November 30, 2018
Zionism: Cycles of Trauma and Aggression in the Service of Settler Colonialism
More articles by:
CP Editor
Weekend Edition
November 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
The End of Illusion
Garry Leech
Trump and the USMCA: From Free Trade to Gassing Migrants
Andrew Levine
Trumpland: Get Ready for the Storm Ahead
Paul Street
Shameless Hypocrisy: Lessons of the Great Khashoggi Kill Story
Paul Gottinger
Terror at the Border: Experts Condemn the Tear-Gassing of Children
Nick Pemberton
Humanity is Killing the World’s Wildlife Populations, Not ‘Capitalism’
Brian Cloughley
Washington is Ramping Up Military Confrontation With Russia and China
John Laforge
Woolsey Fire Started at Santa Susana Field Lab — Site of “[fourth] largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power”
Gareth Porter
How the U.K. and Ecuador Conspire to Deliver Julian Assange to U.S. Authorities
Yoav Litvin
Robert Fantina
Nicaragua: U.S. Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds
David Rosen
The Abortion Battle Continues
Kerron Ó Luain
Creeping Neo-Fascism in Ireland and the “Open Borders” Question
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Sacrificing Children: Pesticides in the Time of Oligarchy
Chris Wright
An Ode to Chomsky
Craig Collins
Democratic Socialism: The Impossible Dream?
Ralph Nader
First Step Post-Election – Open Up the Closed, Secretive Congress
John W. Whitehead
Yes, You Have the Right to Talk Back to the Government, But It Could Get You Killed
Stephen Cooper
The Prospective Gassing of Human Beings in Alabama is an Abomination
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu’s Predicament: The Era of Easy Wars is over
Russell Mokhiber
Hightower Up Against the Corporate Wall
Mehnaaz Momen
The Missing Piece in the Gun Violence Discourse: The Porous Border Between Republic and Empire
Seth Sandronsky
Race Regimes
Jason Holland
Capitalism, Empire, and the Infernal Gloom Machine
Gary Leupp
Sentinelese Islanders Reject Jesus, Shoot Missionary Dead on Beach
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Green New Deal
Missy Comley Beattie
Shut the Fuck Up, Missy
Jonathan Engel
Why We Must Stand Up for Assange
Tom Clifford
The Arms Race in the Pacific: China and Japan Boost Their Naval Power
Raouf Halaby
Through the Prescient Eyes of Lucien Jonas: World War I Revisited
Robert Koehler
The Demonic Suction Tube
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Troubles in Northern Ireland: From the Jacobite Rising to the Mountbatten Bombing
David Krieger
A Message to Today’s Young People: Put an End to the Nuclear Weapons Era
James Munson
GM and Tear Gas: MAGA Open on Two Fronts
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Intolerance, Portland-Style
Brett Haverstick
Idaho’s Wild Steelhead on a Path to Extinction
Elliot Sperber
The Short Sad Life of a Christmas Tree
Christopher Brauchli
Trump and the Courts: the Polish Precedent
Graham Peebles
Creative Education and the Flowering of Goodness
Rivera Sun
The Time Is Up. The Time Is Now.
John Kendall Hawkins
Up Ahead: the Event Horizon and the Abyss We Call ‘Self’
Louis Proyect
Versions of Van Gogh
Jeffrey St. Clair
Sound Grammar: The 25 Best Albums of 2018
November 29, 2018
Ron Jacobs
The Audacity of Struggle
Howard Lisnoff
The Day I Almost Went to Prison for Life
