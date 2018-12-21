Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 21, 2018

Impeach, Indict, and Sanction

by

I still like to start with the words of the Constitution which, being a declaration of the ordinary People, the words have ordinary and usual meaning, not twisted judge/shyster language.

Art I § 3 clause 7 in plain language (the 2 ¶ below) allows indictment, trial, judgment & punishment in addition to impeachment or, it appears, even without impeachment. In other words, it is possible to impeach first, then indict and criminally punish–because the punishment for impeachment is limited to removal and disqualification for “any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.”

However, the criminal process is not limited by the express language to after impeachment. Rather I suggest it was to make clear impeachment first does not implicate double jeopardy rights of the accused. Nor is it rational that the Framers thought a person of such dishonor as to be a criminal ought to be the chief law enforcement officer of the US hence–impeach him and remove from office. But, because no onei s above the law, that is not the end, following impeachment criminal prosecution can take place. Nothing in the express language prohibits”Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law” prior to or independent of impeachment.

The control of the House and the Senate by the President’s “faction” (now known as party) could put him above impeachment, even after the new Congress is sworn in next month. His crimes under state or federal law, however, are not political matters and the full force of the law against criminals ought to attach independent of impeachment, or the very person charged with a duty to “faithfully execute the law” holds others criminally responsible while being criminal himself. Such an outcome is not consistent with an “office of honor,” as the office of the President ought to be.

A conclusion the President is above the law would need an express power granted the President and none is stated in Art II, nor elsewhere in the Constitution. A criminal president is a criminal. All criminals are subject to the law equally with all other citizens. None are exempted anywhere in the Constitution, except those receiving pardons, and those are only as to federal crimes–and pardons are not permitted if they are a part of a quid pro quo that trades favors for freedom contrary to the rule of law–for example, if Manafort were to lie to protect Trump, Trump could not pardon Manafort without committing yet another crime, Obstruction of Justice. It is somewhat sad to be compelled to such analysis at all, but that is the price of “an office of honor.” It cannot be dishonorably discharged and remain “honorable”—that is simply illogical.

The illogic of allowing a criminal immunity because he won a job whose duty was to faithfully execute the law makes the law an ass. The president may be an ass, he may be a criminal, but the law ought not to be, and allowing a criminal to persist in the office of the presidency, even with the complicity of the House and Senate, is incompatible with a government of law and the “honorable” office of the presidency.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kary Love

Kary Love is a Michigan attorney.

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in Syria or Yemen — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Abrupt Withdrawal From Syria Might Provide Exactly the Anarchic Conditions in Which ISIS has Always Flourished
Richard Moser
Is the Green New Deal a Revolutionary Reform?
Jim Kavanagh
For What It’s Worth: The Yellow Vests and the Left
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Failed Neoliberal Policies Caused Low African American Turnout in 2016 – Not Russians
Ajamu Baraka
The Bolton Speech on Africa: A Case of the Wolf and the Foxes
John Laforge
Cold War Killer Blow Back
Jonah Raskin
MLK Day Today: The Legacy of the Man and the Myth 
Gary Leupp
No Reason to Oppose Trump’s Withdrawal from Syria
Yoav Litvin
The Hypocrisy Behind Zionist Cries of ‘Antisemitism’
W. T. Whitney
Bush, Posada and Dirty War Against Cuba
Christopher Brauchli
Trump’s War on Children
Manuel García, Jr.
Facing Greta’s Climate Challenge
George Wuerthner
Big Timber’s Voodoo Science About Forest Fires
John Kendall Hawkins
Abbie and the Yippies: We Miss the Levity
Missy Comley Beattie
Derangement Syndrome
Louis Proyect
Is This the Moment for the Working Class?
Kerron Ó Luain
Captain Moonlight Revived: Ireland’s New Land War?
Ted Rall
Liberals No Longer Feel Your Pain
Chelli Stanley
On American Values
Alycee Lane
Five (More) Things You Can do Now to Address Climate Change
Robert Koehler
Border Security?
Wim Laven
Lasting Lessons from the Christmas Truce
Peter A. Coclanis
Tis the Season to be Censored
Kary Love
Impeach, Indict, and Sanction
Brian Cloughley
Britain’s Pantomimes and Puerile Propaganda
Jim Hightower
The Progressive Promise of Trump Country
Bob Lord
Innovation Used to Benefit Workers. Can It Again?
Sarah Anderson
The Postal Worker’s Christmas
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Have to Do Holiday Things You Hate
December 20, 2018
Eric Draitser
Killing Fields of Colombia and Brazil
Charles McKelvey
What Socialism Can and Can’t Do
Roy Eidelson
Get Ready for These Political Mind Games in 2019
Philippe Marlière
“Throw Them All Out!” The Yellow Vests Uprising in France
Dean Baker
Recession Risks for the United States in 2019
Ashley Smith
Brinkmanship and Blinksmanship
Thomas Knapp
The Strangest Loyalty Oath You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail