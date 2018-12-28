Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 28, 2018

Aisle Seat: the 20 Best Films of 2018

by

Still from “Leave No Trace.”

The films are ranked roughly in order my preference. I’ve linked to the official trailers for each film. These are largely stories about outsiders and outcasts, people who have been pushed to the very margins of society, from the Alaskan outback to a desiccated landscape in northern Italy. They are also films about work in the fractured days of late capitalism, in kitchens and call centers, on Christmas tree farms and film sets, gleaning herbs from median strips of highways and cutting mushrooms from the floors of old-growth forests.  “Leave No Trace” was immaculately filmed in a patch of forest near Estacada,  Oregon that I’ve walked through probably 50 times over the last 25 years. Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You” is the most savage indictment of American capitalism since “The Big Short,” and much funnier. “First Reformed” is Paul Shrader’s best film in 20 years. Maybe his best film period. If Peter Jackson’s lugubrious take on Tolkien was the price we had to pay to see “They Shall Not Grow Old,” his bracing documentary on World War I, then I guess it was worth it. “Roma” didn’t live up to the hype. Perhaps no film could. It’s still one of the most riveting cinematic experiences of the year, especially the last 45 minutes. “Hold the Dark” and “Happy as Lazzaro” both contain enigmatic cameos by wolves. “Hereditary” and “Lean on Pete” pivot on shocking death scenes. “You Were Never Really Here” is one of the most violent revenge films in years, but “Free Solo” is the most terrifying. I wanted to like “Blackkklansman” more than I did, but it’s hard to root for the cops and the FBI, even when they are pranking the likes of David Duke. Still the last five minutes of edited footage from Charlottesville should be mandatory viewing for anyone seeking to enter the US, just in case they want to change their minds. I should note that this list is something of a work in progress, since there are several films that probably merit inclusion that haven’t screened in Oregon City yet (even on Netflix), including Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Lucretia Martel’s “Zama,” Frederick Wiseman’s “Monrovia, Indiana,” Robert Greene’s “Bisbee ’17,” Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum,” and Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book.”  

1) Leave No Trace, dir. Debra Granik (BRON)

2) Sorry to Bother You, dir. Boots Riley (Significant Productions)

3) First Reformed, dir. Paul Shrader (Killer Films)

4) They Shall Not Grow Old, dir. Peter Jackson (House Productions)

5) Roma, dir. Alfonso Cuarón (Netflix)

Still from “Free Solo.”

6) Hale County This Morning, This Evening, dir. RaMell Ross (Sundance Institute)

7) Burning, dir. Chang-dong Lee (Pine House)

8) Free Solo, dir. Jimmy Chin & Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (National Geographic)

9) Blackkklansman, dir. Spike Lee (40 Acres and a Mule)

10) 24 Frames, dir. Abbas Kiarostami (CG Cinema)

Still from “Lean on Pete.”

11)  Hereditary, dir. Ari Aster (PalmStar)

12) Filmworker, dir. Tony Sierra (True Studio)

13) Private Life, dir. Tamara Jenkins (Netflix)

14) Lean on Pete, dir. Andrew Haigh (A24)

15) Hold the Dark, dir. Jeremy Saulnier (Netflix)

Still from “Happy as Lazzaro.”

16) King in the Wilderness, dir. Peter Kunhardt (HBO)

17) Happy as Lazzaro, dir. Alice Rorhwacher (Opus Films)

18) You Were Never Really Here, dir. Lynne Ramsay (Amazon)

19) Shoplifters, dir. Hirokazu Koreeda (Fuji)

20) Minding the Gap, dir. Bing Liu (POV)

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jeffrey St. Clair

Jeffrey St. Clair is editor of CounterPunch. His new book is Bernie and the Sandernistas: Field Notes From a Failed Revolution. He can be reached at: sitka@comcast.net or on Twitter  @JSCCounterPunch

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Aisle Seat: the 20 Best Films of 2018
December 27, 2018
Kenneth Surin
The Brexit Pantomime and the Drone “Invasion”
David Altheide
Selling Fear and Amusement: News as Entertainment
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Crime and Punishment in an Age of the Jungle
Aidan O'Brien
Since When Did the Irish Words “Sinn Féin” Mean Pro-Empire?
Norman Solomon
With Beto O’Rourke as Lightning Rod, Corporate Democrats Aim to Stifle Criticism
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Big Pullout
Frank Scott
Wake From the Nightmare or Sleep for Eternity
Cesar Chelala
 A Safe Alternative to Female Circumcision
Monika Zgustova
The Consequences of the Prague Spring
George Wuerthner
Crooked River Water: Public Right vs. Private Profits
December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
Dean Baker
Tom Friedman: Columnist Without a Clue
Nyla Ali Khan
The Revival of Democratization is Not a Natural Corollary, But Requires Deliberate Efforts
Chelli Stanley
Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
We Can End the US War on Syria
Colin Todhunter
The GMO Issue Reaches Boiling Point in India: Interview with Aruna Rodrigues
Yves Engler
The Raptors and Paul Kagame
December 25, 2018
Henry Giroux – Mitja Sardoč
The Language of Neoliberal Education
Carolyn Coe
Where Can the Anger Go?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Bring the Troops Home, But Also Stop the Bombing
Binoy Kampmark
The Misuses of History: The Christmas 1914 Truce
Patrick Bobilin
The Case Against Political Ambition
Paul Edwards
Let Nothing You Dismay
Steve Klinger
The Meaner Trump Gets…
George Ochenski
A Merry Montana Christmas
Stephen Martin
Understanding ‘Brexit’ as Portmanteau
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail