Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 23, 2018

Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea

by

It isn’t often the UN Security Council votes unanimously to remove sanctions against a country, but this past Wednesday, November 14 they did just that by saying goodbye to nine years of UN just punishment against the small, socialist, east African country of Eritrea.

It was Christmas Eve, 2009 when the USA forced through UN Security Council sanctions against Eritrea, with Ambassador Susan Rice storming out into the hallway and ordering a tardy South African Ambassador back into the room so she would have enough votes to pass her edict which would falsely accuse Eritrea of supporting terrorism in Somalia.

It turns out, thanks to Wikileaks, the whole purpose of the sanctions was to sabotage the Eritrean economy by preventing German banks from funding the fledgling Eritrean mining industry.

We know, again thanks to Wikileaks, that, in the words of the senior US diplomat in east Africa and later acting Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Don Yamamoto way back in 2007, that Eritrean involvement in Somalia was “insignificant”. Remember, one of the instigators of this classic piece of “fake news” was the Queen of Chaos herself, Hillary Clinton, who alongside her erstwhile enemy, Susan Rice, used their paid minions in the human rights organizations such as HRW’s hitman Tom Malinowski (just elected to the US Congress) to get the ball rolling, spreading their fake news across the media. Guilty as charged, no matter the complete lack of
evidence, full speed ahead with the smear campaign. Eritreans must kneel down and give up our socialist way of life, with brutal consequences to be borne if Pax American was not obeyed.

Nine years later Eritrea has survived crippling sanctions and emerged victorious by bringing peace to the Horn of Africa, concluding a peace deal and ending twenty years of no-war-no-peace with our neighbor Ethiopia.

The humble camel is a symbol of Eritrea, having played such a critical role supplying Eritrean freedom fighters during their thirty-year independence war, so much so its image is on the Eritrean national currency, the Nakfa.

So when the camel is marching, so goes the saying, the Eritrean people are headed towards victory. And when the camel is marching the dogs are barking, or so the saying continues, for the barking dogs of betrayal and defeat living in the west who spread the slander of support for terrorism by Eritrea across the globe

As Eritreans around the world rejoice in the lifting of UN sanctions against their homeland the world has seen an all to rare event, an unanimous UN Security Council ending UNust sanctions against a socialist country, this time the small east African country of Eritrea.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Mountain

Thomas C. Mountain attended Punahou School for six years some half a dozen years before “Barry O’Bombers” time there. He has been living and writing from Eritrea since 2006. He can be reached at thomascmountain at g_ mail_ dot _com

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
November 23, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Ted Rall
Whatever Happened to Resigning on Principle?
Earl Hazell
Whither Cornel West? The “Devil in a Blue Dress” in Act III
Ruth Fowler
The Rich Will Be OK
Geoff Dutton
Deval Patrick, the Compassionate Corporatist?
Thomas Mountain
Saying Goodbye to UN Sanctions Against Eritrea
Nicolas J S Davies - Medea Benjamin
Will the new House Dems take on the War Lobby?
Thomas Knapp
Two Numbers That Explain Why Trump Won’t Sanction Saudi Arabia
John Feffer
Is Korea’s Cold War About to End?
Dean Baker
The Politics of the Viciousness: the US After the Midterms
Julian Vigo
The Destruction of Higher Education Today
ANIS SHIVANI
End Times for American Liberalism
Binoy Kampmark
Unnecessary Fussing: China, the United States and APEC
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Islamist Terrorism: As You Sow So Shall You Reap
Mateo Pimentel
Disobey and Defeat the Citizenship Question
Daniel Warner
Trump Supporters and Wrestling Mania
Chris Gilbert
Meeting Comrade Pasang, Nepal’s Vice President
Chandra Muzaffar
Asean: Trade Wars and Zopfan
Ayesha Khan
Can Imran Khan Rein in the Extremists Challenging Pakistan?
Alicia Jrapko
International Book Fair in Venezuela: Being Educated is the Only Way to be Free
Tom Clifford
Rapprochement at APEC: Japan and China Trade Insults for Trade
Ralph Nader
If It Takes the Rats to Wake Up Us and Congress, Bring Them On! This Book Shows How!
Nyla Ali Khan
In Politics There are No Permanent Friends or Foes
Michael Welton
Medieval Europe: Power and Splendor
Graham Peebles
Sharing is Key to a New Economic and Democratic Order
November 22, 2018
Bill Willers
Industrial Forest Science: Industry’s Bitch
Alexander Cockburn
Romanticism’s Revenge: From Vegetarianism to Nazi Animal Rights
Jennifer Matsui
Nothing Adds Up When You do the Alternative Math
Leonard Peltier
The War for Survival
Ramzy Baroud
The Tide is Turning: Israel Is Losing on Two War Fronts
Nathan Kalman-Lamb
Of Jackets, College Football, and Education
Wayne Clark
A Radical Strategy for Democrats: 2020 and Beyond
Abel Cohen
Europeans Are Thankful Americans Left
Heather Wokusch
The Case Against WikiLeaks is a Threat to All Journalists
Lawrence Wittner
Lurching Toward Catastrophe: The Trump Administration and Nuclear Weapons
Bruce Lerro
Nationalism, Religion and Sports Have Captivated the Working Class. Why Hasn’t Socialism?
Paul Kovacs
Coal-to-Diesel: Economic Development or Not?
George Ochenski
Being Thankful for Montana
Ted Rall
Force President Trump to Give Daily Press Conferences
Binoy Kampmark
Big Mouthed Blue-Eyes: Frank Sinatra in Australia
Susan Block
Slappy Spanksgiving: Five Fun Reasons to Celebrate
Raouf Halaby
I Am Thankful for … My Rakes
November 21, 2018
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate Change Action Would Kill Imperialism
Kenneth Surin
Return to Denver: Clouds on the Horizon
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu’s Ceasefire is Meant to Keep Gaza Imprisoned
John Steppling
Liar Liar
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail