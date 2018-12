by

Okinawa suffers under the burden of major U.S. military bases. The people of Okinawa and their elected representatives do not want another one built. Nor is it in the interest of the people of the United States.

This letter-writing campaign has been initiated by the Veterans For Peace-Ryukyu/Okinawa Chapter Kokusai (VFP-ROCK – an independent international chapter associated with Veterans For Peace).

Sign the petition.