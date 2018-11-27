Fearless Muckraking
November 27, 2018
Exclusive: The Pentagon’s Massive Accounting Fraud Exposed
Read more here.
More articles by:
CP Editor
November 27, 2018
Louis Proyect
The Dark Side of the New Deal: FDR and the Japanese-Americans
Cesar Chelala
The War in Yemen is Not a War, It is a Massacre
L. Michael Hager
Trump’s “America Incorporated”
T.J. Coles
The BBC Has Legal Protection to Spread Fake News: the Curious Case of ISIS, Andrew Neil and Jeremy Corbyn
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Brexiteers May be More Dangerous Than Trump
Roger Harris
International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases
Binoy Kampmark
Emmanuel Macron’s Fuel Problem
Paul K. Haeder
Capitalist Society Under the One Party of Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum
Kevin McKinney
Mississippi Memories: “You’re Not Black Are You?”
Ingmar Lee
The Scourge of the American Petroleum Tankers That Prowl the British Columbia Coast
Dan Corjescu
Prey and Predator: The End of a Dialectic?
Dean Baker
Sanders Wants Corporations to Fulfill Trump’s Tax Cut Promise
Thomas Knapp
“Red Flag Laws”: Rights Can’t be “Suspended,” Only Violated
Lee Ballinger
Swann Song
November 26, 2018
Sheldon Richman
Trump’s Foreign Policy War on Americans
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Remembering Alger Hiss in the Age of Russia-Gate
Robert Hunziker
Carbon Capture – Does it Work?
Gary Leupp
Whitewashing Murder is Simply Wrong
Yves Engler
The Neo-Nazis in Canada’s Military
Kristine Mattis
Employment, Ecology, Extinction: French Students Take on the System to Save the Species
Dean Baker
Tariffs and Quotas: Who Gets the Money?
Christopher Brauchli
Fear of Immigrants (and Soros)
Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
It’s Getting Hot Up in Here
Garry Leech
Business as Usual: Washington’s Regime Change Strategy in Venezuela
Bruce E. Levine
Noam Chomsky Turns 90: How a U.S. Anarchist Has More Than Survived
Nick Pemberton
How Liberals Got Seduced By Trump’s Gifts To Private Prisons
Brian Cloughley
Afghanistan is Collapsing. Get Out: Now!
Joseph Essertier
The NYT’s David Sanger, the Boy Who Cried “Nukes”!
Rain
Thankstaking in the Trumpfederacy: Terminate the Tribe That Aided the Pilgrims
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Can a Few People Save the World?
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Thieves Like Us: the Violent Theft of Land and Capital is at the Core of the U.S. Experiment
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the California Wildfires
Joseph Grosso
Evrémonde in New York: The Amazon Deal
Ron Jacobs
Chasing Down Fascists in Europe
Kevin McKinney
Trump and His Loyalists are “Animal Farm’s” Pigs
Ted Rall
Whatever Happened to Resigning on Principle?
Ruth Fowler
The Rich Will Be OK
Earl Hazell
Whither Cornel West? The “Devil in a Blue Dress” in Act III
Geoff Dutton
Deval Patrick, the Compassionate Corporatist?
Thomas Mountain
Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will the new House Dems take on the War Lobby?
Thomas Knapp
Two Numbers That Explain Why Trump Won’t Sanction Saudi Arabia
John Feffer
Is Korea’s Cold War About to End?
Dean Baker
The Politics of the Viciousness: the US After the Midterms
Julian Vigo
The Destruction of Higher Education Today
