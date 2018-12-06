Fearless Muckraking
December 6, 2018
Jeff Tweedy “I Know What It’s Like”
More articles by:
CP Editor
December 06, 2018
Charles Pierson
Yemen: 85,000. Dead. Kids.
Jeffrey St. Clair
Fortunate Son: How Neil Bush Succeeded in Business Without Really Trying
George Ochenski
Warnings of Doom, Amid a Smokescreen of Denial and Distraction
Norman Solomon
What It Means That Hillary Clinton Might Run for President in 2020
Kathy Kelly
Seeing Yemen from Jeju
Dave Lindorff
Demand an End to the Taxation of Social Security Benefits
Tony Christini
Who Will Run to Bernie’s Left?
David Stansfield
The Nasty Rich
Joe Emersberger
UK Labour’s Fiscal Credibility Rule: Neoliberal Orthodoxy Dies Hard
Jack Heyman
The Tragic Death of Byron Jacobs, Hero of the EGT Longshore Struggle
Ed Meek
At Sports University, We Support Our Troops
Binoy Kampmark
Lying About Age: The Legal Efforts of Emile Ratelband
December 05, 2018
Louisa Willcox
Manifest Destiny and the Land Ethic: On Aldo Leopold, Escudilla and the Big White Bear
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Air Cocaine: Poppy Bush, the Contras and a Secret Airbase in the Backwoods of Arkansas
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s New War of Attrition on Jerusalem’s Palestinians
Alfred W. McCoy
Five Academics Who Unleashed the “Demon” of Geopolitical Power
Chris Floyd
Criminal History: BCCI, the Bushes … and Mueller
Kenneth Surin
Newcastle, Australia: a Place of Contradictions
David Swanson
Yemen, Poisoned Water, and a Green New Deal
George Wuerthner
In the Name of “Saving” the Sage Grouse, the BLM Wants to Destroy Its Habitat
Ted Rall
The Amazing GWHB Hagiography
Mason D. Steiner
What’s Been Learned From The First World War?
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Climate Crisis Made Worse
Dean Baker
Pausing at the Fed
William Cook
From George 1 to George 2
December 04, 2018
Anthony DiMaggio
Imperialist in Chief: A Critical History of George H. W. Bush’s War on Iraq
Jeffrey St. Clair
How Poppy Bush’s Brother, “Uncle Bucky,” Made a Killing Off the Iraq Wars
Sheldon Richman
Gassing Migrants
Lawrence Davidson
Just How Corrupt is the American Soul?
Kenn Orphan
Hard Truths and the ‘Indispensable Nation’
Dan Corjescu
On the Persistence of German War Guilt
Aidan O'Brien
The Tragic Migration of Africans to Europe Started Thirty Years Ago, Just When Neoliberalism Started to Bite
Todd Miller
Why the Migrant Caravan Story Is a Climate Change Story
Robert Fisk
How Middle East Dictators Bring Their Western Allies Down
Jack Rasmus
A US-China Trade War ‘Armistice’?
Brett Wilkins
‘Take Out Their Families’: Trump Fulfills Criminal Campaign Promise as Hundreds Die in Latest US-Led Syria Strikes
Colin Todhunter
Agrarian Crisis: Father of Green Revolution in India Rejects GM Crops as Farmers Demand Justice in Delhi
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: the Borders Are In Men’s Minds
December 03, 2018
Paul Street
A Killer Dies, a Teacher Lives: George H.W. Bush v. Noam Chomsky
Conn Hallinan
Iran: Rumors of War
Roger Harris
Mexico on the Eve of AMLO: “So Far from God and So Close to the United States”
Howard Lisnoff
George H.W. Bush and the Vietnam Syndrome
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s Naive Exceptionalism
Barry Lando
Poppy Lit the Fire: Bush and Iraq
Dean Baker
Our Elites Refuse to Accept Responsibility for Leaving Behind the Left Behind
