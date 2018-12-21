Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 21, 2018

The Hypocrisy Behind Zionist Cries of ‘Antisemitism’

by

Alice Walker, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Color Purple, recommended one of David Icke’s conspiratorial and antisemitic books in a recent interview for the New York Times,  reports Yair Rosenberg in Tablet Magazine. Yet Walker has promoted Icke in the past, even favorably comparing him to Malcolm X, rendering the current controversy old news.

So why now? Why again?

There is a recurring, unnoticed theme to Rosenberg’s attack, which is far more important than Walker’s personal political opinions.
Rosenberg is yet another Zionist male who has sanctimoniously targeted a woman of color for antisemitism. His attack comes at the heels of far-right pundit and devout Zionist Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire who invited newly-elected progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of Puerto Rican descent to “debate” on his show, a proposal she skillfully rejected. Recently, Shapiro accused Ocasio-Cortez of “antisemitism” for her connections with several leaders of the Women’s march who support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

Notably, Ocasio-Cortez has yet to come out with an official stance on BDS.

These two cases are different. Whereas Ocasio-Cortez has not expressed a single antisemitic opinion, quite the contrary, and is being used by Shapiro to promote his anti-BDS, far-right agenda, Walker indeed endorsed Icke’s explicit antisemitism now, as reported by Rosenberg, and in the past.What binds the cases is the hypocrisy of two Zionists who target women of color for antisemitism yet strongly promote the relationships between Israel and extremely reactionary, regressive and antisemitic forces worldwide, including those in the United States. They are part of an attack by Zionists meant to divide solidarity of black and brown people with BDS, as their recent foray against Marc Lamont Hill demonstrates as well.These white supremacist, misogynist forces are enemies of Black and Brown people, Muslims, Indigenous groups, Jews, Women, immigrants, LGBTQI, Palestinians and other marginalized communities.

Both men continue a long tradition of cynically and opportunistically weaponizing claims of “antisemitism”, while promoting (or remaining silent about) Zionist collusion with antisemitic forces for the purpose of expansionism and resource acquisition, at the expense of the Indigenous Palestinians.

The Netanyahus

The contemporary Zionist collusion with antisemites and fascists runs deep and is orchestrated by those at the very top. In fact, Zionists and the current Netanyahu regime are some of the foremost contributors to antisemitism and fascism worldwide.

In addition to collaborating with – and covering for – fascistic/ antisemitic agendas and politicians in the PhilippinesHungary, Poland, Ukraine, and the United States among others, Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly blamed George Soros for different events in Israel and has shared fake news about the Jewish billionaire.

Netanyahu’s son, Yair, was banned by Facebook earlier this week due to a genocidal post, and was the subject of much controversy for sharing an explicitly antisemitic meme featuring George Soros in 2017. As a result, Yair was celebrated by the neo-Nazi outlet The Daily Stormer.

Zionists have always flirted with antisemites and fascists. It is now simply more obvious and shameless, likely inspired by the current global reactionary trend and unremitting permissiveness of the US to Israeli human rights violations, with Netanyahu the father openly revising the history of the Holocaust to serve his political needs.

Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism

The veteran Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy recently wrote yet another controversial piece, in which he stated his lack of sympathy for illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank. The article sparked outrage, and some on social media called for the de-platforming of Levy from Haaretz.

Similar to all critics of Zionism and the state of Israel, Gideon Levy is excoriated as an “antisemite”, “self-hating-Jew”, “traitor” etc.

The hypocrisy inherent within these self-righteous cries is astounding.

These same voices were silent when Haaretz recently ran Daniel Pipes’ column, which called for a push for an “Israeli victory” as the “only way to end the conflict with the Palestinians”.

They were silent when Haaretz ran Gadi Taub’s embarrassing puff piece for antisemite/ fascist Steve Bannon.

And they were silent when Haaretz ran Petra Marquardt-Bigman’s smear of the Tamimi family.

In fact, there are many examples of pieces in the Liberal-Zionist Haaretz which support the rise of global neofascism, imperialism and Israeli ethnic cleansing and apartheid. Levy is among a few (e.g. Amira Hass is another) who serve to sanitize Amos Schocken’s Hasbara platform.

By colluding with antisemites worldwide and weaponizing the term “antisemitism” to inappropriately include anti-Zionism, Zionists have transformed a very real and ongoing threat to Jews into a political tool that serves their own settler colonialist goals.

It is time for all people of conscience, including Jews to hold Zionists accountable for their ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people. As part of this process, it is essential to prevent the cynical manipulation of anti-racism as a tool for dividing resistance and solidarity with the oppressed.

When antisemitism is weaponized opportunistically and strategically by Zionists and other white supremacists, it places all marginalized communities, including Jews, at risk.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Yoav Litvin

Yoav Litvin is a Doctor of Psychology/ Behavioral Neuroscience.  

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in Syria or Yemen — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Abrupt Withdrawal From Syria Might Provide Exactly the Anarchic Conditions in Which ISIS has Always Flourished
Richard Moser
Is the Green New Deal a Revolutionary Reform?
Jim Kavanagh
For What It’s Worth: The Yellow Vests and the Left
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Failed Neoliberal Policies Caused Low African American Turnout in 2016 – Not Russians
Ajamu Baraka
The Bolton Speech on Africa: A Case of the Wolf and the Foxes
John Laforge
Cold War Killer Blow Back
Jonah Raskin
MLK Day Today: The Legacy of the Man and the Myth 
Gary Leupp
No Reason to Oppose Trump’s Withdrawal from Syria
Yoav Litvin
The Hypocrisy Behind Zionist Cries of ‘Antisemitism’
W. T. Whitney
Bush, Posada and Dirty War Against Cuba
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s War on Children
Binoy Kampmark
Leaving Syria: President Trump’s Withdrawal
Manuel García, Jr.
Facing Greta’s Climate Challenge
George Wuerthner
Big Timber’s Voodoo Science About Forest Fires
John Kendall Hawkins
Abbie and the Yippies: We Miss the Levity
Missy Comley Beattie
Derangement Syndrome
Louis Proyect
Is This the Moment for the Working Class?
Kerron Ó Luain
Captain Moonlight Revived: Ireland’s New Land War?
Ted Rall
Liberals No Longer Feel Your Pain
Chelli Stanley
On American Values
Alycee Lane
Five (More) Things You Can do Now to Address Climate Change
Robert Koehler
Border Security?
Wim Laven
Lasting Lessons from the Christmas Truce
Peter A. Coclanis
Tis the Season to be Censored
Kary Love
Impeach, Indict, and Sanction
Brian Cloughley
Britain’s Pantomimes and Puerile Propaganda
Jim Hightower
The Progressive Promise of Trump Country
Bob Lord
Innovation Used to Benefit Workers. Can It Again?
Sarah Anderson
The Postal Worker’s Christmas
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Have to Do Holiday Things You Hate
December 20, 2018
Eric Draitser
Killing Fields of Colombia and Brazil
Charles McKelvey
What Socialism Can and Can’t Do
Roy Eidelson
Get Ready for These Political Mind Games in 2019
Philippe Marlière
“Throw Them All Out!” The Yellow Vests Uprising in France
Dean Baker
Recession Risks for the United States in 2019
Ashley Smith
Brinkmanship and Blinksmanship
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail