Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 27, 2018

Trump’s “America Incorporated”

by

Photo Source Michael Esposito | CC BY 2.0

In the runup to the 2016 election, candidate Donald J. Trump proposed, if elected, to run government “like a business.” As President, he has largely done just that.

The Republican Party has become in effect his board of directors; a fawning “base,” his shareholders. As President, Trump hires and fires appointees like a CEO, demanding unfailing personal loyalty. When Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation in accordance with established conflict of interest rules, Trump forced him to resign.

More like a corporate CEO than an elected head of state, Trump rules by tweets and executive order. With a closed circle of ideologue advisors, he decrees without regard to institutional limits and regularly threatens “enemies of the people”—his term for the media.

Former business executives dominate the President’s cabinet. They often abolish regulations that impose environmental or other limits on their actions. When there is a choice, they prefer to hire private firms rather than rely on government agencies to deliver public services. Secretary of Education DeVos, for example, promotes private charter schools at the expense of public education.

An expanding reliance on private companies to manage federal prisons and immigrant detention centers has led to a skimping of services. Corporate responsibilities run more to shareholders than to the prison inmates they serve or the federal government. By reducing the costs of food and labor (to the detriment of prison quality), management can reward its shareholders and top management with higher dividends and salaries.

Even U.S. involvement in the Afghan war could soon be privatized. Erik Prince (formerly head of the infamous Blackwater security firm) has proposed to replace the U.S. military forces in Afghanistan with his own band of mercenaries. According to the Washington Post, the deal is still a possibility.

A large part of Trump’s “make America great again” mantra is “America First.” Much like a corporation competing in the free market, Trump’s America is suspicious of international competitors, even such longtime allies as Canada, France and Germany. Disdaining globalization, Trump prefers win-at-all cost deals to rule of law adjudication by the World Trade Organization.

As was the case with former businessman-President Herbert Hoover, who relied on traditional business measures to combat the engulfing Great Depression, and Robert McNamara who introduced a “body count” system to manage the Vietnam War, Trump’s business governance appears doomed to fail. Why? Because checks and balances, international alliances and respect for the rule of law—noticeably absent from Trump’s corporate mission–are essential elements of a well-functioning democracy.

1. Checks and Balances. America’s Constitutional draftsmen established three branches of government to restrain power. Such checks are not part of Trump’s corporate world, which relies on rubber stamping from his “shareholder” base and Republican Party “board of directors.”

2. International Alliances. America’s longstanding political and economic ties with European and North American partners have enhanced military security and economic growth on both sides of the Atlantic for many decades. By withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate accord and NAFTA, Trump has shown, like many CEOs, a preference for going alone.

3. Rule of law. Judicial review has always served as the last defense of basic American values. Can that defense sustain when the President appoints federal judges who share his anti-democratic values?

Businesses are structurally quite different from governments. As finite entities, they can merge, sell themselves, reorganize or go bankrupt. Governments are meant to be permanent. They can, for example, survive financial crises (even insolvency) without disappearing.

Companies regularly take huge risks to achieve big rewards in the market. Lacking a profit motive, governments take modest risks to achieve non-monetary goals, such as national security and improvements in health and education

Business governance relies heavily on corporate lobbying and campaign contributions, which in turn lead to conflicts of interest and outright corruption by government officials. The Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United has allowed corporate dark money to play an outsize role in our elections and federal governance. Functions meant to serve society at large require government control, if not actual provision.

Business governance puts our democracy at risk. To make America truly great again we need not an “America Incorporated,” but rather, as Abraham Lincoln said, a government of the people, by the people and for the people—that is to say, for all the people.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:L. Michael Hager

L. Michael Hager is cofounder and former Director General, International Development Law Organization, Rome.

New from
CounterPunch

November 27, 2018
Louis Proyect
The Dark Side of the New Deal: FDR and the Japanese-Americans
Cesar Chelala
The War in Yemen is Not a War, It is a Massacre
L. Michael Hager
Trump’s “America Incorporated”
T.J. Coles
The BBC Has Legal Protection to Spread Fake News: the Curious Case of ISIS, Andrew Neil and Jeremy Corbyn
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Brexiteers May be More Dangerous Than Trump
Roger Harris
International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases
Binoy Kampmark
Emmanuel Macron’s Fuel Problem
Paul K. Haeder
Capitalist Society Under the One Party of Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum
Ingmar Lee
The Scourge of the American Petroleum Tankers That Prowl the British Columbia Coast
Dan Corjescu
Prey and Predator: The End of a Dialectic?
Dean Baker
Sanders Wants Corporations to Fulfill Trump’s Tax Cut Promise
Thomas Knapp
“Red Flag Laws”: Rights Can’t be “Suspended,” Only Violated
Lee Ballinger
Swann Song
November 26, 2018
Sheldon Richman
Trumps Foreign Policy War on Americans
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Remembering Alger Hiss in the Age of Russia-Gate
Robert Hunziker
Carbon Capture – Does it Work?
Gary Leupp
Whitewashing Murder is Simply Wrong
Yves Engler
The Neo-Nazis in Canada’s Military
Kristine Mattis
Employment, Ecology, Extinction: French Students Take on the System to Save the Species
Dean Baker
Tariffs and Quotas: Who Gets the Money?
Christopher Brauchli
Fear of Immigrants (and Soros)
Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
It’s Getting Hot Up in Here
Garry Leech
Business as Usual: Washington’s Regime Change Strategy in Venezuela
Bruce E. Levine
Noam Chomsky Turns 90: How a U.S. Anarchist Has More Than Survived
Nick Pemberton
How Liberals Got Seduced By Trump’s Gifts To Private Prisons
Brian Cloughley
Afghanistan is Collapsing. Get Out: Now!
Joseph Essertier
The NYT’s David Sanger, the Boy Who Cried “Nukes”!
Rain
Thankstaking in the Trumpfederacy: Terminate the Tribe That Aided the Pilgrims
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Can a Few People Save the World?
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Thieves Like Us: the Violent Theft of Land and Capital is at the Core of the U.S. Experiment
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the California Wildfires
Joseph Grosso
Evrémonde in New York: The Amazon Deal
Ron Jacobs
Chasing Down Fascists in Europe
Kevin McKinney
Trump and His Loyalists are “Animal Farm’s” Pigs
Ted Rall
Whatever Happened to Resigning on Principle?
Ruth Fowler
The Rich Will Be OK
Earl Hazell
Whither Cornel West? The “Devil in a Blue Dress” in Act III
Geoff Dutton
Deval Patrick, the Compassionate Corporatist?
Thomas Mountain
Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will the new House Dems take on the War Lobby?
Thomas Knapp
Two Numbers That Explain Why Trump Won’t Sanction Saudi Arabia
John Feffer
Is Korea’s Cold War About to End?
Dean Baker
The Politics of the Viciousness: the US After the Midterms
Julian Vigo
The Destruction of Higher Education Today
ANIS SHIVANI
End Times for American Liberalism
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail