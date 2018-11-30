Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 30, 2018

Shut the Fuck Up, Missy

by

A couple of hours after reading the Trump administration’s devastating climate report, I was assaulted by Tangerine Nightmare’s ignorance, his tweet: “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS – Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

Later, I lay in bed, angst-ing about the children, mine as well as yours. I’m visual, evoking a landscape not unlike images from The Walking Dead. Sometimes, when I can’t relax, I count backward from 10, focusing on each number. Yet numbers can bring additional anxiety. How many years? How many years before ecocide, omni-cide?

Seems the experts’ consensus is a bit conservative though, erring on the edge of hope. Hope? As if some genius will discover a medical therapy for Earth’s disease. Like using chemicals to block the sun.

Anyway, finally, finally, I slept. And then…… wham, waking from a dream with a cortisol jolt and pounding heart. In this dream, I was with my sister Laura and our mother in the house where my siblings and I grew up. I stood, looking out the living room window and saw a flash, what I imagined was an attack. Flames rose across the horizon, almost hovering as sheets of ice and snow exploded to the ground. I ran outside to search for my children. No more flames and the blizzard had ended. I trudged through snow, snowdrifts, and silence. Suddenly, the snow opened beneath my feet. I fell. And I fell. And I continued to fall. And I knew, knew no one had seen me, knew I couldn’t climb the soft snow, knew no one could hear my calls for help. Knew I would die there when my children needed me. Knew I would be unable to save them.

When I ran the following morning, Sunday, the dream ran with me. I thought of the flash of light and flames that I’d perceived as an attack. They were and are. These latest fires that have ravaged California. Hell came to Paradise. Paradise lost. Like being in a war zone, according to a rescue worker.

Just ask the Other. Just ask the Other about warzones. Warzones like Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Gaza, and, oh, god, Yemen. The starving children of Yemen, their begging eyes, begging for food, begging for water, their ribs exposed, their faces haunting us, haunting my sleep. I want them both out of my dreams yet grasp the necessity that they remain, although I don’t need more reminders of what it means here and there, what Empire and this diabolical capitalist system exact, the suffering and barbarism.

As I ran, I obsessed on the burning of fossil fuels, conjuring acridity. Then this: the amount of energy required to kill men, women, and children in the countries where US troops stomp their blood-drenched boots. Powering titanic planes to carry servicemen and women thousands of miles away to lay waste to their own lives as well as the lives and the environment of mostly brown people. The enormity of transporting military personnel, contractors, and war weaponry.

Next: thoughts of my mother, my engaging, entertaining mother who became unbearably pessimistic when she was in her 80s. “I think the world should end,” she’d announce. Fine, I’d respond, but please avoid saying this in the presence of my children.

I’ve become my mother. It’s not because I think, as she did, that the world should end. I just believe that it is ending. That we are witness to its death, and for a reason she never acknowledged: global climate change.

My mother wouldn’t allow us to say “shut up.” She thought it was crude. I say it, not to defy her but because it’s expressive, tweaking it slightly. And I’ve told my children to say, when I’m annoyingly cynical, “Mom, I love you, but shut the fuck up.”

“Why would anyone bring children into this world?”

“Mom, I love you, but shut the fuck up.”

Shut the fuck up, Missy.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Missy Comley Beattie

Missy Beattie has written for National Public Radio and Nashville Life Magazine. She was an instructor of memoirs writing at Johns Hopkins’ Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in BaltimoreEmail: missybeat@gmail.com

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
November 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Garry Leech
Trump and the USMCA: From Free Trade to Gassing Migrants
Andrew Levine
 Trumpland: Get Ready for the Storm Ahead   
Paul Gottinger
Terror at the Border: Experts Condemn the Tear-Gassing of Children
Nick Pemberton
Humanity is Killing the World’s Wildlife Populations, Not ‘Capitalism’
Brian Cloughley
Washington is Ramping Up Military Confrontation With Russia and China
John Laforge
Woolsey Fire Started at Santa Susana Field Lab — Site of “[fourth] largest release of iodine-131 in the history of nuclear power”
Gareth Porter
How the U.K. and Ecuador Conspire to Deliver Julian Assange to U.S. Authorities
Yoav Litvin
Zionism: Cycles of Trauma and Aggression in the Service of Settler Colonialism
Robert Fantina
Nicaragua: U.S. Hypocrisy Knows No Bounds
David Rosen
The Abortion Battle Continues
Kerron Ó Luain
Creeping Neo-Fascism in Ireland and the “Open Borders” Question
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Sacrificing Children: Pesticides in the Time of Oligarchy
Chris Wright
An Ode to Chomsky
Craig Collins
Democratic Socialism: The Impossible Dream?
Ralph Nader
First Step Post-Election – Open Up the Closed, Secretive Congress
John W. Whitehead
Yes, You Have the Right to Talk Back to the Government, But It Could Get You Killed
Stephen Cooper
The Prospective Gassing of Human Beings in Alabama is an Abomination 
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu’s Predicament: The Era of Easy Wars is over
Russell Mokhiber
Hightower Up Against the Corporate Wall
Mehnaaz Momen
The Missing Piece in the Gun Violence Discourse: The Porous Border Between Republic and Empire
Seth Sandronsky
Race Regimes
Jason Holland
Capitalism, Empire, and the Infernal Gloom Machine
Gary Leupp
Sentinelese Islanders Reject Jesus, Shoot Missionary Dead on Beach
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Green New Deal
Missy Comley Beattie
Shut the Fuck Up, Missy
Jonathan Engel
Why We Must Stand Up for Assange
Tom Clifford
The Arms Race in the Pacific: China and Japan Boost Their Naval Power
Raouf Halaby
Through the Prescient Eyes of Lucien Jonas: World War I Revisited
Robert Koehler
The Demonic Suction Tube
David Krieger
A Message to Today’s Young People: Put an End to the Nuclear Weapons Era
James Munson
GM and Tear Gas: MAGA Open on Two Fronts
Brett Haverstick
Idaho’s Wild Steelhead on a Path to Extinction
Elliot Sperber
The Short Sad Life of a Christmas Tree
Christopher Brauchli
Trump and the Courts: the Polish Precedent
Graham Peebles
Creative Education and the Flowering of Goodness
Rivera Sun
The Time Is Up. The Time Is Now.
John Kendall Hawkins
Up Ahead: the Event Horizon and the Abyss We Call ‘Self’
Louis Proyect
Versions of Van Gogh
Jeffrey St. Clair
Sound Grammar: The 25 Best Albums of 2018
November 29, 2018
Ron Jacobs
The Audacity of Struggle
Howard Lisnoff
The Day I Almost Went to Prison for Life
Charles McKelvey
The Principles of Socialism
George Capaccio
Yemen: To Build a Fire in the Heart of Our Country
Stephen Corry
The Missionary Threat to Uncontacted Tribes: John Chau, the Sentinelese Tribe and the Risk of Epidemics
Lee Hall
Green Corridors, Mental Maps: A Call for the End of Deer Control
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail