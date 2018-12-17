Late Year’s Hits for the Hanging Sock

by

Some humble suggestions for stuffing the X-mas stocking ‘toward the Noel, that mort saison’–

Marx planned to write a massive commentary on La Comédie humaine, Balzac’s undivine melodrama epic made up of innumerable novels and short stories. Given the Corn Laws chapters and the obsessive money-commodity-money chains of Das Kapital I, surely he would have followed the diets of Balzac’s people with a similarly intestinal process. From food we naturally descend to other commodified stimulants: time modifies circulation and value with the ‘glittering money form’ down to the heaving belly – then to void, deluge or uprising. What’s the point in revolution without general regurgitation? For further analysis, go to Balzac’s loopy and drol, published for the first time in English by the vital Wakefield Press.

Written in 1839 as an appendix to an early Gastronomic study (Brillat-Savarin’s 1825 Physiology of Taste), this little pamphlet shows that Balzac was one of the first been-there-done-that types when it comes to at least three major modern vices: coffee, smoking, and booze. He stopped there so that Baudelaire could take on the fourth (which is dope), though there are several historical hints that Honoré indulged in a little hashish. Sometimes a wry prude; at others, a cynic denouncing the reader as a hypocritical stupid-ass, Balzac writes on excess with a refreshingly perverse clinicism. His ghoulish theories on the amount of stimulants in a hanged man’s bloodstream sound like a concoction of the late David Carradine, Dr Van Helsing, and Huysmans. Folk-tales and superstition linger around fancy words that were probably cribbed from his late-night dinner guests in the medical biz. It is hard to tell – and totally irrelevant – if Balzac really thinks lousy diets and too much hooch turn poor people into slum-ogres, whether the classical Three Humors theory of the body is essentially correct, or if the French Revolution was the work of a colonial PR firm to sell coffee and Gauloises. He is hardest on caffeine and liquor because he recklessly binged on both. As for smoking, he claimed to loathe it but secretly indulged with trusted friends. The Afterward has some good cartoony anecdotes about the Great and Chubby Author: Balzac approaches a plate of peas with ‘lips quivering, eyes alight’, his hands ‘trembling with joy’. When was the last time anyone did that before a tor of mushy peas, or at the cusp of a can of Green Giant? There’s a touch of the saint in such rites.

Kassy Hayden’s translation is verbose, snide, and perfect easy-going fun. But the author of Père Goriot, unlike today’s pop hedonists, was a Realist who knew that the last joke was on himself. He died at 51, probably the result of sleep deprivation due to his mania for coffee.

Algiers, 1stNovember 1954 (cassette release) Commemorating two Toussaints – Tousaint Rouge (fil jaza’ir, Algérie française), as well as L’Ouverture de Haiti –this Goblin-like musical thread of burnt-out cars and bloody poplars is a good example of how to do the Contemporary Ghostly without too much nostalgia biz. Fanon’s redemptive violence provides the militant pitch, with bleed-throughs of an increasing paranoid postcards of old faded images from faded colonial screens.

Algiers is a racket from Atlanta via Azusa Street which could fill in for Test Dept. playing Temptations covers – at least sometimes. Metallic KO usually takes a back seat to the swagger and swing, but on this furtive release the antique futurist machines free up the hazy bled that makes their music’s negative space. The tape comes with a strange confessional booklet which gives an administrative/serial killer gloss on the chromium-damage notes, reads like an opaque logbook left by the vanished Omni Coliseum or on Jacques Vergès doorstep. Algiers is killer on stage (bitter PiLs and all), with singer Franklin James Fisher cracking and holding in genuine holy ghost desperation. On this tape, he’s apparently gone Vega and vaguer, hopping around somewhere deep under the feedback and traffic-light tones made by members Ryan Mahan and Lee Tesche, as well as other contraband contributors. Although the music is heavy Giallo, old rock-and-roll radio memories appear as dusty husks or peacock mirages– funerary, medical and menial shop work, wormtail-like but in no part ‘jam’ (lhamd’illah).

Usually this kind of band ephemera is just outtake and time-kill, product shifting in low-press numbers for fetishists and schoolmen. Algiers’ so-called zine is more like alternate takes waiting for an elusive choral setting (the end of side one does just this, in a Ganja and Hessspiritualist devolution). The second ‘improvised’ side is Aylery with a little sonic reducer sheen – which reminds you that the title of this periodic release is also what the city morgue uses to denote John and Jane Doe’s. Day, number and time + action, time and vision. Algiers’ channel broadcasts in Braille this reel, burning underside – Abolisao!

If you can find it bootlegged or used, a copy of Albert Zugmsith’s singular 1962 Confessions of an Opium Eater is a sound Yuletide investment. Though it has nothing to do with De Quincey’s famous junkie autobiography, this mad patchwork of Orientalism and pulp schizophrenia is also a particularly beautiful and impenetrable one-off. The setting is Chinatown by the Bay and the dreamlands of a Jack London character without a Sea Wolf (played by the immortal Vincent Price). Far less self-conscious and much more honestly dime-store than other eccentric glimmers from the time such as Night Tide or Jack Smith’s epos, Opium Eater wades in a strange icewater deep with nothing but its own pasteboard crutches to move it manically forward. A Saturday morning adventure serial too Juliet of the Spirits for its own good, things get increasingly derailed and more and more spastic the leaner the $25 budget becomes. When a typically stupid honky cop is shocked at how good his English is, a wily Chinaman tells him that he also speaks ‘Russian, Italian, Spanish and Hebrew’; a vast conspiracy of Tong assembled in the bowels of Chinatown looks like Sam Gompers’ worst nightmare; odd slow-motion sequences are punched into the rickety plot as if to remind you that all pulp mechanics might be the accidental product of a pissed projectionist. And things don’t so much end as stop: the whole underground production floods out along with the main two characters, turning and spinning down the most poetic subterranean freeway since Krazy Kat and Jean Vigo – Après nous, le rêve. Director Zugsmsith is best known for producing Touch of Evil for Welles, but he was clearly a genius in his own right. Sadly, his cinema is pretty obscure today. Some of the titles look promising: The Phantom Gunslinger, a soft-core Krafft-Ebing tie-in called Psychedelic Sexualis, and the biblically-inspired Private Life of Adam & Eve.

Just the thing to watch after you have a drink at the Li Po and renew your Counterpunch sub for next year.

And: Your Christmas party music might be rounded-out by Jimmy Smith’s epochal Christmas ‘64 LP; Culturcide’s ‘Depressed Christmas’ – and the classic Slade – holiday 45’s. Finally, a repeat viewing of the seasonal shocker Black Christmas, starring the much-missed and most lovely Margie Kidder. To all, a good fight.