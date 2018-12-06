Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 6, 2018

Lying About Age: The Legal Efforts of Emile Ratelband

by

Oscar Wilde famously warned that one should never trust a woman who revealed her true age; anyone so inclined to do so was bound to tell you anything.  He also, in his characteristic stab at modern manners, suggested that no woman should be quite on the money about her age for another reason: “It looks so calculating.”

Emile Ratelband, from what reports suggest, is not a woman, but a distinctly insecure man on a mission of pure calculation: to secure a different age in the public domain.  While biologically impossible, despite claiming that his ageing has stopped, the Dutchman is testing the legal waters to see if he might slash off some 20 years off his birthdate, making him a more youthful 49.  The world might be slowly going to hell in a hand basket, but the monumental nature of the trivial shall have its day in court.

Ratelband’s view is that of any person feeling an identity pull crying out for legal recognition.  He is inspired by other role models – not merely the insufferable Tony Robbins of US, life coach optimism, but transgendered people, who supply him a shameless ground of comparison.  Despite being a motivational speaker himself, his optimism does not extend to the impediments of age.  “We live in a time when you can change your name and change your gender.  Why can’t I decide my own age?”

Open slather has been declared in the identity market, and to that end, he has gone so far as to subject himself to a psychiatric evaluation as to whether he was a “victim of the Peter Pan syndrome”. Another evaluation might be in order after Ratelband’s address to the court, in which he claimed that President Donald Trump was “the first person who is honest” in showing his feelings on Twitter.  “He’s a new kind of person.”

His fruit salad reasons are, like others obsessed with “the real me”, selfish, having “to do with my feeling, with respect about who I think… I am, my identity.”  Reducing his age by two decades would open doors shut to the aged and ageing.  “If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car.  I can take up more work.” (These are things Ratelband could probably do anyway, given his frame of mind, but lets his leave his mind to its own, curiously absorbed devices.)

There is the issue of dating, that minefield of human interaction where initial impressions, toxic, deodorised or otherwise, tend to be everything.  “When I’m on Tinder and it says I’m 69, I don’t get an answer.  When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position.”

Why Ratelband does not take a leaf out of the book of mendacity that has characterised human dating since bipedalism became vogue is hard to fathom.  Again, lie about your age; many people do so with calculation and determination. Appearance, of which he cares much about, will carry you over.  But the adventurous, if seemingly vexatious Dutchman does have a point: every liar should sport a phenomenal memory, which is a damn bother if you don’t have one. “If you lie,” he told the Washington Post, “you have to remember everything you say.”

The judges of the Arnhem District Court found little to merit this effort at jigging time, and the law.  “Mr Ratelband,” claimed the court bench with cool reserve, despite initially showing, according to the petitioner, a giggly, girly disposition, “is at liberty to feel 20 years younger than his real age and to act accordingly.”  Altering any legal documents pertaining to age, however, would lead to “undesirable legal and societal implications”.

Some of these implications centre on the issue of assigning duties and rights by the mere fact of having an age – the issue of voting, for instance, or the obligation to attend school.  (Neither apply to the applicant in this case, but courts are always distracted by the issue of floodgates and their irrepressible breach.)  “If Mr Ratelband’s request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless.”

The judges were also concerned about the sheer number of documents that would, quite literally, cease to have any relevance.  To amend the date of birth “would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships.” An administrator’s nightmare.

The field of discrimination could have supplied Ratelband his ammunition.  The judges, however, needed more convincing.  While the court bench was not immune to the possibility that discrimination might, in some cases, be open, Ratelband had failed to show that he had suffered it, suggesting that “other alternatives” were available “rather than amending a person’s date of birth.”

Ratelband, for his part, is undeterred.  His irritating positivity is both balm and encouragement. “The rejection of [the] court is great… because they give all kinds of angles where we can connect when we go on appeal.”

Ratelband sounds vain, insufferable, insecure and keen to be heard.  He is entitled to, but this is a selfish time that denies the immutable nature of death (delayed as it is) and presumes that those who age will do so noisily into the social media night.  As Ratelband is unlikely to avail himself of time dilation, a delightful consequence of Einstein’s theory of relativity, he will have to seek his change via legal processes.  That might entail moving to a different jurisdiction, and mindset, altogether.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne. Email: bkampmark@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

December 06, 2018
Binoy Kampmark
Lying About Age: The Legal Efforts of Emile Ratelband
December 05, 2018
Louisa Willcox
Manifest Destiny and the Land Ethic: On Aldo Leopold, Escudilla and the Big White Bear
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Air Cocaine: Poppy Bush, the Contras and a Secret Airbase in the Backwoods of Arkansas
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s New War of Attrition on Jerusalem’s Palestinians
Alfred W. McCoy
Five Academics Who Unleashed the “Demon” of Geopolitical Power
Chris Floyd
Criminal History: BCCI, the Bushes … and Mueller
Kenneth Surin
Newcastle, Australia: a Place of Contradictions
David Swanson
Yemen, Poisoned Water, and a Green New Deal
George Wuerthner
In the Name of “Saving” the Sage Grouse, the BLM Wants to Destroy Its Habitat
Ted Rall
The Amazing GWHB Hagiography
Mason D. Steiner
What’s Been Learned From The First World War?
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Crisis Made Worse
Dean Baker
Pausing at the Fed
William Cook
From George 1 to George 2
December 04, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Imperialist in Chief: A Critical History of George H. W. Bush’s War on Iraq
Jeffrey St. Clair
How Poppy Bush’s Brother, “Uncle Bucky,” Made a Killing Off the Iraq Wars
Sheldon Richman
Gassing Migrants
Lawrence Davidson
Just How Corrupt is the American Soul?
Kenn Orphan
Hard Truths and the ‘Indispensable Nation’
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of German War Guilt
Aidan O'Brien
The Tragic Migration of Africans to Europe Started Thirty Years Ago, Just When Neoliberalism Started to Bite
Todd Miller
Why the Migrant Caravan Story Is a Climate Change Story
Robert Fisk
How Middle East Dictators Bring Their Western Allies Down
Jack Rasmus
A US-China Trade War ‘Armistice’?
Brett Wilkins
‘Take Out Their Families’: Trump Fulfills Criminal Campaign Promise as Hundreds Die in Latest US-Led Syria Strikes
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis: Father of Green Revolution in India Rejects GM Crops as Farmers Demand Justice in Delhi
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: the Borders Are In Men’s Minds
December 03, 2018
Paul Street
A Killer Dies, a Teacher Lives: George H.W. Bush v. Noam Chomsky
Conn Hallinan
Iran: Rumors of War
Roger Harris
Mexico on the Eve of AMLO: “So Far from God and So Close to the United States”
Howard Lisnoff
George H.W. Bush and the Vietnam Syndrome
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s Naive Exceptionalism
Barry Lando
Poppy Lit the Fire: Bush and Iraq
Dean Baker
Our Elites Refuse to Accept Responsibility for Leaving Behind the Left Behind
David Macaray
Scabs, Semantics, and Working People
J.P. Linstroth
Protecting the Most Vulnerable from Genocide
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: Bloody Sunday, Revisited
Jeremy Brecher
Climate Jobs for All
Jonah Raskin
Coming of Age in Bohemia: the Tosh Berman Story
Paul Armentano
Marijuana Legalization is Coming to the Heartland
Labor/Community Strategy Center
Standing Up against Racist, Fascist, Nazi, Swastikas in South L.A.
Weekend Edition
November 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
The End of Illusion
Garry Leech
Trump and the USMCA: From Free Trade to Gassing Migrants
Andrew Levine
Trumpland: Get Ready for the Storm Ahead   
Paul Street
Shameless Hypocrisy: Lessons of the Great Khashoggi Kill Story
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail