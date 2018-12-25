Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 25, 2018

Thrown Through the Windshield

by

Cars, cars, cars, the long highway
in SoCal, land of firestorms,
bunkers of fast food, motels
for fast fucks, overdoses,
suicides, billboard gospels,
malls and logos, passing peeks
at Missions ringed with roses.

A mediterranean
region even so, and so
adults behind the wheels bark
at kids to put down gadgets
and see the snowy mountain
there, and there the sunny surf—
gone, gone by the next exits.

That would be the scenic route.
All the windows are sealed up
for climate control, so cool
in this metal bubble, each
window a silver screen, and
the movie keeps moving on,
junkyards, oleanders, sand.

Then there is the math of death,
because some get home alive
and some don’t. A collision
is always going to happen,
better we’re lucky enough
to rubberneck that scene, gone
by the next exit and brunch.

If we’re thrown through the windshield,
the scene changes, the whole script
changes. So let’s take that trip,
launched into wild blue yonder,
oh big sky of the west, oh
Zen moment all too human
and the world turned upside down.

Maybe there’s a soft landing
in a citrus grove, only
a few broken bones, the fight
to catch your breath. Maybe not,
and emailed memorials
a few hours later. Random,
as we often say just now.

This highway is a dead end.
There has to be some other
way to get from here to there.
What is that if not a god
forsaken kind of kindness
just possible if we make
it so? No more than a prayer.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Tucker

New from
CounterPunch

December 25, 2018
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in the Middle East — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Abrupt Withdrawal From Syria Might Provide Exactly the Anarchic Conditions in Which ISIS has Always Flourished
Richard Moser
Is the Green New Deal a Revolutionary Reform?
Jim Kavanagh
For What It’s Worth: The Yellow Vests and the Left
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Failed Neoliberal Policies Caused Low African American Turnout in 2016 – Not Russians
Ajamu Baraka
The Bolton Speech on Africa: A Case of the Wolf and the Foxes
John Laforge
Cold War Killer Blow Back
Jonah Raskin
MLK Day Today: The Legacy of the Man and the Myth 
Gary Leupp
No Reason to Oppose Trump’s Withdrawal from Syria
Yoav Litvin
The Hypocrisy Behind Zionist Cries of ‘Antisemitism’
Dave Lindorff
Trump Does Something Right for Once
W. T. Whitney
Bush, Posada and Dirty War Against Cuba
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s War on Children
Binoy Kampmark
Leaving Syria: President Trump’s Withdrawal
Manuel García, Jr.
Facing Greta’s Climate Challenge
George Wuerthner
Big Timber’s Voodoo Science About Forest Fires
John Kendall Hawkins
Abbie and the Yippies: We Miss the Levity
Missy Comley Beattie
Derangement Syndrome
S. Brian Willson
The Obsession With and Lies About Nicaragua
Louis Proyect
Is This the Moment for the Working Class?
Kerron Ó Luain
Captain Moonlight Revived: Ireland’s New Land War?
Ted Rall
Liberals No Longer Feel Your Pain
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail