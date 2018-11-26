Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 26, 2018

Tariffs and Quotas: Who Gets the Money?

by

The NYT reported that the Trump administration is considering replacing the tariffs is imposed on aluminum and steel imports from Mexico and Canada with a system of quotas. There is an important economic dimension to such a shift that was left out of the piece.

If the U.S. imposes a tariff on an import then it is effectively imposing a tax on U.S. consumers. The government gets to keep the revenue. For example, if steel is imported at a price of $700 a ton and we impose a 10 percent tariff, then the price to steel consumers rises to $770 a ton with the government getting $70 for each ton that is imported. (For simplicity, this assumes that the tariff does not affect the price of the steel. In reality it will fall somewhat in response to the tariff.)

If we impose a quota that will leave imports at the same volume as with the tariff, then the price of steel will rise to the same level, or $770 a ton. However, in this case, while steel consumers are paying the same higher price, the money is not going to the government. The extra $70 a ton is going to the steel producers.

While restricting the volume of their sales, the U.S. government is allowing foreign producers to get more profit on each ton of steel they expect to the United States. For this reason, quotas are generally much more acceptable to our trading partners than tariffs.

When the United States imposed quotas on Japanese car exports in the 1980s (actually “voluntary export restraints”) they used it as an opportunity to move into more upscale cars. Originally, Toyota and Honda made large inroads into the U.S. market by competing in the bottom segment of the market. Since they were limited in the quantities they could sell, they could make more money per car competing in the higher end of the market.

This article originally appeared on Dean Baker’s Beat the Press blog.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research in Washington, DC. 

New from
CounterPunch

November 26, 2018
Sheldon Richman
Trumps Foreign Policy War on Americans
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Remembering Alger Hiss in the Age of Russia-Gate
Robert Hunziker
Carbon Capture – Does it Work?
Gary Leupp
Whitewashing Murder is Simply Wrong
Yves Engler
The Neo-Nazis in Canada’s Military
Kristine Mattis
Employment, Ecology, Extinction: French Students Take on the System to Save the Species
Dean Baker
Tariffs and Quotas: Who Gets the Money?
Christopher Brauchli
Fear of Immigrants (and Soros)
Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair - Joshua Frank
It’s Getting Hot Up in Here
Garry Leech
Business as Usual: Washington’s Regime Change Strategy in Venezuela
Bruce E. Levine
Noam Chomsky Turns 90: How a U.S. Anarchist Has More Than Survived
Nick Pemberton
How Liberals Got Seduced By Trump’s Gifts To Private Prisons
Brian Cloughley
Afghanistan is Collapsing. Get Out: Now!
Joseph Essertier
The NYT’s David Sanger, the Boy Who Cried “Nukes”!
Rain
Thankstaking in the Trumpfederacy: Terminate the Tribe That Aided the Pilgrims
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Can a Few People Save the World?
Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Thieves Like Us: the Violent Theft of Land and Capital is at the Core of the U.S. Experiment
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the California Wildfires
Joseph Grosso
Evrémonde in New York: The Amazon Deal
Ron Jacobs
Chasing Down Fascists in Europe
Kevin McKinney
Trump and His Loyalists are “Animal Farm’s” Pigs
Ted Rall
Whatever Happened to Resigning on Principle?
Ruth Fowler
The Rich Will Be OK
Earl Hazell
Whither Cornel West? The “Devil in a Blue Dress” in Act III
Geoff Dutton
Deval Patrick, the Compassionate Corporatist?
Thomas Mountain
Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will the new House Dems take on the War Lobby?
Thomas Knapp
Two Numbers That Explain Why Trump Won’t Sanction Saudi Arabia
John Feffer
Is Korea’s Cold War About to End?
Dean Baker
The Politics of the Viciousness: the US After the Midterms
Julian Vigo
The Destruction of Higher Education Today
ANIS SHIVANI
End Times for American Liberalism
Binoy Kampmark
Unnecessary Fussing: China, the United States and APEC
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Islamist Terrorism: As You Sow So Shall You Reap
Mateo Pimentel
Disobey and Defeat the Citizenship Question
Daniel Warner
Trump Supporters and Wrestling Mania
Chris Gilbert
Meeting Comrade Pasang, Nepal’s Vice President
Chandra Muzaffar
Asean: Trade Wars and Zopfan
Alicia Jrapko
International Book Fair in Venezuela: Being Educated is the Only Way to be Free
Tom Clifford
Rapprochement at APEC: Japan and China Trade Insults for Trade
Ralph Nader
If It Takes the Rats to Wake Up Us and Congress, Bring Them On! This Book Shows How!
Nyla Ali Khan
In Politics There are No Permanent Friends or Foes
Michael Welton
Medieval Europe: Power and Splendor
Graham Peebles
Sharing is Key to a New Economic and Democratic Order
Stephen Martin
The Emerging Manifold Panopticonic Utility of Electrosmog
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail