairy Farming is Dying, After 40 Years, I’m Done
ANIS SHIVANI
Quit America! The Case for Moral Disengagement from American Politics
Leslie Watson Malachi
We’re Learning the Truth About Voter Fraud
Colin Todhunter
Reckless Gamble for Profit that Placed Indian Cotton Farmers in Corporate Noose
United Hereditary Chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation
An Open Letter to the Public, RCMP, Canadian and Provincial Governments
Norah Vawter
The Green New Deal: Let’s Shake Things Up
Jake Johnston
Is Haiti Awakening to Change?
Patrick Walker
Schumer vs. the Climate: Manchin’s Criminally Insane Promotion
Barbara Kantz
14,000 Hours: A Village in Recovery
Joshua Frank
My Top Five Albums of 2018
Jeffrey St. Clair
Aisle Seat: the 20 Best Films of 2018
December 27, 2018
Kenneth Surin
The Brexit Pantomime and the Drone “Invasion”
David Altheide
Selling Fear and Amusement: News as Entertainment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Crime and Punishment in an Age of the Jungle
Aidan O'Brien
Since When Did the Irish Words “Sinn Féin” Mean Pro-Empire?
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail