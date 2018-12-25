by

Cars, cars, cars, the long highway

in SoCal, land of firestorms,

bunkers of fast food, motels

for fast fucks, overdoses,

suicides, billboard gospels,

malls and logos, passing peeks

at Missions ringed with roses.

A mediterranean

region even so, and so

adults behind the wheels bark

at kids to put down gadgets

and see the snowy mountain

there, and there the sunny surf—

gone, gone by the next exits.

That would be the scenic route.

All the windows are sealed up

for climate control, so cool

in this metal bubble, each

window a silver screen, and

the movie keeps moving on,

junkyards, oleanders, sand.

Then there is the math of death,

because some get home alive

and some don’t. A collision

is always going to happen,

better we’re lucky enough

to rubberneck that scene, gone

by the next exit and brunch.

If we’re thrown through the windshield,

the scene changes, the whole script

changes. So let’s take that trip,

launched into wild blue yonder,

oh big sky of the west, oh

Zen moment all too human

and the world turned upside down.

Maybe there’s a soft landing

in a citrus grove, only

a few broken bones, the fight

to catch your breath. Maybe not,

and emailed memorials

a few hours later. Random,

as we often say just now.

This highway is a dead end.

There has to be some other

way to get from here to there.

What is that if not a god

forsaken kind of kindness

just possible if we make

it so? No more than a prayer.