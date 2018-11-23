Can Imran Khan Rein in the Extremists Challenging Pakistan?

by

Aasia Bibi, a Christian farm worker who had been accused of blasphemy by Muslim co-workers and sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in 2010, was finally acquitted by the Pakistan Supreme Court on 31 October. In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court reasoned that she was innocent as those accusing her of insulting the Prophet Mohammed could not present sufficient evidence against her. It was a bold decision on the part of the Supreme Court justices, as blasphemy cases and accusations are often toxic in Pakistan.

A former governor, Salman Taseer, and a Christian cabinet minister, Shahbaz Bhatti– two politicians who were vocal in supporting Aasia Bibi– were both assassinated in 2011, the former by his own bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri. And although Qadri was executed for murder in 2016, many hail him as a hero. In 2014, Rashed Rehman, a lawyer and human rights activist, who dared to defend, Junaid Hafeez, a college lecturer accused of blasphemy, was shot dead in Multan. Hafeez languishes in jail and in January this year, his case was transferred to yet another judge, having changed hands six times since his trial began.

It is therefore not surprising that the recent Supreme Court decision was met with fierce resistance. What was surprising however was the extent to which the Tehreek-e-Labaik- Pakistan (TLP), a newly formed political party with little to show in terms of seats but much formidable street power, threatened the power structure of the state. Sparing no one, its leadership attacked the Prime Minister, judges of the Supreme Court, and even the army chief, with choice expletives and death threats. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, on the eve of the verdict, had forewarned those opposing the judicial decision that if they dared to take on the state, the state will not hesitate to use its full force against them.

The next day, Imran Khan took off for a five-day visit to China while the TLP blocked roads, vandalised cars, stole food from street vendors, harassed and intimidated ordinary citizens, prevented businesses from functioning and children from going to school. There was mayhem and the state did nothing. Instead, three days later, it entered into an agreement with the TLP leadership, acquiescing to its demands of allowing a review petition to be filed with the Supreme Court, so that it may reconsider its verdict. The government also agreed to begin proceedings to add Aasia’s name to the exit control list, so that she cannot leave the country.

Aasia Bibi is currently out of jail and in a safe location in Pakistan. But unfortunately she will need to leave Pakistan soon if she is to remain safe, as her lawyer has already done. It is not surprising that Imran Khan has taken a u-turn on his stern warning to the TLP. He has earned a reputation for not sticking to his word, and has distanced himself from nearly every campaign promise he made to the electorate in his first 90 days in office.

Recently, he explained his flip-flops to the media as a hallmark of great leadership. Had Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler taken u-turns and reversed policy, as he does, Imran Khan claimed, they would have avoided many blunders. His statement was met with ridicule and became the butt of many jokes on twitter. But jokes aside, Imran Khan must realise that a safe exit for Aasia Bibi is imperative, and that with her, the future of Pakistan also hangs in the balance.

Imran Khan’s politics was always sympathetic to the religious right, and he often referred to those who were critical of state policies that resulted in a mushrooming of extremism and radicalisation in society as khooni (bloody) liberals. Ironically, last November, when Imran Khan considered himself a serious contender for the office of Prime Minister, he irresponsibly sided with the TLP against the previous government, when it demanded that the law minister resign because the oath for public office holders had been altered to become more inclusive for religious minorities.

Upon his return from the China visit, there was no explanation or remorse for the policy of appeasement that had been adopted with respect to the TLP. None of their leadership was arrested for the mayhem that was caused. No police cases were registered against them. In sharp contrast, journalists and peaceful rights activists find that the space for dissent is shrinking in Pakistan. Political opponents are being hounded for corruption cases, while those accused of corruption in the ruling party are immune to accountability. In his recent visit to Malaysia, Khan reiterated that his political opponents feared him because they knew that as long as he is in power they will be facing jail.

As an opposition figure, Imran Khan was always divisive and polarising, often pandering to the religious right, but referring to political opponents as looters and plunderers. As Prime Minister, he needs to acknowledge that the greatest threat to Pakistan is not from opposition politicians but from the likes of TLP and those who challenge the very institutions that allow a state to function. If he is not able to come to terms with this reality and is unable to extend a hand to the opposition which is willing to jointly focus on the existential threat to the country he risks leading Pakistan adrift.

The writer is a lawyer who lives in London and tweets @ayeshaijazkhan